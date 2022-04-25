The world of sports is magical. Two teams battle it out in a test of wills, and one will emerge victoriously. What makes sports so incredible is seeing the dedication, drive, and hardships players must endure. Athletes are modern-day gladiators, and sports documentaries get us closer to understanding what makes them unique. Each sport presents you with new challenges and forces people to confront their weaknesses.

Sports make for terrific films and documentaries because they are personal stories. Seeing Michael Jordan lead the Bulls to the Finals is way more emotional when you’re on that journey with him in a series like The Last Dance.

They Call Me Magic is the latest sports docuseries and takes us into the life of Ervin “Magic” Johnson. As we get ready for the series premiere, we figured now would be a good time to recommend seven sports stories that will pull at your heart, hype you up, and wish you could be in the NBA.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

This docuseries takes us into the mind of Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay QB has had the most successful career in NFL history, and he broke down every element and milestone. Man in the Arena shows us the football field through the eyes of the greatest quarterback of all time.

The highs and lows of the NFL are felt by millions of fans every single week, but the pressure of actually being on the field and the weight a quarterback must carry is one of the most complex jobs in sports. Every episode of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady helps casual viewers understand why only a few can master the job of being a quarterback.

Streaming on Disney+.

The Last Dance

The Last Dance might be the greatest docuseries ever put to screen. In this story, we sit down with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, and many others as they break down the Chicago Bulls' dynasty from the 1990s. We get an all-access pass to the locker room and personal conversations with those closest to Jordan and his teammates.

Michael Jordan doesn’t do interviews very often, so having him go this in-depth and giving us a peek behind the curtain, makes The Last Dance special. Each episode grabs you and takes you on a journey. Even though you might know what happens on the basketball court, you have no idea what to expect when we see them in the locker room or during the sit-down interviews.

Streaming on Netflix.

Tyson

Mike Tyson is one of boxing’s most controversial figures. In 2008’s Tyson, we hear from Mike as we have never seen him before. James Toback’s direction shows some of history’s most significant fights through a new lens.

Tyson stands out because it’s how the information is presented to the viewer. It isn’t painting Mike Tyson as a sympathetic figure, but it wants you to come to your own conclusion. Tyson isn’t an uplifting or inspiring sports documentary, which makes it even more interesting.

Available to rent on Vudu, iTunes, and Amazon.

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

This 30 for 30 takes us back to the 1990s at the height of the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks rivalry. The bad blood between star Shooting Guard Reggie Miller and the entire city of New York shows the passion fans and players have for the game. Playoff basketball is a special time, and this rivalry was must-see TV

.

What makes this 30 for 30 different from the rest is the level of detail and care that went into this story. We get to hear from Reggie Miller, Pat Riley, Patrick Ewing, Spike Lee, and many more. It will remind you why we love basketball and why the 90s was the best time to be a fan.

Streaming on ESPN+.

Free Solo

This Academy-Award Winner follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to perform a free solo climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Free Solo is a beautifully crafted film, and Honnold performs feats that many might not think are humanly possible. The cinematography and editing make you feel like you’re there with Alex, making for a terrifying and heart-pumping watch.

Seeing Alex make this legendary climb is outstanding but following along for the journey and preparation as he gets to that point is also stunning. This film works on almost every level imaginable.

Streaming on Disney+.

When We Were Kings

Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, shines in this documentary. When We Were Kings takes us back to 1976 during the "Rumble in the Jungle,” a heavyweight bout between Ali and George Foreman. The documentary focuses on the fight and the Black Power movement and the relationship between Black America and Black Africa.

When We Were Kings is a can’t miss film and shows how athletes can use their platform to help usher change. Ali was always vocal about his beliefs in both politics and his fighting career. We get a mix of old and new footage and conversations, giving us a documentary just as powerful as the men in the ring.

Streaming on The Criterion Channel.

Undefeated (2011)

We love sports at every level. Oftentimes we might focus too much on the Super Bowl or National Championship, but Undefeated takes us back to the high school gridiron. Manassas High School has not won a playoff game in 110 years, and this documentary takes us into the locker room. Coach Bill Courtney plans to turn the team around and strives to help this group of young men make history.

Undefeated doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It’s an underdog story, but its execution is what makes it worth a watch. Seeing this team on the brink of the playoffs hits you in a way only sports could. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions and highlights why we watch sports. No matter what level, football is an intense game of wills.

Streaming on Netflix.

