Nickelodeon's flagship cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants is still finding ways to reinvent itself, even after thirteen seasons and nearly 24 years on the air. It's beloved by kids, adults, college students and everyone on the internet who knows how to post a meme.

The series has also had its fair share of superstar fans. In the decades it's been on the air, stars who love the spongey icon (or thanks to their kids' love of the cartoon) have popped up in Bikini Bottom. The recent 'Tidal Zone' crossover event featuring Neil deGrasse Tyson as a fish-headed announcer adds another celebrity to the constellation of big stars under the sea.

1 Jon Hamm as Don Grouper

The season 9 episode "Goodbye, Krabby Patty?" first aired in 2017. It is the 200th individual episode of SpongeBob, and to mark that special milestone, a fitting special guest voice joined the voice cast for the episode. Jon Hamm is the voice of Don Grouper, an ad executive at the Grouper, Goby, & Koi agency who tries to capitalize on Mr. Krabs' plans to sell frozen Krabby Patties in supermarkets across Bikini Bottom.

Hamm is best known for his role as ad executive Don Draper on Mad Men.His most recent roles include Gabriel on Good Omensand Fletch in Confess, Fletch. Don Grouper, of course, is an aquatic version of his most famous, Emmy-winning character, so Nickelodeon nabbing an actor known for adult-geared drama to voice a character in their most popular children's show is a bit of marketing genius.

2 Alton Brown as Nicholas Withers

Season 6 episode "House Fancy" focuses on Squidward's efforts to get his house looking top-notch for a persnickety host of an interior design TV show, and to outdo his eternal rival Squilliam. (This episode is infamous among SpongeBob enthusiasts for a gross-out gag involving Squidward's toe getting smashed by a sofa.) Alton Brown provides the voice of Nicholas Withers, the TV host of "House Fancy." Withers even looks a bit like the real Brown.

Brown is the popular host of the Food Network series Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen.He also tours around the United States doing book talks and cooking science stage shows. Brown may be a food show host primarily, but his familiar voice coming from a TV host in Bikini Bottom works well for the character.

3 Pat Morita as Master Udon

Season 4's "Karate Island" is an action-packed episode following Sandy and SpongeBob, who has been invited to the episode's titular island to be crowned King of Karate. SpongeBob ends up imprisoned, and Sandy must fight, Kill Bill-style, across many floors of enemies to save her friend and face Master Udon, who turns out to be a scam artist, selling condos.

Master Udon's voice is provided by Pat Morita. Morita is most famous for playing the wise and lovable karate sensei Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kidfranchise across multiple films. Bittersweetly, his appearance in "Karate Island" was one of his final roles, and the episode originally aired six months after Morita's passing in 2005, with a dedication card at the end of the episode.

4 Patton Oswalt as Jim

In season 5's episode "The Original Fry Cook," the Krusty Krab is paid a visit by its original fry cook, Jim. SpongeBob spends the episode feeling a sense of inferiority to his predecessor, who tries to teach him how to make Krabby Patties as crave-able as his.

Jim is voiced by comedian and voice actor Patton Oswalt, whose voice acting credits include Max in The Secret Life of Pets 2and most famously, Remy the rat in Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille."The Original Fry Cook" actually aired on Nickelodeon one month after Ratatouille released in cinemas, so Oswalt has a bit of a history playing characters who spend lots of time in the kitchen.

5 Kristen Wiig as Madame Hagfish

Season 7 episode "The Curse of the Hex" first aired as part of "Legends of Bikini Bottom," a horror-themed anthology special in 2011. The episode follows the Krusty Krab crew trying to lift a curse that creepy Madame Hagfish may have put on the restaurant after Mr. Krabs refuses to give her discounted food.

Madame Hagfish is voiced by Saturday Night Livealum Kristen Wiig, who has also voiced her fair share of animated characters. Fans of the How to Train Your Dragonseries know her as Ruffnut, and Despicable Meenjoyers love her as Gru's wife Lucy. In hindsight, it's fun to see Wiig go from a spooky guest part on SpongeBob to a leading role in the Ghostbusters reboot.

6 Matt Berry as Bubbles

In 2015's feature film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, one of the allies SpongeBob and Plankton make on their time-traveling adventure to track down the Krabby Patty formula is an omnipotent dolphin named Bubbles. Bubbles has been watching Earth for 10,000 years and protects it from disaster, and aids SpongeBob and crew in getting to land during their climactic fight with Burger Beard the Pirate.

Bubbles is voiced by Matt Berry, the beloved British comedy actor best known for his roles as Laszlo on What We Do In The Shadowsand in the horror parody series Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. No stranger to playing silly, bombastic characters who are basically human cartoons, Berry and Bubbles are a hilariously great voice actor and character match.

7 Mark Hamill as The Moth

In season 5's "Night Light" SpongeBob starts seeing scary things in the dark, and requires thousands of night lights and even a lighthouse to help get to sleep. This much light attracts Mermaid Man's old enemy The Moth, who has been looking for a light source that bright for decades.

The Moth is voiced by Mark Hamill,most famously Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, but also an accomplished voice actor. Hamill's voice acting as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Seriesis one of the most iconic cartoon villain performances, so Hamill playing an enemy of Mermaid Man's feels right in line for one of the most prolific of voice actors.

8 Amy Poehler as Granny

A classic SpongeBob episode, season 4's "Have You Seen This Snail?" finds SpongeBob's beloved snail Gary running away when SpongeBob ignores him to focus on breaking a paddle-ball record. The snail ends up kidnapped by Granny, a sweet-but-creepy old lady who loves feeding lost snails. Meanwhile, SpongeBob and Patrick search all over Bikini Bottom to try to find him.

Granny's voice is provided by comedy queen Amy Poehler, another Saturday Night Live alum. The Parks and Recreationstar is no stranger to Nickelodeon cartoons; Poehler co-created The Mighty B! and voiced that series' lead, Bessie Higgenbottom. Post-SpongeBob, Poehler would also go on to voice a different beloved yellow cartoon character: Joy in Disney and Pixar's Inside Out.

9 David Bowie as Lord Royal Highness

In season 5's super-sized musical special episode "Atlantis SquarePantis," SpongeBob and his friends return an amulet to Atlantis, which is ruled by Lord Royal Highness. On their adventure there Plankton tries to steal the kingdom's weapons arsenal, and SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally pop the world's oldest bubble, which sends all of Atlantis into chaos as the gang tries to escape once LRH finds out what they've done.

Lord Royal Highness has mismatched eyes and bright orange hair, looking a lot like rock icon David Bowie during his "Ziggy Stardust era." It's fitting the character is designed that way, since Bowie himself provided LRH's voice. Unfortunately, while the main SpongeBob cast gets songs to sing, Bowie doesn't get one of his own. Bowie was a longtime SpongeBob fan, and even contributed a song to the SpongeBob Broadway musical before he passed away in 2016.

10 The 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Voice Cast as The Trusty Slab Crew

2019 marked SpongeBob's 20th year on air, and Nickelodeon pulled out the biggest stops possible for the show with its celebratory special. In "SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout," SpongeBob and Patrick go on a bus tour of the surface world while all of Bikini Bottom prepares a surprise party for SpongeBob when he comes back. While on land, SpongeBob encounters a restaurant similar to the Krusty Krab, with a human crew very similar to the one back in Bikini Bottom.

In some of the most meta casting in cartoon history, the series' core voice cast – Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) – all play the human versions of their beloved animated characters. The cast's love for their roles shines through in their guest appearance, which is an absolute high point for the special as well as the series as a whole.

