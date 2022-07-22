Nickelodeon announced during a panel today during San Diego Comic-Con that a new SpongeBob SquarePants crossover special called The Tidal Zone is currently in the works. The special will be the first-ever SpongeBob Universe special, bringing together the characters of SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, and The Patrick Star Show in an all-new adventure. The special is set to premiere in November on Nickelodeon.

Though many plot details for the special are currently under wraps, we do know that the special will be one hour in length and will follow GrandPat of The Patrick Star Show as he makes his way through the various SpongeBob dimensions on what is expected to be a pretty whacky adventure. Broadly described, The Tidal Zone is a journey over an hour of television in which two dimensions expand to become three. The special will exhibit both satire and a heavy dose of stupidity, in which minds switch bodies, bodies shrink, and robots might just come for us all.

Also released along with the announcement is a short clip from the special. The clip is introduced by a man in black in a diving helmet who introduces the clip in a very Twilight Zone fashion. The clip shows us a look into a universe in which Bikini Bottom is now Binary Bottom and all of our favorite SpongeBob SquarePants are now robots. SpongeBob, after unplugging from his bed, is just as peppy as his spongey counterpart. And his grumpy and vain neighbor Squidward is just as self-obsessed as the Squid that we've known and loved for over twenty years, unpacking a robot copy of himself for his own enjoyment.

Image via Nickelodeon

News of the special comes just after the announcement of the series' fourteenth season, which will follow the usual adventures of SpongeBob and his pals in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob SquarePants originally premiered on July 17, 1999. The series has become, since its premiere over twenty years ago, a cultural icon and focal point of internet culture. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg. The series has also spawned, in recent years, several spin-off series. Along with the upcoming Season 14 of SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years will be coming to Paramount+ on September 30.

A whopping three theatrical released SpongeBob SquarePants films have been released. And a fourth film is currently in the works. Until then, however, you can take a look at the new clip from The Tidal Zone.