On May 1, 1999, the world was introduced to a new show called SpongeBob SquarePants, born from the mind of animator and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg. It followed the titular SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) as he gets into all sorts of nautical nonsense in the underwater town of Bikini Bottom. To this day, it remains Nickelodeon's longest-running program, and SpongeBob has frequently been listed as one of television's best cartoon characters.

The enduring legacy of SpongeBob comes down to its phenomenal writing, especially during the show's earliest seasons. The characters are unforgettable with their simple but well-realized personalities, and the humor blends many different aspects, from slapstick and predictable to surreal and off-the-wall concepts. As such, many episodes hold up amazingly over the years and can leave old and new fans in fits of hilarious laughter. These are the most rewatchable episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants, delightful efforts that will probably never grow old.

10 "The Camping Episode"

Season 3, Episode 17b

On May 25, Squidward Tentacles (Roger Bumpass) is excited to enjoy his weekend while SpongeBob and Patrick (Bikk Fagerbakker) are off camping, only to discover they are camping a few feet from their houses. After misinterpreting SpongeBob's statement of "have fun inside," Squidward decides to join them and prove that he is a superior camper. Predictably, things don't go his way, especially when his doubt of SpongeBob and Patrick's knowledge leads to a Sea Bear attack.

"The Camping Episode" is a beautiful example of how the writers can make any scenario funny thanks to how well they know these characters. Squidward's attempts to show off lead to his repeated humiliation through iconic moments like SpongeBob and Patrick observing him pitching a tent, to his repeated offscreen maulings by the Sea Bear. This episode also includes "The Campfire Song Song," a hilariously catchy TV tune written by Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire.

9 "Culture Shock"

Season 1, Episode 10a

Desperate to increase his profits, Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), turns to SpongeBob and Squidward for ideas on attracting more customers. Squidward suggests they host a talent show in the Krusty Krab, mainly as an excuse to set himself up as a star. Some of the other acts include Mr. Krabs' daughter, Pearl (Lori Alan), SpongeBob's pet snail, Gary (Tom Kenny), and Krabs' business rival, Plankton (Mr. Lawrence). Meanwhile, Squidward does what he can to prevent SpongeBob from participating.

"Culture Shock" is one of the show's best Squidward-focused episodes and another example of a simple premise that leads to many jokes. Each of the acts is memorable for its absurd execution, especially during the climax, when Squidward goes on stage to perform a hilariously animated interpretive dance. There's also a bit of commentary towards the entertainment industry and the subjective nature of art through Squidward's dismissal of SpongeBob's acts when he is exactly what the people want.

8 "Frankendoodle"

Season 2, Episode 14b

When an Artist at Sea (Mr. Lawrence) drops his pencil, it lands in front of SpongeBob and Patrick, who discover that it can bring anything they draw to life. The two decide to play a prank on Squidward by drawing a fake version of SpongeBob named DoodleBob (Paul Tibbitt). Unfortunately, DoodleBob proves to be uncontrollable, and after attacking Squidward, he runs off with the magic pencil.

Doodlebob completely steals the show in "Frankendoodle" and remains one of SpongeBob's most beloved side characters. His unsettling design, coupled with Tibbitt's crazed sounds, is hilarious and unsettling, allowing the character to lean into comedy and horror at different moments. The episode also contains one of the show's best one-off jokes, when Patrick is struck by a bowling ball and randomly shouts, "Finland!".

7 "The Krusty Krab Trainig Video"

Season 3, Episode 10b

In this instructional video, an enthusiastic narrator (Steve Kehela) teaches new Krusty Krab employees everything they need to know about their place of work. With SpongeBob as the audience surrogate, the narrator shows the restaurant's humble origins and covers everything necessary to make a good employee. However, all SpongeBob wants to do is make a Krabby Patty.

"The Krusty Krab Training Video" is one of the most creative concepts to come from any kid's show. It masterfully parodies the formulaic and ideal worker atmosphere presented in instructional videos while adding in plenty of the show's iconic jokes. These include casually mentioning that Mr. Krabs was in the war, Patrick struggling to place an order, and the acronym P.O.O.P, aka People Order Our Patties. Timeless and hilarious, "The Krusty Krab Training Video" is really the gift that keeps on giving.

6 "Rock Bottom"

Season 1, Episode 17b

After a fun day spent at Glove World, SpongeBob and Patrick board the wrong bus and arrive at Rock Bottom, a deep-sea town located at the base of a ninety-degree cliff. While checking the bus schedule, SongeBob misses the next bus home, which Patrick boards, leaving him stuck alone in this dark and peculiar place.

One of SpongeBob's darkest episodes, "Rock Bottom" turns the normal formula on its head by placing the beloved sponge in an unfamiliar environment. The residents of Rock Bottom are all based on deep sea creatures, which come across as more horrific than the show's usual style and add to the uncertainty around every corner. Yet, despite the unfamiliar atmosphere, there are plenty of good jokes here, from SpongeBob's comment about "advanced darkness" to his repeated futile attempts to board a bus home.

5 "Graveyard Shift"

Season 2, Episode 16a

To the dismay of Squidward and the delight of SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs decides to run the Krusty Krab 24 hours a day and assigns them both to the night shift. When SpongeBob's enthusiasm starts to get on his nerves, Squidward spooks him with a scary story about the Hash Slinging Slasher, a one-handed fry cook who haunts the restaurant. Though he assures SpongeBob that it's only a story, the specific omens that herald the Slasher's arrival seem to occur as the night goes on.

"Graveyard Shift" sees the writers expand upon the horror elements of "Rock Bottom" with some masterfully crafted suspense. The writers build up the tension, first by isolating SpongeBob and Squidward with the night shift, then showing the steady progression towards the Slasher's arrival while throwing in some quick jokes and surprising twists. The biggest twist has to be the bizarre addition of Count Orlok at the end, which helped introduce entire generations to one of the oldest horror films, Nosferatu.

4 "Chocolate With Nuts"

Season 3, Episode 12a

Inspired by one of Squidward's issues of Fancy Living Digest, SpongeBob and Patrick decide to become entrepreneurs and build a fortune. Their method of choice is door-to-door chocolate bar salesmen. Unfortunately, their inexperience, plus some rather eclectic customers, means they'll have their work cut out for them.

"Chocolate With Nuts" is nothing short of a comedic goldmine, with so many iconic moments and hilarious line deliveries. The most memorable has to be Tom (Mr. Lawrence), SpongeBob and Patrick's first client, who spends the episode chasing them around screaming, "Choooocolaaaaaate!". Beyond its non-stop jokes, there are also good lessons here about how to be a successful businessman, communicate properly, and avoid dangerous scams.

3 "Pizza Delivery"

Season 1, Episode 5a

As the Krusty Krab prepares to close for the night, a final customer calls in and asks for a pizza, which Mr. Krabs makes out of a Krabby Patty. He sends Squidward and SpongeBob to deliver it, but the two get lost in the desert. They continue the delivery on foot, with SpongeBob relying on knowledge from the pioneers to keep them alive.

"Pizza Delivery" is a classic setup for comedy between conflicting personalities, and it works brilliantly. SpongeBob's eternal optimism is on full display as he treats this delivery like it's the most important mission in the world, further frustrating Squidward, who just wants to get it over and done with as quickly as possible. Then there is the ending, which is one of the best in the show and gives Squidward a rare moment of heroism.

2 "Shanghaied"

Season 2, Episode 13a

The President of the SpongeBob Fan Club, the loveable Patchy the Pirate (Tom Kenny), introduces audiences to his favorite episode, where SpongeBob and Squidward's houses are damaged by an anchor dropped by the Flying Dutchman (Brian Doyle-Murray). He tosses Squidward into a pocket dimension of torment and forces SpongeBob and Patrick to join his crew. When it's apparent that they're not cut out to be ghost pirates, the Dutchman decides to eat them instead.

When it was first released, "Shanghaied" was presented as a call-in event where children voted on one of three endings. Even without this novelty in subsequent re-runs, the episode is phenomenal, thanks to the amount of high-quality surreal jokes packed into it. These include SpongeBob and Patrick constantly returning to the ship after jumping off and their attempt to escape the Dutchman forcing them through a perfume department in a slow-motion obstacle course.

1 "Band Geeks"

Season 2, Episode 15b

Squidward's rival, Squilliam Fancyson (Dee Bradley Baker), calls to inform him that he's been offered the chance to live Squidward's dream of leading a band in the Bubble Bowl but can't because he's busy. Squilliam mockingly offers Squidward's band to take his place, knowing Squidward doesn't have one, but Squidward accepts nonetheless. With only one week before the event, Squidward rallies as many people as possible and does his best to train them.

"Band Geeks" is almost unanimously seen as the best episode of SpongeBob, and it more than deserves its praise. Yes, it's full of fantastic jokes and ponders the ever-present question, "Is mayonnaise an instrument?" but it also has a tremendous amount of heart. It is touching to see the people of Bikini Bottom work together to give Squidward his biggest win on the show, done to the epic song "Sweet Victory" by David Glen Eisley.

