With Halloween just around the corner, it is now time to dig into some of the best Halloween musicals made for the big screen, because if there’s one thing we love to do during the holidays, it is to sing. Yes, there aren’t as many Halloween songs as there are Christmas songs, but if you’re looking to do some Halloween-themed karaoke throughout October, we gathered nine spooky musicals you should definitely watch this fall.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Based on the 1973 stage production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, this all-time classic tells the story of Brad, portrayed by Barry Bostwick, engaged to Janet, whose iconic portrayal was brought to the screen by Susan Sarandon. The couple finds themselves isolated in a castle belonging to a mad, freaky scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The soundtrack includes performances by Meat Loaf and the entire cast including the unforgivable ”Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me” by Sarandon. All these sexually liberated characters weren't a hit for the public in the '70s when it was released, but this movie definitely found a loyal audience over the years and each Halloween, late night screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show take place all over the world. Everything in this film is over the top and made in order to have fun and to enjoy while singing the soundtracks at the top of your lungs.

Coco (2017)

During the Día de los Muertos, Coco, a young aspiring musician who idealizes Ernesto de la Cruz, his favorite singer, enters the Land of the Dead and begins the adventure of a lifetime, in the footsteps of his ancestors.

Coco won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, and it’s no wonder why: Between the rich and colorful design of the Land of the Dead and the heart-wrenching soundtrack, Coco was an immediate hit for Pixar. Starring Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt and Anthony Gonzalez, Coco is a great spooky, heartwarming musical for the whole family.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

I dare you to not stand behind your window, wielding some razors (or something less dangerous) and scream ‘’At last, my arm is complete again!’’ like Johnny Depp does in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Tim Burton brings the perfect gothic atmosphere to the story in this adaptation of the Broadway musical, and it is probably safe to say that no one else could have achieved what he did, the way he did. It’s not just the blood, the graphic content of this film about a man seeking revenge after his child and wife were taking away from him. It’s also the creepiness of Alan Rickman’s character, Judge Turpin, and the violence of the story in itself. With iconic songs such as ”Johanna” or ”My Friends”, Sweeney Todd will give you all the Halloween feels.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The year is 1986 and the adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors is about to make its entrance on a lot of movie lovers Halloween must-watch list. Frank Oz brings to the big screen Rick Moranis as Seymour Krelborn, Ellen Greene as Audrey and Steve Martin as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Seymour works at a flower shop, and he is in love with his co-worker, Audrey. One day, Seymour discovers a very rare plant that he decides to call Audrey II. However, the plant only feeds from flesh and blood, which is where the real problems start for Seymour. The performances of the songs "Feed Me Seymour," "Suddenly Seymour” and "Suppertime" are perfect for a crazy, gory and completely absurd atmosphere in your house during spooky season.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Joel Schumacher’s 2004 cinematic version of The Phantom of the Opera starring Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson and Gerard Butler is a haunting, bewitching musical that will without a doubt, be a perfect choice for your next Halloween movie night. During the 19th century in the Garnier Opera of Paris, Christine, a young soprano, becomes the obsession of a disfigured musical genius living inside the opera. He loves the young Christine, while she on the other hand, is in love with her friend, Raoul. The gorgeous and enchanting cinematography of The Phantom of the Opera is one of the main reasons fans of the film always go back to it around Halloween.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Ah yes, The Nightmare Before Christmas and its everlasting question: Is it a Halloween or a Christmas movie? It probably depends on your persuasion and when you prefer to watch it. But we can’t deny that most of the songs should definitely be listened to throughout spooky season: "This is Halloween," "Oogie Boogie’s Song," "Jack’s Lament" are definitely not the most obvious songs to sing with your family around the Christmas tree. Jack, the Pumpkin King, is tired of living in Halloween Town with his fellow monster citizens, and he wishes he could become Father Christmas when he discovers the joyous and colorful Christmas holiday. If you can’t choose when to watch this spooky musical, then don’t choose — watch it in October and in December.

Corpse Bride (2005)

There is something in a Tim Burton movie that just screams Halloween, even if it doesn’t take place on October 31. Corpse Bride is one of the best cases. With a voice casting including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Richard E. Grant, and Christopher Lee, Corpse Bride is set in the Victorian era of the 1800s, which is a perfect era for any spooky story. Dark alleys, misty mornings and the sound of horses' hooves pulling the carriages combined with the beautiful story of Victor Van Dort, Victoria Everglot and the corpse bride, Emily, plus the gorgeous songs throughout the movie make Corpse Bride a perfect choice for a Halloween movie marathon.

Into the Woods (2014)

Image via Vanity Fair

‘’I'm the hitch, I’m what no one believes, I’m the Witch,’’ sings Meryl Streep in Into The Woods. This Disney musical is both a satire and a homage to our favorite fairytales and the crème de la crème of Hollywood sings throughout the movie. The Wolf, here portrayed by Johnny Depp and the Witch, portrayed by Meryl Streep, are some of the best performances in the movie. Their respective songs "Hello Little Girl" and "It’s the Last Midnight," will definitely give you the chills and will be good additions to your Halloween musicals playlist.

Labyrinth (1986)

If you see the names Jim Henson and David Bowie on a movie poster, there’s a good chance you've found your new favorite Halloween classic. Labyrinth is an enchanting, weird, creepy musical, with songs mostly written by Bowie himself. The late superstar portrays the Goblin King, who challenges Sarah, portrayed by a young Jennifer Connelly, to rescue her little brother trapped in a labyrinth before midnight. Released in 1986, the movie wasn’t an immediate success, but just like some movies that we now consider all-time classics, Labyrinth is still a beloved movie that families can watch together at Halloween.