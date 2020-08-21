Disney+ Just Added a Bunch of Spooky Movies in Time for Halloween

Certain plebeians — perhaps those unfamiliar with the concept of time inversion — will tell you that Halloween is “on October 31st”. To those I say, “Boo!” And then, as they run away scared out of their shorts, I say, “Halloween is whenever you want it to be!” I’m thankful Disney+ backs up my strong stance, because they just released a group of spooky movies to get your Halloween celebrations started as early as you want them to (via Bloody Disgusting).
There’s lots of gems in this new Halloween-themed collection of flicks to cuddle up and enjoy your PSL’s to. Of particular note? The stone-cold classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, the horror-comedy trio hall-of-famer Hocus Pocus, the “absolutely traumatized me as a child” The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, Tim Burton‘s underrated Frankenweenie (both versions!), and the entire dang Halloweentown saga. These movies are a lovely kind of “spooky,” giving you all the vibes and atmosphere you’d want, while not genuinely “scaring” you out of a good night’s sleep. Unless you watch The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. Then I have no hope for you.
Check out the full list of newly added Halloweeny Disney+ films below. For more on the service, here’s our favorite movies on the whole thing.
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
- Girl vs. Monster (2012)
- Halloweentown (1998)
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)
- Halloweentown High (2004)
- Return to Halloweentown (2006)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
- Mr. Boogedy (1986)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
- The Scream Team (2002)
- Twitches (2005)
- Twitches Too (2007)
- Zombies (2018)