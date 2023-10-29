SpongeBob may be naive and optimistic, but his show often tackles mature and disturbing subjects from an indifferent, if absurd and comical, perspective. The writing and animation teams often present adult material in child-friendly ways, but the strength of their craft still allows for episodes that can haunt viewers, both young and old.

People normally don't use the words SpongeBob SquarePants and "scary" in the same sentence, but the show's darkest efforts easily rival The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" specials. SpongeBob comes from an era when kids' cartoons were unafraid to take risks and explore their darker side. These ten episodes showcase the horror that can be found under the sea, from creepy grandmothers to scary fish from Rock Bottom.

10 "Have You Seen This Snail?"

Season 4, Episode 3

All he has to do is hit the paddle ball 29,998,559,671,349 times! SpongeBob's up for the challenge, so let the insanity begin. It doesn't take long for him to lose his mind, and it takes even less time for Gary to run away from home on account of his owner's neglect. Once SpongeBob snaps out of it, he frantically searches for his beloved mollusk. Eventually, Gary is taken in by a grandma with sinister intentions.

The ending to "Have You Seen This Snail?" is really the most unnerving part, with Gary realizing the grandma is trying to fatten him to later eat him. Gary and SpongeBob reunite, but the evil snail-napper is still out there, and Gary just lets another innocent alley-snail take his place. SpongeBob strikes genius when leaning into horror, and "Have You Seen This Snail?" all but proves it.

9 "Procrastination"

Season 2, Episode 17

Starting an essay the night before it's due is scary enough, and SpongeBob is no better than the rest when it comes to finding other, less urgent tasks to complete instead. He has to write 800 words on what not to do at a stop light, but the ever-lively sponge finds it hard to concentrate on the task. As sunny day turns to chilling night, "Procrastination" takes on a darker mood —it seems everyone in Bikini Bottom knows that SpongeBob is goofing off.

This culminates in a terrifying nightmare that demonstrates how the show's brilliant writers had a keen understanding of writer's block and the anxiety that goes with it. SpongeBob SquarePants always finds a way to balance effortless humor with genuine emotion; in the case of "Procrastination," it's anxiety and unexpected tension, leading to a creepy but no-less humorous finale.

8 "Shanghaied"

Season 2, Episode 13

"Shanghaied" sees SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward boarding the Flying Dutchman's ship. Squidward says he won't endure an eternity working for the ghostly captain, so the Dutchman sends him to the Fly of Despair, a terrifying parallel-like dimension. Terrified at Squidward's fate, SpongeBob and Patrick opt to stay aboard.

The stakes are higher than usual in this episode, though the creepiness is skillfully balanced with hilarious bits, including SpongeBob and Patrick's inability to scare anyone. They're so bad at their job that the Dutchman decides to eat them, resulting in one of the most bizarre and uncomfortable endings in the iconic show's history. The Flying Dutchman is among the best side characters in SpongeBob, and episodes like "Shanghaied" prove what a welcome, disturbing presence he is.

7 "Doing Time"

Season 3, Episode 15

"Doing Time" is a weird episode. When Mrs. Puff is arrested for SpongeBob's dangerously bad driving, her yellow protégé vows to break her out of prison with Patrick's help. However, Mrs. Puff doesn't want to be rescued, enjoying the sentence mainly because prison means "no more SpongeBob." Her unexpected bliss turns into a paranoid fever dream when SpongeBob's constant efforts slowly send her down the path of delusion.

Then comes a twist, and suddenly, "Doing Time" becomes an even more psychologically distressing episode. Mrs. Puff hallucinates so much that the ambiguous ending perfectly fits as an unsettling conclusion to what felt like a dozen minutes of proof that she should just retire. Mrs. Pufff's constant torture at SpongeBob's mere presence is among the best running gags in cartoons, but "Doing Time" takes her pain into a genuinely distressing and increasingly surreal route.

6 "The Nasty Patty"

Season 3, Episode 4

"The Nasty Patty" literally begins with the words, "Oh, a dark and stormy night," hinting at its ominous tone. When Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob hear that someone's been posing as a health inspector for free food, they assume it's the one currently eating at The Krusty Krab. Rather than call the cops on the supposed imposter, the greedy crab and his ditzy cook decide to take matters into their own hands. However, circumstances lead them to believe they killed the inspector, and Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob proceed to bury him (alive).

The episode has all the makings of a classic slasher, from the accidental killing to the tense-filled atmosphere. This side-splitting series of misunderstandings does an excellent job of conveying the paranoia and guilt that come with accidental murder. "The Nasty Patty" is creepy and includes one of the most evil things SpongeBob has ever done, even if the ending is expectedly positive.

5 "Scaredy Pants"

Season 1, Episode 13

"Scaredy Pants" is among the best Golden-Era SpongeBob episodes. Every Halloween, SpongeBob's surname becomes "Scaredy Pants," no matter who runs into him. With the exception of Patrick, everyone relishes how easy it is to scare this naive sponge. However, SpongeBob wants to turn things around; it's time that he scared them for a change!

This classic episode introduces The Flying Dutchman (voiced by Brian Doyle-Murray), who crashes The Krusty Krab's Halloween party only because SpongeBob and Patrick crashed it first in such pitiful fashion. The episode's twist ending is unexpected, disturbing, hilarious, and—best of all—triumphant for Mr. Scaredy Pants. Hopefully, his brain won't suffer too much damage from exposure.

4 "I Was a Teenage Gary"

Season 1, Episode 13

The Jellyfish Convention has arrived, but there's no time to ask around; SpongeBob needs his next-door neighbor, Squidward, to take care of Gary while he and Patrick are away. The pessimistic squid gladly accepts a three-day weekend without the starfish and sponge. However, he forgets to feed Gary, and the snail doesn't look too well after three days alone.

"I Was a Teenage Gary" is among SpondeBob's most disturbing episodes, featuring a now-iconic sequence that comes as close to body horror as a children's cartoon can. It includes a surprisingly immersive parody of An American Werewolf in London and one of the worst evenings of Squidward's life. It ends on a wholesome yet off-putting scene, hinting at a bleak future for poor Squidward.

3 "Graveyard Shift"

Season 2, Episode 16

Mr. Krabs decides to keep The Krusty Krab open 24 hours a day, and it only takes the first night for his employees to lose their cool. SpongeBob can barely even take out the trash without getting frightened, and Squidward gets so bored that he improvises a scary story about a killer, the Hash-Slinging Slasher, to frighten his gullible co-worker. However, things get a scary turn when the Hash-Slinging Slasher seemingly shows up at the restaurant.

"Graveyard Shift" is among SpongeBob's all-time great episodes. The humor is ever-present, but the increasingly creepy atmosphere gives it an unexpectedly chilling tone. It ends with one of the show's most out-of-the-blue scenes, bringing the iconic vampire Nosferatu and proving that SpongeBob never forgets its inherently silly nature, even at its darkest.

2 "Rock Bottom"

Season 1, Episode 17

When SpongeBob and Patrick take the wrong bus home from Glove World, they wind up leaving Bikini Bottom for Rock Bottom—which is so dimly lit that it's impervious to their theme-park flashlight. Patrick immediately catches the bus home; No such luck for SpongeBob, as the buses actively avoid him. Everyone on Rock Bottom looks horrifying, and the gentle Sponge becomes increasingly fearful for his life.

A clever play on words, "Rock Bottom" succeeds as both an allegory and an entertaining yet sinister episode. Alone for most of the episode, SpongeBob sells the plot's dark tone, largely thanks to Tom Kenny's brilliant voice acting. "Rock Bottom" ends on a positive note as SpondeBob makes it out alive; however, everything that comes afterward is among the show's most eerie moments.

1 "SB-129"

Season 1, Episode 14

In one of Squidward's greatest SpongeBob episodes, he hides in The Krusty Krab's freezer to avoid jelly-fishing with SpongeBob and Patrick. However, he gets locked in, waking up 2000 years later by SpongeTron. There, everything is made of chrome, the alphabet has 486 letters, and SpongeTron has just as many annoyingly cheerful clones.

Squidward has more than one panic attack in "SB-129." The plot sees him traveling back to the prehistoric era, which is just as intimidating as the future and then somewhere beyond time itself. The suspenseful music, anxiety-inducing sequences, and existential emptiness amount to an extended nightmare in which escaping from pesky social interactions leads to a relentless examination of what it means to exist.

