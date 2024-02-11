The Big Picture Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast includes SpongeBob and Patrick commentating the game and Squidward's band performing "Sweet Victory."

The broadcast introduces both teams, the Chiefs and 49ers, in a hilarious way, blending real-life stars with the iconic SpongeBob characters.

The episode "Band Geeks" is considered one of SpongeBob's best, featuring a memorable performance of "Sweet Victory," and now SpongeBob gets his primetime moment at the Super Bowl.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means, for us movie fans, new trailers. However, this Super Bowl is extra special for SpongeBob fans as Nickelodeon is hosting their own broadcast for kids and the young at heart. This broadcast includes SpongeBob and Patrick, along with the help of Bikini Bottom, commentating the game. It’s being marketed as the first Super Bowl under the sea. However, it wouldn’t be authentic without Squidward’s band performing “Sweet Victory”. Now Nickelodeon has released the highly anticipated performance before kick off.

The video, like a traditional NFL broadcast, has the band composed of SpongeBob and his friends introducing both teams squaring off against each other in the big game, the Chiefs and 49ers. For fans of Nickelodeon’s most popular show of all time, this is a long time coming. However, in general, it’s just hilarious to see one of the most iconic musical moments in SpongeBob history introduce real life stars like Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It’s a Sweet Victory Indeed

Close

While Spongebob has had an endless number of memorable episodes over the years, none are as special as the Season 2 classic “Band Geeks”. This saw everyone's favorite stick in the mud, Squidward, starting a band with all Bikini Bottom's finest in order to impress his arch rival Squilliam Fancyson at the “Bubble Bowl”. It featured the usual Spongebob chaos, but it was the rare early episode that had every major character. Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy, Plankton, Mr. Krabs and some of the more famous background extras were locked in a room to become the most unlikely band that ever was.

Many fists were thrown, ill-fated flag twirlers blew up, and its 12-minute runtime was filled with infamous lines like “Big meaty claws” and “Is mayonnaise an instrument?”. However, this episode will always be remembered for its epic conclusion that had Bikini Bottom rocking out to “Sweet Victory” by David Glen Eisley. Now, 24 years after the episode’s debut, Spongebob finally gets his primetime moment that arguably overshadows the actual game and halftime show by Usher. Paramount owns CBS, who’s broadcasting the Super Bowl this year. They also own Nickelodeon, which gave the studio the opportunity to make every millennial’s dream come true. With his 25th anniversary this year, Spongebob has joined Taylor Swift in his own sponge-tastic nostalgia era.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on CBS tonight at 6:30 EST. However, if you want to be a cool kid, Nickelodeon’s Spongebob and slime-centric telecast starts at the same exact time. While fans anxiously wait, you can watch Spongebob’s killer Super Bowl "Sweet Victory" performance below.