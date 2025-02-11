Would SpongeBob SquarePants be one of the greatest Nicktoons of all time without Squidward Tentacles? Maybe, but it wouldn't be nearly as hilarious or relatable. Voiced by Rodger Bumpass, poor Squidward lives with an extremely annoying neighbor on either side of him: Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) and SpongeBob (Tom Kenny). His interactions with them take up some of the funniest scenes in the show's history, and they only get funnier the more you revisit them. Much of SpongeBob's audience was very young when the show first came out, so some of the jokes would go over their heads. Decades later, though, the original SpongeBob fans now look at Squidward's grumpiness, boredom, and indifference towards his neighbor's antics and feel closer to him than ever. Ah, adulthood.

Squidward often has to deal with absurdity when all he wants to do is stay home, practice his clarinet, paint, and relax. Luckily for us, these plans are often undermined to great comedic effect. Every show needs a somewhat reasonable character for the sillier ones to play off of, and Squidward does it marvelously with his expressions and his dialogue. Occasionally, he'll say something amusingly out of character (like when he's sent to the future and can only respond by doing some stress sit-ups and repeating "Futuuuuure!"). For the most part, though, he'll comment on how miserable he is or how stupid someone else is. There are so many iconic lines that make us crack up to this day that it's hard to choose the best, but Squidward's funniest quotes have especially good timing, call attention to silly scenarios that make him particularly relatable, and find some comical nuance that keeps his negativity fresh.

10 "I order the food, you cook the food, then the customer gets the food. We do that for forty years, and then we die."

"My Pretty Seahorse" (Season 3, Episode 2b)

SpongeBob hasn't been able to deliver his order, and Squidward is getting impatient. It seems the fry cook is slacking, so he distills their responsibilities into simple terms: "In case you've forgotten, here's how things work. I order the food, you cook the food, then the customer gets the food. We do that for forty years, and then we die. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me; what do you say?" Squidward has a knack for saying the darkest things in the funniest way possible. He's already accepted his fate, so he just wants SpongeBob to do his job.

It's telling that Squidward doesn't even include the retirement years in his summary of life. SpongeBob isn't paying attention, either; he's watching a seahorse eat other people's food around the restaurant. Squidward's morbid comments are even funnier because they're often ignored or downplayed by others' cheeriness. In this case, SpongeBob (and the audience) don't have time to have an existential crisis. Their main focus is diverted elsewhere, marking another brilliantly casual depiction of misery.

9 "We serve food here, sir."

"Pickles" (Season 1, Episode 6b)

It's savage enough when Squidward takes one look at Bubble Bass and sarcastically asks if he'd like a small salad, but that's just how their conversation starts. Bubble Bass goes on to order a Krabby Patty that's so absurdly specialized that, at one point, the cashier stops scribbling the order on his notepad. After Bubble Bass is finally finished, Squidward judgmentally stares at him with one eyebrow raised and replies, "We serve food here, sir." Squidward has never cared about customer service, as this scene makes it perfectly clear.

The fact that he stops writing down the order already tells us that he's going to be snarky. The build-up leads to a great insult, as Squidward communicates that he doesn't even understand what Bubble Bass just said. All those expressions (like "make it swim" and "animal style") are above his pay grade, and he's not about to ask what those things even mean. The audience can hardly blame him, though, as this is a ridiculous order from someone who would become the episode's antagonist. This kids' show resonates so well with adults, and we can largely thank Mr. Tentacles for that.

8 "Being dead or anything else."

"Can You Spare a Dime?" (Season 3, Episode 7b)

The juxtaposition between SpongeBob's effervescent optimism and Squidward's blunt pessimism helps make this one of the greatest animated TV shows of all time. At one point, Squidward quits his job over an argument with Mr. Krabs and leaves the restaurant. SpongeBob follows him outside and tries to convince his former co-worker to take back his resignation. SpongeBob cheerfully tells him that "a visit to the Krusty Krab makes everyone happy! And what could be better than serving up smiles?"—followed by a huge happy face.

Squid's response is so direct it almost catches you off-guard: "Being dead or anything else." He looks pretty angry, too, so it's clear even to the famed fry cook that his neighbor's not in the mood to go back and apologize to Mr. Krabs. Squidward could've just said, "Anything else," and that would have made his point. But the fact that he says "being dead" first displays his unique tendency to exaggerate just so he can hit home as unequivocally as possible how much he hates his job. Preach on, Squidward.

7 "No!"

"The Camping Episode" (Season 3, Episode 17b)

It's a lot of fun to watch Squidward in pain, and he enters a world of it in one of SpongeBob's most rewatchable entries, "The Camping Episode." After doing everything he possibly can to attract a sea bear, one finally shows up. Squidward didn't think such creatures existed, but he sure does now. He runs away, the sea bear chases him off-screen, and we hear a tremendous beating taking place. When the sea bear swims away, SpongeBob calls out to his neighbor: "Squidward, are you okay?"

Then we get a shot of Squidward, tentacles tangled and covered in bruises and bandages. His answer is simple: "No!" The way this line is delivered is fantastic: he prolongs the "no," emphasizing how panicked and injured he is. His appearance is also essential, as that alone answers SpongeBob's question. Such an obvious answer needs no embellishment, and Squidward is the king of blunt, honest brevity. He also had this beating coming, so we're much more inclined to laugh at his pain than anything else.

6 "I hate all of you."

"Karate Choppers" (Season 1, Episode 14b)