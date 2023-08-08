The Big Picture SpongeBob SquarePants used to have horror elements in its early seasons, making it a spook-fest that united viewers of all ages.

The first few seasons of SpongeBob were filled with bizarre and disturbing episodes, pushing the boundaries of jokes in a kids' show.

The horror episodes of SpongeBob created a perfect juxtaposition with the character's upbeat and goofy nature, putting him in unexpected situations.

SpongeBob SquarePants is widely regarded as one of the greatest, funniest kids shows ever made, transcending its targeted audience into becoming a series that viewers of all ages can enjoy, but what most people forget is that SpongeBob can be a bona fide spook-fest! Well, sometimes, at least. This element was really only present in the first few years of the show when series creator Stephen Hillenburg was still steering the ship. Hillenburg's era was filled with these types of episodes, putting SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his undersea buddies in several nightmarish situations, or at least giving them brief scares. Sadly, the series hasn't worn this badge all that often since the release of the first movie. If Nickelodeon wants to bring back the magic of the original three seasons, it might be in their best interests to bring back the series' touches of horror.

SpongeBob premiered at the very end of the 1990s, closing out the classic Nicktoons generation of shows like Rocko's Modern Life, Ren and Stimpy, and Hey Arnold!. That's right, the best era of Nickelodeon. These 90s cartoons were all made with kids as their target audience but also had children's parents in mind. Nothing was ever too silly and childish, nor was anything too adult. These programs had a more juvenile sense of humor than the kid's shows of the 1980s, using gross-out gags, tension, and even some disturbing plot elements to get a laugh (I'll never forget the rubber walrus protectors from Ren and Stimpy). The early Nicktoons era has some of the weirdest creations in the history of popular animation, which is what makes their shift into the 2000s even more of a... successful bummer.

'SpongeBob' Used To Use Horror All the Time

With the turn of the century, Nicktoons were still being cranked out... but they didn't necessarily feel like "Nicktoons" anymore. The animation became cleaner, the target audience of kids became even more of the focus than before, and the jokes became safer. Simply put, there wasn't a real gut to any of these shows anymore. This isn't to say that Nickelodeon was making shows like Family Guy or South Park, but we weren't in Danny Phantom territory yet, and we definitely weren't subject to the torture device that is Fanboy & Chum Chum. Adults had their shows on Adult Swim, Comedy Central, and Fox, and kids would watch Nickelodeon, but for the first few years of the 2000s, SpongeBob still united the generations.

The first few seasons of SpongeBob are way more bizarre than people tend to remember. Remember "Nasty Patty," the episode where the Krusty crew thought that they killed a health inspector? Or what about "Squidward the Unfriendly Ghost," where SpongeBob and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) think they've killed Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) and that they're being haunted by him? A lot of these early episodes were about murder! You wouldn't catch that in a kid's show today. Of course, there's the climax of "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy V" that goes down at a place called Make-Out Reef. Gold. Don't even get me started on the whole "Panty Raid" debacle. SpongeBob pushed the boundaries for the kinds of jokes that we would hear in a kid's show, and there's no better proof of this than when the series would lean into horror.

Season 1's Horror Elements

The first season of SpongeBob is practically an island when you look at the show's general direction. While there are only a few episodes that root themselves in having a generally uneasy tone, almost every episode of that season has either a scare or a tense set piece (bear with me as I use these terms for a show about an undersea sponge). From Season 2 onward, the show almost exclusively became a comedy, but the first often flipped itself on its head. Think about when SpongeBob and Patrick go play with hooks and start to get pulled to the surface in "Hooky," or when Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) finds SpongeBob and Patrick reading the Flying Dutchman's treasure map in "Arrgh!" Krabs has that dead-eyed stare like Jack Torrance in The Shining! There's even the bit in "Hall Monitor" when Patrick is left wandering the streets of Bikini Bottom alone in search of the Open-Window Maniac. It's like the SpongeBob equivalent of a David Fincher movie! "Scaredy Pants" isn't overtly dark, but its general Halloween vibe makes for a fun and spooky time — a perfect little traditional watch for that time of year.

Why Horror Is Actually the Perfect Genre for 'SpongeBob'

When SpongeBob drives head-on into the horror lane, it's still very silly, but also puts the overjoyed sponge into situations that you would never imagine him in. Since Season 3, we've basically only seen SpongeBob put in situations that are on the same playing field as his general demeanor. SpongeBob himself is upbeat, loud, and goofy, as is everything else around him (or they at least have one of his traits). The horror episodes of SpongeBob, as well as the ones that only have horror-isms, put him in situations that are the complete antithesis of his character. He literally becomes a fish out of water... but still underwater. (You know what I mean.)

"Rock Bottom" Is the Ideal 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Horror Episode

There isn't a better example of what makes the horror in SpongeBob great than the episode "Rock Bottom." There's something hilarious about seeing this bright, yellow, bucktoothed character left and abandoned in this pitch-black, desolate titular town. Patrick is long gone, SpongeBob can't figure out a way home, and he's surrounded by creepy deep sea creatures that basically look like the show's trademark gross-out close-ups. Nobody speaks SpongeBob's language, and if they do, they still don't want to help him. You can't forget the guy at the end of the episode who comes running up to SpongeBob, scaring the square pants off of him. It's a really entertaining episode with loads of memorable moments (the accents of the Rock Bottom natives and the vending machine scene, just to name a few), but there's just an undercurrent of uneasiness that rides through the whole thing as soon as SpongeBob and Patrick land in the town. It's the most hopeless episode in the entire series... almost, but more on that later.

Both segments of Season 1's Halloween special, "Scaredy Pants" and "I Was a Teenage Gary," remain underrated and forgotten in comparison to most of the classics. Considering how far the latter takes its horror, Nickelodeon might have just decided to leave this combo in the past. This is the one where SpongeBob is injected with snail plasma, leading to one of the most upsetting scenes in the entire series. Things start out a bit slow, but the snail transformation sequence is full of enough disgusting sounds and bizarre visuals that you'll be locked in for its horrific finale. Remember the image of a snail-like SpongeBob trying to break into Squidward's house? Yeah, it put me in therapy. It isn't the funniest episode in the series, but "Teenage Gary" definitely deserves a better reputation for shaking things up to the degree that it does.

'SpongeBob Squarepants' Meets Cosmic Horror in "SB-129"

What happens when you largely remove SpongeBob from an episode, put Squidward in his place, and center the plot around the unfathomable madness of cosmic horror? Well, you get "SB-129." Unlike "Teenage Gary," this one stayed in the regular rotation of classic episodes, so there's a good chance you know of it. This one follows Squidward after he accidentally locks himself in the Krusty Krab freezer, freezing and sending him far into the future. There, everything is chrome, the Krusty Krab is full of robot SpongeBobs (aka SpongeTrons), and a two-headed Patrick (PatTon) appears. These future characters try to help by sending Squid back in time in an elevator-like time machine, but they accidentally send him too far, and he ends up in the Stone Age.

This is where "SB-129" starts revving its horror gas pedal. At first, Squidward is annoyed by the fact that he's millions of years in the past, but he settles in as he plays his clarinet. His surroundings are eerily foggy, with unseen primal beasts making all kinds of noise in the background. Eventually, two fanged and primitive versions of SpongeBob and Patrick show up. They give Squid a second to invent jellyfishing, but their presence isn't exactly the warmest. His screeching clarinet sends them into a bloodthirsty rage, chasing Squid back off into his time machine where he breaks the mechanism's lever, sending it into overdrive.

Here's where the episode totally strips back any sense of humor and dives head-first into cosmic horror. The time machine ends up venturing into a white void between time and space. Here, Squidward finds himself walking around in a plane of existence that finally doesn't have a version of SpongeBob or Patrick in it. As a matter of fact, there's nothing in it. At first, he's happy to be all alone, but the surrounding silence quickly gets to his head. By the time he's lost it, there's no concrete evidence of how long Squidward has been there, we just suddenly find him in the thick of it. Indecipherable noises are heard from far away, sending Squid sprinting deep into the void. He keeps running and running, but we can't tell how far he's gone. The whole scene reeks of a fear of the unknown. We don't know where he is, how the time machine brought him here, who we're hearing in the distance, or how he can get out of there. For a kid's show, it's pretty mind-boggling. Eventually, Squid crashes through the floor of existence and back into the elevator, where he is sent back to his own time. "SB-129" is a trip —an existential, otherworldly, freaky trip.

The Horrors of 'SpongeBob SquarePants' After Season 1

After Season 1, SpongeBob would dip its toes back into horror a few more times, but never as frequently. Of course, there's the overt Tremors homage with "Sandy, SpongeBob, and the Worm," where the citizens of Bikini Bottom face off with the Alaskan Bull Worm. Then you've got the fan favorite "Graveyard Shift," where SpongeBob and Squidward are stalked by the Hash-Slinging Slasher while having to work the night shift at the Krusty Krab. There's even an appearance from Nosferatu, whose cameo introduced an entire generation to his original movie. Well played, you freaky vampire man. That episode doesn't work with genuine tension (cut me a break, I'm a little sweaty when SpongeBob is alone in Rock Bottom!) in the same way that Season 1 did, but when the Krusty Krab's lights are flickering on and off, you better believe you'll be turning the lights on.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the most important kids' show to have come around in the last quarter of a century. It's got a great cast of characters, an awesome premise, and is still making us laugh over 20 years later. Despite its hilarious exterior, you better not forget those bone-chilling episodes from the first three seasons. Getting to see good old, joyous SpongeBob pitted against the ghouls and nightmares of the sea is something that the people of the world didn't know they needed. So, next time that you're getting ready for bed, when you're checking under your bed for a Sponge-snail, turning on the front porch light to keep the Hash-Slinging Slasher away, and canceling tomorrow's trip to Rock Bottom, just remember — the horrors of SpongeBob SquarePants will haunt you forever.