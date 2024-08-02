The sports romance genre is appealing for many reasons. Considering it mainly combines the excitement and thrill of athletic competition with the emotional complexity of romantic relationships, often highlighting character growth and showcasing compelling redemption arcs of those involved, the results are often great. It also helps that these movies tackle universal themes such as the importance of teamwork and dedication both in sports and relationships.

Following the release of the long-awaited Challengers this year, this niche but compelling category has understandably sparked the interest of some audience members who may be wondering what to watch next. From Wimbledon to But I'm a Cheerleader, these films throw the adrenaline of sports and romance into the mix and the results are nothing short of fantastic.

10 'Wimbledon' (2004)

Director: Richard Loncraine

Directed by Richard Loncraine, Wimbledon centers around Paul Bettany's professional tennis player, Peter Colt, who is struggling with his confidence given the huge drop in his ranking. While he does plan on retiring after competing in the Wimbledon tournament, his luck changes when he meets Kirsten Dunst's Lizzie Bradbury, an ambitious American tennis player with whom he sparks a strong connection. However, their relationship is soon put to the test.

Although far from a masterpiece, Wimbledon is an entertaining movie in the sports rom-com genre that sheds light on the anxieties that come with career declines, highlighting the importance of second chances and personal growth. This Loncraine film may not be at the top of the list when it comes to films within the category. Nonetheless, it is a lighthearted and engaging story with great chemistry between the leads that deserves a place on the list.

Watch on Starz

9 'She's the Man' (2006)

Director: Andy Fickman

Loosely based on Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night, She's the Man follows a talented soccer player named Vila (Amanda Bynes) who disguises herself as her twin brother Sebastian in order to enroll in his place at the elite boarding school after being cut from her high school. Her skills are tested when she joins the boys' soccer team and eventually falls for her roommate (Channing Tatum), the team captain.

This feel-good, charming sports romantic comedy is likely not everyone's cup of tea for its predictable narrative and humor. However, those who enjoy films of the genre from the 2000s are probably going to want to give She's the Man a try. It is a fun and comedic film that questions gender roles, empowerment, and determination, particularly when it comes to pursuing one's passion. As such, some understandably believe it to be one of the best in the category.

She's the Man Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Amanda Bynes , Channing Tatum , Laura Ramsey , Vinnie Jones , David Cross , Julie Hagerty Runtime 105 minutes

Watch on Fubo

8 'The Cutting Edge' (1992)

Director: Paul Michael Glaser

Focusing on both figure skating and ice hockey, The Cutting Edge centers around D.B. Sweeney's Doug Dorsey, who agrees to become Kate Moseley's (Moira Kelly) partner in figure skating after an injury. The two are forced to face challenges and professional differences to compete in the Olympics, with their relationship ultimately evolving into mutual respect and love.

Although The Cutting Edge wasn't a blockbuster, it is a popular flick that earned a cult following over the years, especially as audiences rediscovered it. Paul Michael Glaser's movie throws sports drama and romance into the mix with very entertaining results, making it the perfect pick for anyone who wants to sit through a film in the genre with amazing chemistry between the leads. Its premise is enjoyable, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and perseverance in the meantime.

The Cutting Edge (1992) Release Date March 27, 1992 Cast D.B. Sweeney , Moira Kelly , Roy Dotrice , Terry O'Quinn , Dwier Brown , Chris Benson , Kevin Peeks , Barry Flatman Runtime 101 Minutes

Watch on Hoopla

7 'Bend It Like Beckham' (2003)

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Starring Parmider Nagra and Keira Knightley in a key supporting role — and one of her most memorable — Bend It Like Beckham is considered a cultural phenomenon and landmark in the sports romance movie genre, and understandably so. Its captivating narrative follows a British Indian girl who joins a local women's soccer team and navigates cultural integration and her passion for the sport.

Gurinder Chadha's movie is a heartfelt love letter on the importance of following one's dreams, highlighting the importance of friendship and team spirit. Furthermore, the fact that it is not just an incredible sports romance movie, but also an engaging character study that delivers an inspiring story about self-growth and accurately depicts women's soccer, is the cherry on top.

Bend It Like Beckham Release Date March 12, 2003 Cast Parminder Nagra , Keira Knightley Jonathan Rhys Meyers , Anupam Kher Runtime 1 hr 52 min

Watch on Apple TV

6 'Love & Basketball' (2000)

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, this incredible love story is wonderfully led by a talented black cast. Love & Basketball centers around the lives of Monica Wright and Quincy McCall as well as their shared love for basketball. It spans from their childhood to adulthood, depicting their evolving relationship throughout, and the various challenges it faces.

This genuinely entertaining film has received a lot of praise for its authentic portrayal of relationships and strong performances while highlighting women's challenges in sports. Like other pictures mentioned on this list, it delivers a solid message about identity and growth, with both characters undergoing transformative moments and bouncing back stronger. Considered one of the finest sports romance movies of all time, Love & Basketball is undoubtedly a must-watch for anyone who likes the genre.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Director: Cameron Crowe

In Cameron Crowe's Jerry Maguire, a sports agent (Tom Cruise) is fired from his job after writing a mission statement, which leads him to start a new agency with the help of single mother Dorothy (Renée Zellweger). The story sees Jerry's journey to rebuild his career, as well as his navigating his evolving, meaningful connection with Dorothy.

Featuring widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike, audiences may want to give Crowe's must-see sports drama a try for its thoughtful story about personal redemption and development, with the central romantic relationship tackling commitment and personal growth. All in all, Jerry Maguire combines drama, romance, and sports elements with great results, easily earning a spot among the best flicks in the genre, and appealing to both romance and sports enthusiasts.

Watch on Apple TV

4 'Cinderella Man' (2005)

Director: Ron Howard

Centering around the true story of James J. Braddock (played by Russell Crowe), Cinderella Man takes place during the Great Depression and sees a heavyweight champion rise to be a national hero. Although once a washed-up boxer, Braddock's career takes a wild turn when he returns to the right and defies the odds. The Academy Award-nominated The Holdovers actor Paul Giamatti also stars and rightfully earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Focusing on the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity and shedding light on the power of love and family, this gripping and inspiring story is easily a standout when it comes to films of its category. Although primarily a sports drama, Cinderella Man's romantic elements add to the narrative beautifully, with the relationship between James and Mae Braddock (Renée Zellweger) taking the spotlight.

Watch on Apple TV

3 'But I’m a Cheerleader' (2000)

Director: Jamie Babbit

This Jamie Babbit satirical teen romantic comedy has captured the attention of younger audiences and the LGBTQ+ community for the themes of acceptance and empowerment that it deals with. The story focuses on a high school cheerleader, played by Natasha Lyonne, who is sent to a conversion therapy camp and eventually comes to terms with her identity. She also develops a relationship with another camper named Graham (Clea DuVall).

While some people may find Babbit's movie a bit over the top for its exaggerated and campy style (and its ending unexpected), But I'm a Cheerleader was generally a well-received movie that is now considered a cult classic. Some may argue that it is not exactly a sports film. However, the central character is nonetheless a cheerleader and the movie certainly features romance in it.

But I'm a Cheerleader Run Time 1 hr 25 min Release Date July 7, 2000 Actors Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey, RuPaul Charles, Eddie Cibrian, Wesley Mann

Watch on Apple TV

2 'The Hustler' (1961)

Director: Robert Rossen

Starring the iconic Golden Age actor Paul Newman as a small-time pool hustler, The Hustler sees the titular character attempt to defeat a legendary pool player (Jackie Gleason). In the meantime, after losing for the first time and finding his life spiraling out of control, he meets and falls for a lonely woman named Sarah Packard (Piper Laurie).

Exploring ambition and determination as well as morality and integrity versus winning at any cost, The Hustler is an absorbing movie that fans of older films — particularly sports romance — may want to check next. It may not be a traditional entry in the romance category. However, it is certainly worthwhile, with the central relationship adding value and elevating the story to a higher level.

Watch on

1 'Challengers' (2024)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino's latest movie, Challengers, stars Zendaya as tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, Mike Faist as her husband Art Donaldson, and Josh O'Connor as Art's former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend, Patrick Zweig. It compellingly analyzes their dynamics on and off the tennis court, essentially the way their complex relationships evolve throughout the years.

With beautiful cinematography and strong performances, Challengers is the perfect pick for those who look for three-dimensional characters and layered relationships in film (and a particularly great fit for those who like love triangle stories in romance movies). It is also a captivating character study that examines three different personalities, as well as their insecurities and the consequences of their desire to be in control, with the well-crafted tennis matches featured serving as metaphors for the central themes it tackles.

Challengers 8 10 Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

Watch on Apple TV

