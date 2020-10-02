Watch: Katherine Langford Responds to “Thoughts and Prayers” in Exclusive Clip from ‘Spontaneous’

We at Collider are happy to debut an exclusive clip from writer/director Brian Duffield’s upcoming teen film Spontaneous, which he previously described in our extended interview as a cross between a John Hughes movie and a David Cronenberg movie. Katherine Langford stars as a high school senior named Mara who finds her world thrown into chaos when her fellow students begin inexplicably exploding. As she and her friends struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last, she also sparks up an unexpected romance with a young classmate played by Charlie Plummer.

In this exclusive clip, Langford’s character and her fellow students are under quarantine and get the old “thoughts and prayers” speech from a government official who’s offering no real actual help for their situation.

When I spoke to Duffield at length about the film (which is based on a book by Aaron Starmer), he stressed how the movie’s themes are even more relevant now in the midst of a pandemic. Spontaneous tackles head-on the idea that no second of our lives is guaranteed, and what unexpected loss does to those who are still left. Those are certainly some potent themes for the times we’re living through.

Check out the exclusive Spontaneous clip below. The film will be available on Premium Video-On-Demand and digital purchase on October 6th and in select theaters on October 2nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spontaneous: