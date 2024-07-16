The Big Picture SpongeBob SquarePants is a beloved show with humor for both kids and adults, making it a timeless classic.

The upcoming episode "Mooned!" pays homage to a fan-favorite character, Kevin C. Cucumber, from a previous iconic episode.

Fans can watch an exclusive sneak peek from "Mooned!" ahead of the July 17 premiere on Paramount+ to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

There are few names in television history with as much brand recognition as SpongeBob SquarePants. Whether you're a child who has recently gotten into the show, a young adult who watched it when they were a kid but hasn't touched it in years, or a parent who has experienced it with their child, everyone knows about the yellow sponge from Bikini Bottom. In an upcoming episode titled "Mooned!", which is set to air on July 17, SpongeBob has to help out his friend Kevin, who has let his hygiene fall by the wayside. SpongeBob offers up his services by giving Kevin a bath, plucking his eyebrows, and even giving him a shave and a haircut.

In the upcoming episode, SpongeBob sets out to catch an ultra-rare jellyfish and decides to go to Kevin for help due to his former reign as the jellyfishing champion. The episode is a callback to one of the earliest and most iconic SpongeBob episodes of all time, "I'm Your Biggest Fanatic", where Kevin C. Cucumber was introduced and ultimately discarded by the end of the episode. The episode aired on April 14, 2001, alongside "No Free Rides", the installment in which SpongeBob gets extra credit in an attempt to pass his driving test. Collider is thrilled to be able to offer you an exclusive first look at the upcoming episode "Mooned!" as part of this week's batch of episodes that are airing in honor of the 25th anniversary of the show.

SpongeBob SquarePants Is More Than Just a Children’s Character

For those of us who grew up on SpongeBob but perhaps aren't the avid viewers we once were, all it takes is a quick watch of one episode to remember why the show became so popular in the first place. For children, it's the highest form of innocent entertainment, easy to enjoy whether you're paying staunch attention to it or it's running in the background while playing with toys or hanging out with friends. For the adults, SpongeBob is a treat because there are subtle jokes slid in there that are clearly designed for the parents overseeing their children watching the show, jokes that will completely go over the kids' heads.

We've all watched SpongeBob at some point in our lives, and Collider is thrilled to share the clip from "Mooned!" ahead of the July 17 premiere. Check out the exclusive clip above and stream Seasons 1-14 of SpongeBob SquarePants on Paramount+.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Seasons 14

