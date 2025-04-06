"How can you not be romantic about baseball?" Asks Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) in Moneyball, and he's not wrong. Not only is it America's pastime, but it has been the focal point of so many great movies! It's hard not to well up when Robert Redford hits the ball out of the park in The Natural, feel nostalgic watching the kids in The Sandlot play their endless game, or be moved to patriotism by James Earl Jones's speech in Field of Dreams. One could, and video essayist Patrick H. Willems has, argue that baseball is the sport best suited for movies and the proof is the quality of baseball movies. In addition to the previously highlighted titles, movies like Major League, 42, Bull Durham, The Pride of the Yankees, and A League of Their Own have remained classics for years and all succeeded at making their audience feel "romantic about baseball." But the recently released independent feature, Eephus, may be the first movie to truly capture the experience of baseball even if you don't care about sports!

'Eephus' Feels like Watching a Baseball Game

In Eephus, two teams of mostly middle-aged men get together for an amateur game that will be the last they will ever play on their regular field. With the field set to be paved over, the teams try to make this last game a special one, even if that means playing into a cold October night and relying on the headlights from their cars to see. Not unlike Dazed & Confused or Nashville, Eephus follows a large ensemble of characters and their narratives that come in and out of the film and sometimes cross over. There are no major stars (minus Boston sports legends Joe Castiglione and Bill "Spaceman" Lee) nor any traditional narratives or character archetypes. Eephus simply asks its audience to observe the players, and to anyone that regularly attends or watches baseball games, the experience will feel similar.

While the stakes are never high, the drama ebbs and flows throughout Eephus. Some moments pick up and soar while others linger and become monotonous, much like an actual game of baseball. The joy comes from the little moments of seeing the players interact, a pitcher striking out three players in a row, and arguing whether the umpires made the right call. Director Carl Lund told Mark Asch at Defector that traditional baseball movies weren't his "reference points." Lund said that baseball is "a game that privileges meditation, moments of mundanity and distraction, and just socializing in the dugout before something eventful happens. That, to me, is closer to slow cinema, or a feeling like pure time." While this may test some audiences' patience, the excitement and humor of Eephus is enough to keep the right crowd engaged, and there's even something for non-sports fans.

'Eephus' Isn't Just About Baseball