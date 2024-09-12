Brian Duffield's 2020 directorial debut feature gives an "explosive love story" a whole new meaning. Sharp, crass and wickedly funny, Spontaneous is a horror comedy built upon the most outrageous premise yet somehow manages to find real emotion and meaning hidden among its folds — or blood splatters. Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer share the blood-soaked screen and deliver us a whimsical romance between two teenagers who are navigating the throes of high school, plus some. Alongside the comical love story is a biting commentary that reveals the film's huge thematic ambitions, ones seeped in ambiguity that becomes far more provoking than if they spoon-fed us a rational explanation. And while it is interesting to peel back the layers of the film, Spontaneous truly thrives when it is captivating and spraying us with gallows humor, unexpected emotion and exhilarating nihilism.

'Spontaneous' Is a Love Story Unlike Any Other

Mara (Langford) is an overly bleached, snarky, rebel-without-a-cause outcast among her school cohort, who is going cross-eyed during a class until the classmate in front of her explodes... literally. Fleshy and bloody debris are plastered over all surfaces, including Mara, leading to a screaming hoard of students rushing out of the classroom. Spontaneous continues in this eruptive fashion, with students combusting in sporadic intervals, with no rhyme or reason. No one knows why people are exploding. No one knows why it is specifically their cohort. And most importantly, no one knows who is next. Spontaneous specifically pulls on that thread, as each classmate is still forced to participate in high school, coming-of-age milestones like prom and graduations, and is also still expected to maintain their grades to graduate — all while the invasive anxiety of another explosion wracks their minds.

Mara responds to the first incident by over-consuming hallucinogenics, where she properly meets Dylan (Plummer), who is also her classmate. The two enter a frivolous and endearing romance, while juggling it with the impact of their exploding student body. Throughout the film, the government naturally tries to intervene, placing the students in quarantine tents and under a microscope. Despite everyone's efforts, the nerve-stricken cohort continues to spontaneously combust, leading to heartache, terror and unexpected laughter.

'Spontaneous' Stands Out With Its Surreal and Sharp Tone

Duffield maintains a sharp and absurd atmosphere throughout the film, with cinematography to match, as the camera is constantly swinging, diving or panning between shots. It's as if the entire film is just a surreal montage, as sequences flow fluidly into another and each subsequent explosion is followed by a resounding yet muffled choir of screams. There is a dream-like absurdity that plays into Spontaneous' farcical premise, while also tapping into each student's frantic yet illusory grab at control. This is seen in those predictable beats of a minor character suddenly being given more dialogue only for their blood to cover the walls — every time they drum up some courage, horrific surrealism strikes again. The "nothing is real" effect created by the cameras, sounds and narrative beats also lend to the film's nihilistic tone, which is interestingly grounded by self-awareness and emotion.

Self-awareness is deftly created through the film's references to pop culture, including ET, Carrie and Dr Strangelove, all propagating a lighthearted and relatable approach to the film's black comedy while also positioning it in the real world. It is also touched with a breaking-the-fourth-wall montage, where Dylan recounts the timeline of his crush on Mara in a kaleidoscopic sequence where he directly speaks to the camera. These moments pull us into the explosive universe in an exceedingly humorous, self-aware and relevant way. When this plays through, Spontaneous makes drastic and jarring tonal shifts into devastating, heart-breaking and poignant emotions. Duffield perfectly orchestrates a harrowing symphony of complex anxieties while whipping us with gallows humor and clouding us with the film's effervescent quality — effectively keeping our eyes and heart rooted in place.

Katherine Langford Is a Rebel Without A Cause in 'Spontaneous'

We primarily explore these strange and terrifying events through the lense of Mara, and in Spontaneous' plot twist that invites an influx of emotions, Langford's performance also enables the more grounded feel of the movie. It is a pleasant and welcome surprise, especially since she spends the majority of the first half of the film being a confrontational and eye-rolling teenager. Mara's devil-may-care attitude and pretensions of lacking empathy make her character precariously teeter on the line between obnoxiously grating and embarrassingly relatable as a teen. Instead, Langford makes her endearing, especially when performing next to other cast members.

Langford's innocent and charming on-screen chemistry with Plummer greatly helps with keeping us on Mara's side in the film during her "diamond in the rough" phase. Plummer's Dylan is sweet and guileless, seamlessly balancing out Mara's more impulsive and chaotic side. Their Yin-Yang chemistry creates that sentiment of tenderness and fragility associated with one's first love, especially as it is back-dropped by the nonsensical yet nasty images of blood-bombs constantly threatening their time together. It is an ephemeral and seemingly untouchable love that even we as an audience want to reach in and protect.

But it is Mara's best friend and parents, who are the un-sung heroes of Spontaneous that both dramatize Mara's flaws yet also make them more palatable during the initial part of her character arc. Hayley Law makes the sarcastic yet sensible Tess the best friend who everyone wants, especially with how patient she is with Mara while still empathizing with her more pessimistic views. Mara's conversations with her parents, played by Piper Perabo and Rob Huebel, also give us intimate moments that inadvertently evoke small smiles and a feeling of warmth despite the tragedy around them. As we follow Mara tackling the fantastical problems that no teenager wants or deserves, it is her relationships that keep us invested in her development.

'Spontaneous' Explores Tackling Life in The Face of Catastrophe

Image via Awesomeness Films

You're likely noticing that inexplicable exploding students give the filmmakers a lot of space for thematic exploration — and you're right. If you haven't watched Spontaneous on Paramount+ yet, go watch the film now and come back here as we slip into spoilery territory. By the end of the film, we are forced to come to terms with a shocking revelation — we are not given an explanation as to why these explosions occur. This is actually one of Spontaneous' most successful moves. By avoiding inundating us with scientific or spiritual explanations for the spontaneous combustion of the cohort, we are left to revel in the uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing ambiguity. They come and go as ambiguously as most things in life do.

The ambiguity also allows for multiple interpretations, encouraging us to project our own ideology onto the film while also tapping into our own fears. Released in 2020, it could be read as a direct response to COVID, as we patiently waited for a vaccine to be made while also being wary of stray coughs. It could especially be reflective of the government's reaction to COVID, with the abrupt lockdowns and the divisive public response it elicited, while also branching out further to criticize the pill-pushing behavior of Big Pharma companies with "Snooze-button" medication. Alternatively, Spontaneous could also be a critique of the unpredictable and horrific ordeal of school shootings that plague American schools. Or just zooming out in a more nihilistic manner, the explosions may just be a metaphor for the unexplainable terrors of life.

But the "why" isn't important in this film, but rather the impact it has on the student body and the characters. The ambiguity surrounding the premise allows Spontaneous to hone into the expectation of students to still worry about their grades and graduating despite the life-or-death havoc around them, capturing that unique anxiety. On the surface, this may seem like a cop-out, but Duffield's excruciatingly manicured atmosphere and the visceral performances of the cast make this compelling journey one worth taking.

