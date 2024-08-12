The Big Picture A sequel to the 1987 cult classic film Spookies is in the works, with plans for a more unique and original storyline.

Co-writer Frank Farel aims to create an anti-sequel, bringing in well-known horror actors for the project.

Farel's upcoming Spookies sequel will pay tribute to fans and deliver the original vision that was tampered with in the past.

Horror fans heads up, co-directors Brendan Faulkner and Thomas Doran’s cult classic film Spookies is getting a sequel, Bloody Disgusting has reported. The movie starring Felix Ward, Dan Scott, and more, went through some production trouble before its theatrical release but eventually upon its home release found a larger audience and a cult classic status.

Frank Farel who co-wrote the movie with Faulkner and Doran, recently revealed his plans for the sequel. “Remarkably, [Spookies] has done well enough in its revival that I’m at the start of raising financing for a sequel,” Farel revealed. The original feature follows a group of young adults, who find an abandoned mansion to party. Things take a turn when a warlock tries to sacrifice the group to use their vitality to keep his wife alive and traps the group inside the mansion.

The Spookies Sequel Will Be Radically Different

Farel divulged that he’s “hoping to get a couple of name horror actors into it.” Given the demand for better and better horror flicks, fans would love to see some of their genre favorites in the sequel. However, the scribe says that he doesn’t want to continue the same story, “I’m also looking to make a film that is almost an anti-sequel. I don’t just want to rehash what was done the first time.”

Sounds like Farel is trying to sideline the production troubles faced by the 1987 movie as he doesn't “want to even make a typical sequel.” He shares, “I want to make something that’s an animal of its own. It’s different in so many ways. The way I’m doing it, it’s almost intended as a mockery of what happened to our original film.” During the post-production of the original feature, financiers of the film took the movie away from Farel and the directors and hired filmmaker Eugenie Joseph to helm new scenes. As anyone can guess, the resulting movie was a mess. “It was not our film,” Farel said further revealing that he "hated" what had been done to the film. Adding, “However, Vinegar Syndrome brought it to Blu-ray, and suddenly the fans took to it.” His upcoming sequel will be “a love letter to the fans who have made it possible to make another Spookies.” Certainly, fans of the genre and the original film will be thrilled to see the makers’ real vision coming to life.

Spookies is available to stream on Prime Video. You can check out the trailer above.