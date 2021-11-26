Recently, news broke that Airplane! co-director David Zucker was plotting a new spoof movie. While Airplane! skewered then-red-hot star-studded disaster movies, this new project from Zucker, entitled The Star of Malta, would be lampooning classic film noirs. The news of this production proved surprising, and not just because Zucker had previously said he was no longer directing movies after the box office failure of his 2008 feature An American Carol. The shock here was primarily because the spoof movie doesn’t exist in modern mainstream cinema. This begs the question… can the spoof movie even work anymore?

For decades, the spoof movie was a staple of Hollywood comedies. The genre really got popular in the 1970s thanks to Mel Brooks works like Young Frankenstein. Such projects proved popular enough to ensure that we’d all be seeing the spoof movie well into the 1990s and 2000s. The targets of these motion pictures shifted but works like Scary Movie or Not Another Teen Movie ensured that the spoof film was a regular sight at your local multiplex.

The sudden shift from prominence to obscurity for the genre in the modern era partially has to do with what movies are now available to lampoon. Typically, spoof movies function best when skewering self-serious motion pictures. Take Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, which put a clown nose on classic noirs by literally inserting wacky Steve Martin into footage from vintage entries in the genre. Similarly, Blazing Saddles wrung comedy out of the Western by centering its story on a character who was more like Bugs Bunny than John Wayne. The original Scary Movie may have parodied the genre-savvy horror/comedy Scream, but even that movie made sure to lampoon entirely serious fare like The Blair Witch Project.

By contrast, if spoof movies wanted to skewer the biggest movies of the modern era, they’d have a tougher time. It’s not that there isn’t anything worth making fun of in superhero movies. However, typical entries in this genre already dabble in gags that would’ve been at home in classic spoof movies. Thor: Ragnarok, for example, took Black Widow’s “Sun’s getting real low, big guy” line from Avengers: Age of Ultron and used it for comedic purposes. Recontextualizing serious dialogue from big-budget fare and turning it into something wacky used to be the bread and butter of people like Mel Brooks. How can modern spoof movies skewer the biggest films of the day when they’re already spoofing themselves?

Meanwhile, F9, the newest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise (which got an obscure DTV spoof in 2013 entitled Superfast!), featured a scene in which Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) commented on how the Fast & Furious characters can seemingly survive anything. It was so close to shattering the fourth wall that it’s a wonder Fozzie Bear didn’t just hand Pearce the screenplay for F9. It’s also another example of the kind of meta-gags that used to be exclusive to spoof movies but are now the norm of the biggest features on the planet.

Another issue plaguing the existence of the genre is the modern definition of what constitutes popular culture anymore. In the 1970s, it was easy to pinpoint what movies were so widely well-known that they could be the basis of a broadly appealing spoof movie. There just wasn’t a ton of options for mass entertainment back then, which ensured that it was easy to figure out what was and what wasn’t popular enough to get turned into the next Hot Shots!

But in 2021, things have changed dramatically. There is now a greater variety of pop culture available for consumption. As a result, pop culture now isn’t defined by one big juggernaut that everyone recognizes but rather several notable properties with smaller fanbases. This has yielded many positive effects, including allowing for under-represented voices a chance to be heard. However, it does mean there aren’t as many go-to pop culture touchstones that everyone can immediately recognize, thus making them ripe material for a broadly appealing spoof movie. The evolving nature of the modern media landscape has allowed many new types of movies to emerge, but it has made it difficult to find a spot for the traditional spoof movie.

Certainly, there are plenty of external factors making it extra difficult for the spoof movie in the modern world of cinema. However, admittedly, part of the genre’s problem comes from the audience’s negative perception of parody films. No genre is foolproof from bad movies, and the spoof movie has never been an exception. In the 2000s, the gigantic success of Scary Movie spawned a series of imitators that began to take this domain to new lows in terms of overall quality. Instead of being seen as a reliable source of comedy, the spoof movie became synonymous with the worst kind of humorous filmmaking you could muster.

That may sound like an extreme declaration unless you’ve looked at the entries in the spoof movie in the late 2000s. The works of Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg alone, which includes features like Meet the Spartans and Disaster Movie, have become some of the most critically derided motion pictures of all-time, spoof movies or otherwise. Alongside their movies were forgotten duds like Stan Helsing, Extreme Movie, and Superhero Movie. Further misses for the genre included Disaster Movie, Dance Flick, and even a 2013 installment in the Scary Movie series, Scary Movie 5. Even David Zucker’s return to spoof movies, An American Carol, couldn’t restore any luster to this subgenre. If anything, it seemed to suggest that if Zucker couldn’t make these films work, who could?

Granted, that doesn’t mean all spoof movies in the 21st-century are bad. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is a fantastic exception to these norms, a hysterical skewering of music biopic tropes. However, even this film illustrates why spoof movies have become scarce. Despite getting solid reviews, Walk Hard was a box office non-starter when it hit theaters in December 2007. Soon, financial blues would become the norm for the spoof movie at the box office.

With all of these factors at play, not to mention the dwindling presence of big-screen comedies in general for movie studios, it becomes far more understandable why the spoof movie has vanished. Films like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping prove that the genre can still produce a quality comedy, no matter what something like Vampires Suck may communicate. Perhaps David Zucker’s prospective noir parody or some other feature can jumpstart a renaissance for this beleaguered spoof movie. Until some title proves otherwise, though, it just doesn’t look like there’s room in the cinema landscape for the traditional spoof movie.

