SpongeBob SquarePants is easily one of the most defining cartoons of the 21st century, defining an entire generation of television with its groundbreaking humor and charm that took the world by storm. A big factor that played into the show's massive success is its memorable and iconic cast of characters, from members of the main cast who flourish in nearly every episode, to the multitude of legendary side characters. While everyone will have their own personal favorite characters, one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the show is easily the show's primary antagonist, Plankton.

Voiced by Mr. Lawrence, Sheldon J. Plankton is the single-cell organism fast food rival to Mr. Krabs and the Krusty Krab, with an overarching plan to steal the Krusty Krab's secret Krabby Patty formula, and use the success to take over the world. As with the case with the majority of the main cast, Plankton has received many episodes that entirely focus on him, from episodes where he plays a major foil to SpongeBob's antics to episodes where he fills the role of protagonist. Some of these episodes are even regarded as some of the best in the series.

10 "Single-Cell Anniversary"

Season 6, Episode 22b

One of the few episodes that sees Plankton doing something genuinely sweet and non-villainous, "Single-Cell Anniversary" sees Plankton having forgotten to get his computer wife, Karen, a gift for their anniversary. Ironically, Karen got him exactly what he wanted, a replica of the Krabby Patty secret formula, but he won't receive his gift until he gives her a present of equal worth. Sad and ashamed of himself, he wallows in the streets before receiving help from SpongeBob and Patrick to help him give a present from his heart; a beautiful serenading love song.

The middle seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants are hit or miss when it comes to quality, yet "Single-Cell Anniversary" stands out greatly thanks to its expanded focus on the love between Plankton and Karen. It helps show that as much of a villain Plankton is, he wouldn't be anywhere without the support and love of Karen, and his love song "Oh, My Karen" is a true highlight, and one of the season's best moments.

9 "The Inside Job"

Season 7, Episode 3b

One of many notable episodes dedicated to an outlandish scheme and attempt to obtain the Krabby Patty secret formula, "The Inside Job" sees Plankton attempting to travel into Mr. Krabs' brain to steal the formula from his memories. A mistake in trajectory ends up sending him into SpongeBob's body instead, messing with his senses in the process. As Plankton travels around in search of the secret formula, he begins to impact SpongeBob's life more and more, before eventually learning that the formula is hidden in SpongeBob's heart.

Plankton's misadventures and quests to obtain the formula have always led him into strange and chaotic circumstances, with "The Inside Job" being one of the greatest examples of such. The episode shares a lot of similarities with Plankton's debut episode, where he also traveled inside SpongeBob's body, although "The Inside Job" has a greater focus on creativity and wild exploration of SpongeBob's entire body. While not as strong as his debut episode, the episode is filled with charm and has a clever and distinct ending.

8 "Best Frenemies"

Season 4, Episode 18b

One of the few times when Plankton and Mr. Krabs are forced to team up, "Best Frenemies" sees the long-time enemies come together to defeat a new restaurant chain, the Kelpshake. With all of Bikini Bottom seemingly enamored by the delicious kelp shake, both the Chum Bucket and the Krusty Krab have lost all of their business and customers, with new Kelpshake restaurants popping up on every corner. Plankton had to teach Mr. Krabs the ways of stealing secret formulas so that they can uncover exactly what makes the Kelp shake so popular.

Plankton and Mr. Krabs are one of the most iconic rivalries, not just in the show, but in cartoon history, so seeing any excuse to have the duo team up will always result in outstanding results. The advent of another restaurant is simply the perfect way to bring them together, as it allows Mr. Krabs tap into the same mischievous, stealing energy of Plankton, while allowing Plankton to relish an unexpected partnership of crime. While they were never going to be partners forever, it's nice to see a change of pace for two of the show's most iconic characters.

7 "Walking Small"

Season 1, Episode 18b

An episode where Plankton's scheme doesn't directly have to do with the Krusty Krab or the secret formula, "Walking Small" sees Plankton attempting to co-opt and take control of Goo Lagoon to build a new Chum Bucket Mega Bucket. It soon becomes apparent that Plankton is simply too small to enact his wrath and get people to leave the populated beach. He soon finds a solution, however, in SpongeBob, tricking him into getting everyone to leave the beach under the guise of teaching him how to be assertive.

"Walking Small" perfectly encapsulates the core differences between the angry and power-hungry Plankton and the completely trusting and wholesome SpongeBob. In Plankton's efforts to corrupt and trick SpongeBob, the episode features some highly iconic moments, especially during the first half of the episode when SpongeBob completely misunderstands Plankton's guidance and direction. It's an episode that, on top of having a simple message of being nice to people, is chock-full of laughs and, even if just for a second, sees SpongeBob acting just as vicious as Plankton.

6 "Plankton!"

Season 1, Episode 3b

One of the first episodes of the show, as well as the episode that introduced Plankton as a character, "Plankton!" sees SpongeBob's first encounter with Plankton after another failed attempt at stealing a Krabby patty. After a failed attempt by Plankton to become friends with SpongeBob as a way to get closer to the Krabby Patty, he enacts a plan to go inside of Spongebob's head while he's sleeping to take control of his body. With full control over SpongeBob, Plankton finally has what it takes to steal the Krabby Patty.

It speaks volumes to the writing and character of the show as a whole that, even in his introductory episode, major facets and aspects of Plankton as a character are introduced that have stayed consistent for the show's entire run. From his not-always-perfect execution to his plans to the willingness to act comically and create ruses to get what he wants, Plankton immediately makes himself an iconic character from the very beginning. Especially when compared to the other beginning and introductory episodes of the show, "Plankton!" stands above and beyond.

5 "Welcome to the Chum Bucket"

Season 2, Episode 14a

One of the show's simplest yet most effective premises, "Welcome to the Chum Bucket" sees SpongeBob now having to work for Plankton at the Chum Bucket, following Mr. Krabs losing a bet during a game of cards with Plankton. Now being forced to work for his former boss's arch enemy, SpongeBob simply can't find it within himself to work in the cold, destructive environment of the chum bucket, much to the disarray of Plankton.

As much as Plankton's identity is defined by his drive to get a Krabby Patty and steal the secret formula, not nearly as much focus is placed upon the actual workings of the Chum Bucket, Plankton's failed restaurant. On top of the great dynamic of SpongeBob having to adjust to this new, off-putting environment, "Welcome to the Chum Bucket" is the series' first true look into how the Chum Bucket attempts to operate. The episode also features the iconic "Without You" musical number, easily one of the best in the show's history.

4 "Imitation Krabs"

Season 2, Episode 4b

"Imitation Krabs" sees Plankton attempting to use a robot disguise to obtain the Krabby Patty secret formula, but is quickly turned away after learning that SpongeBob will only give Mr. Krabs the formula. This soon draws out inspiration in Plankton, as he slightly adjusts his plans to create a robot clone of Mr. Krabs that he will pilot, tricking SpongeBob into giving him the formula. All is going according to plan until the real Mr. Krabs returns, forcing SpongeBob to choose and figure out who the real Mr. Krabs was.

Even while spending the majority of the episode piloting a robot, nearly every second of the robot krabs exudes all the annoyed and wrathful energy of Plankton, simply holding it back for the sake of the formula. Combined with the robotic voice and the wide variety of nonsensical tests that the duo do before the giving of the formula can take place, "Imitation Krabs" easily features some of the series' funniest moments. The episode is considered one of the best episodes in the entire series, thanks to its consistently high highs and memorable moments.

3 "F.U.N."

Season 1, Episode 10b

One of the most iconic episodes from the first season of the show, "F.U.N." sees SpongeBob feeling bad for how bad everybody in Bikini Bottom treats Plankton, believing that he wouldn't be so evil if he simply had a friend. SpongeBob then decides to do what he can to befriend Plankton, teaching him how to have fun and have a good time without doing evil things. This unexpected friendship scares Mr. Krabs, who begins doing everything that he can to prove to SpongeBob that Plankton is only feigning a friendship to get closer to the Krabby Patty.

Even outside the legendary "F is for Friends" song, "F.U.N." features a lot of great moments from the unexpected friendship between SpongeBob and Plankton. The episode is as much about SpongeBob and his endless optimism and kindness towards everyone as much as it is about Plankton, who shows signs of being genuinely interested in a real connection and friendship. It's one of the most recognizable and beloved episodes from the first season, going tow to tow with the best offerings that the series has to offer.

2 "The Algae's Always Greener"

Season 3, Episode 1a

A classic role-reversal episode, "The Algae's Always Greener" sees Plankton, sick of his lonely life at the Chum Bucket eating holographic meatloaf, use technology to switch lives with Mr. Krabs. He then wakes up as the owner of the Krusty Krab, completely taking his place in this wild, alternate universe. However, between dealing with angry customers, SpongeBob, and the whims of his new daughter Pearl, Plankton soon realizes that Mr. Krabs's life is far from as glamorous as he expected.

"The Algae's Always Greener" makes the most out of its role-reversal premise, seeing Plankton go through all the chaos that normally goes on in a regular episode of the show, now tasked with dealing with all the chaos. Seeing other characters react to and consider Plankton in the same vein as Mr. Krabs also has its novelties, as it leads to a multitude of hilarious moments. The episode truly becomes special in its climax, when Mr. Krabs, now taking on the villainous role that Plankton had, attacks the Krusty Krab to steal the formula.

1 "Plankton's Army"

Season 3, Episode 18b

On top of easily being the greatest Plankton episode of the show, "Plankton's Army" is a genuine contender for being the best episode in the entire series. The episode sees Plankton, tired of losing out on his ongoing battle with Mr. Krabs, hatching a scheme to enlist the help of his entire extended family, assuming that they would be just as smart as he is, creating an unstoppable force when together. Plankton's extended family, however, ends up being a bunch of dimwitted rednecks, although they are still more than willing to help Plankton with his goals.

SpongeBob SquarePants's greatest strength as a show, ever since the very beginning, has been its ahead-of-its-time style of humor that revolutionized and defined a generation. When considering this metric, "Plankton's Army" may just be the funniest episode of the show, with knockout joke after knockout joke filling the runtime to create a consistently hilarious experience that never gets old. Even outside its pitch-perfect humor, the episode provides greater insight into Plankton as a whole, showing his relationship with his family as well as the closest he's ever been getting the formula.

