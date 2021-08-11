Who knew there was so much money in sponges? Nickelodeon is expanding its SpongeBob Squarepants universe yet again, as the network announced that it will be picking up over fifty new episodes of its various sponge-related animated series for the coming season.

Included in the pickup are The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, along with the original SpongeBob series itself, proving that if something isn’t broke, the network need not replace it.

The Patrick Star Show, the adventures of SpongeBob’s dull but well-meaning best friend, has been picked up for thirteen additional episodes, while Kamp Koral, the adventures of a young SpongeBob, will receive thirteen additional episodes for its first season, along with an order for a thirteen-episode second season on Paramount+. The original SpongeBob series has also been renewed for a thirteenth season — Nickelodeon’s lucky number? — maintaining its status as Nick’s longest-running animated series.

President of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito said in a statement.

“SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further. It’s a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world.”

All three shows are currently in production at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California, with the greenlights coming on the heels of The Patrick Star Show’s recent premiere on July 9. Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) all reprise their iconic roles for the new series, alongside new voice talents Carlos Alazraqui, Kate Higgins, Cree Summer, and Tom Wilson, among others.

In anticipation of the SpongeBob universe’s expansion, fans can stream SpongeBob Squarepants, The Patrick Star Show, and Kamp Koral on Paramount+ now.

