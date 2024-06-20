The Big Picture Get ready for more Kamp Koral! Season 2 debuts on July 10th on Paramount+.

The SpongeBob SquarePants prequel is set to premiere ahead of the franchise's 25th anniversary.

The series is based on a scene from the movie The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run.

Camp is back in session! The Paramount+ series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years has revealed the date of its second season's release. The show first came out in 2021, where it told the story of a younger Spongebob Squarepants at summer camp. Unlike the first season, the second installment is said to have fewer episodes, but it could increase once the show comes out.

ScreenRant reported that Kamp Koral Season 2 will debut a week before Spongebob Squarepants' 25th Anniversary. The show is scheduled to hit streaming platforms this July. Alongside the release date, a brand new key art from the show has also been unveiled, featuring some of the show's main characters.

Kamp Koral was first announced back in 2019 and released 26 episodes during its first season. The spin-off was based on a flashback scene that occurred in the 2020 film, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on The Run, when Spongebob revealed he used to go to summer camp when he was younger. Many of Spongebob Squarepants' original cast members reprized their roles in this spin-off series, despite it taking place when Spongebob was 10 years old. Unfortunately, the show wasn't well received by fans as it earned a poor Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 37 percent.

'Spongebob Squarepants' Has a Long-running Broadcast History

Spongebob Squarepants is a cartoon franchise created by Stephen Hillenburg that first aired on Nickelodeon in 1999 and currently has 14 seasons. The show has been nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy Awards since 2004, won 6 Daytime Emmy Awards and a handful of British Academy Children's Awards for the "International" category. It also won 'Favorite Cartoon' at the Kids' Choice Awards from 2003 to 2019 and 'Favorite Animated Series' from 2020 and onwards.

Since the show's release, Spongebob Squarepants released a handful of movies. The first was in 2004, titled The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, with its most recent being 2021's Sponge on the Run. The franchise will be releasing a 4th installment titled The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

As the franchise grew in popularity, spin-off titles were released that showcased either another time of Spongebob's life or the other characters from the show. Aside from Kamp Koral, The Patrick Star Show is another Spongebob spin-off that also came out in 2021, where it showcased Patrick Star and his family. It has also been announced that Plankton, Mr Krabs' rival, would also have his time under the limelight as well in an upcoming movie based on him.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Season 2 hits Paramount+ on July 10. Until then, all episodes of Season 1 are available to stream.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence , Lori Alan , Mary Jo Catlett Main Genre Animation Seasons 0

