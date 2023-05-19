SpongeBob SquarePants is Nickelodeon's longest-running cartoon. Generations of children and young adults have laughed at the exploits of SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his friends as they have adventures in Bikini Bottom. Thanks to solid writing, the jokes from the early seasons have aged beautifully and many have become internet memes.

While everyone knows jokes like, "My leg!", and "Wumbo," the well of jokes that can be mined fromSpongeBob is never-ending. There are plenty of Jokes that might not be as well known but are still able to get a ton of laughs.

10 Anchor Arms - "MuscleBob BuffPants"

After seeing how big Sandy's (Carolyn Lawrence) muscles are, SpongeBob agrees to try out her training regiment. Unfortunately, it's way too intense for him, and SpongeBob's arms keep falling off. When he goes home, salvation comes in the form of a commercial for inflatable muscles called Anchor Arms.

This joke is the perfect spoof of those sketchy late-night commercials for a ridiculous product. The shark, voiced by series writer Mr. Lawrence, is the appropriate level of loud and in-your-face for a TV salesman. He ends the commercial with this iconic statement, "I was a wimp before Anchor Arms. Now I'm a jerk and everyone loves me."

9 Behold! - "Neptune's Spatula"

When SpongeBob pulls King (John O'Hurley) spatial from a pile of grease, he is proven worthy of being his new fry cook. Neptune is unconvinced, so challenges SpongeBob to prove himself. He then opens a window of smoke with a "Behold!" to show him the glory of Atlantis that awaits his success.

Except he accidentally shows SpongeBob's voice actor, Tom Kenny, in the shower, complete with glasses. After an appropriately cartoonish freakout, Neptune course corrects and shows Atlantis. Kenny has had other live-action appearances on the show, especially as Patchy the Pirate, but this one stands out for how on a left field it is.

8 My Name's Not Rick! - "The Fry Cook Games"

SpongeBob and Patrick's (Bill Fagerbakke) friendship is put on the line when they compete against each other in the Fry Cook Games. With the scores tied, the final competition is Bun Wrestling to see if the Krusty Krab or the Chum Bucket will win. After growing some buff bodies via ripping clothes, the two friends have at it and hold nothing back.

The dirtiest moment of the fight is when SpongeBob uses a pencil to erase half of Patrick's nametag. This causes Patrick to scream at this inaccurate name before throwing himself back at SpongeBob. What really sells this joke is Fagerbakke's performance, which reaches new levels of anger not seen before by Patrick.

7 I Defy You Heart Man! - "Valentine's Day"

For Valentine's Day, SpongeBob has a big surprise for Patrick in the form of a chocolate balloon at an amusement park. Unfortunately, it comes under attack by scallops, so SpongeBob is forced to give Patrick a handshake instead. This crushes Patrick's heart and causes him to rampage across the park.

After wrecking some heart-shaped balloons, Patrick's next victim is a heart mascot. With a statement of defiance, he rips the costume in half and continues on. The funniest part is the fish inside the costume, who just stands there with a blank expression.

6 We Have Technology - "Wet Painters"

When Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) hires SpongeBob and Patrick to paint his house, he tells them not to spill even one drop, or he'll cut off their butts. Sadly, the two get some paint on Krabs' first dollar. They desperately try to clean it before he gets home, but nothing seems to work.

As SpongeBob grows more desperate, his methods of fixing the dollar involve bludgeoning it and Patrick. This prompts Patrick to remind SpongeBob that they have technology to aid them. This turns out to mean crushing the dollar with the computer, which predictably doesn't work either.

5 Finland! - "Frankendoodle"

When SpongeBob gets a magic pencil, he creates a duplicate of himself named Doodlebob (Paul Tibbitt). He steals the pencil and draws a poorly drawn pineapple to live in. SpongeBob and Patrick try to get the pencil back, but Doodlebob draws a hole for them to fall into.

Doodlebob doesn't let up and drops a wrench onto Patrick's head, before drawing a bowling ball and getting two strikes on Patrick. When SpongeBob asks if he's OK, a delirious Patrick exclaims, "Finland!". It's the sort of nonsensical humor classic SpongeBob excels at and is the perfect way to cap off such back-to-back slapstick.

4 Claustrophobic Squidward - "Wishing You Well"

To collect more money, Krabs tasks SpongeBob with digging a wishing well and staying down there to collect the coins. With Patrick's help, he digs deep enough to unlock the well's magic. He demonstrates it by wishing Squidward (Roger Bumpass) could experience the magic with them, causing him to fall into the well.

Squidward asks SpongeBob and Patrick give him some space because he's claustrophobic. They think that means he's scared of Santa Claus, so Patrick tries to spook Squidward with a ho, ho, ho. This joke has seen some use online as a meme template.

3 We Don't Even Exist - "Squilliam Returns"

In order to impress his rival, Squilliam Fancyson (Dee Bradly Baker), Squidward gets Mr. Krabs' permission to turn the Krusty Krab into a fancy restaurant. Unfortunately, SpongeBob feels overwhelmed when he tries to learn about being a waiter. To help him, Squidward tells him to empty his mind of all except fine dining and breathing.

The scene then shifts inside of SpongeBob's head, where an office full of SpongeBobs begins to dump everything that isn't fine dining and breathing. When their boss explains that he doesn't pay them to go slow, another one argues that they don't even exist. Amusingly, when the boss threatens to fire him, the other one pleads that he has three kids to support.

2 I Call It Bold and Brash - "Artist Unknown"

Squidward's attempt to host an art class doesn't go as he planned when SpongeBob is his only student. He turns out to have a knack for art, which makes Squidward drive him away. As he goes, an art collector approaches Squidward looking for new pieces to add to his collection.

One of Squidward's submissions is a stylistic painting of himself called Bold and Brash. When the collector says it belongs in the trash, a cleaner comes by and disposes of it. Recent years have seen artistic fans of SpongeBob make their own re-creations of the painting.

1 Physical Limitations of Life Underwater - "Party Pooper Pants"

Patchy the Pirate hosts a house party and invites all sorts of his sailor and undersea friends. He even sends invitations to SpongeBob and Patrick. Unfortunately, the ink on the invitation got smeared, and neither of them can read it.

SpongeBob comments how whoever sent the note must not understand the limitations of life underwater. Since they're illegible, the only thing left to do is throw them into a roaring fire. It's a hilarious juxtaposition and stands out as one of the funnier jokes in what is, ultimately, a lackluster episode.

