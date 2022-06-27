There’s nothing audiences love more than a feel-good, crowd-pleasing sports film. The latest in this lineup which reinforces the genre’s undying popularity is Netflix’s basketball drama Hustle. The film features a dramatic turn from Adam Sandler in his best performance since Uncut Gems, and is produced by LeBron James.

RELATED:The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a veteran basketball scout who discovers an extraordinary street player while abroad in Spain, and brings him to the U.S. with hopes to get him into the NBA. The reason Hustle has proved such a hit is that it has all the ingredients that make for a memorable sports film - heart, humor, high stakes and an underdog viewers can root for. Like Hustle, there are many other great sports films that have come before, and are worth checking out if you love the genre.

‘King Richard’ (2021)

Venus and Serena Williams are two of the most iconic sporting personalities in the world. They are greats in the game of tennis, which didn’t just happen by accident - there was a plan, explored in 2021’s King Richard, starring Will Smith as their father Richard Williams.

Williams knew his girls were going to be champions before they were even born, with a vision he was determined to see through. The film sees him train Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), and is a tribute to the family’s belief, support and love that shaped these legends, despite the odds against them.

‘Fighting With My Family’ (2019)

When Stephen Merchant isn’t making us laugh on screen, he’s directing feel-good biopics like Fighting With My Family. Based on a true story, the film follows aspiring wrestlers and siblings Paige (Florence Pugh) and Zak (Jack Lowden), whose relationship is tested when Paige gets an opportunity with WWE.

It's a charming affair full of heart and laughs, particularly between the titular family, as Paige’s parents are also from the wrestling world. The film also features Dwayne Johnson, who pitched the idea for the film to Merchant after watching a documentary on the real Paige and her family.

‘Rocky’ (1976)

Catapulting one of the most beloved and successful film franchises of all time was the original Rocky, a cultural landmark that set the framework for all future sports films, and thrust Sylvester Stallone into the spotlight. It also gave us some of our favorite training montages.

RELATED:'Rocky' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Stallone plays Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer who gets the chance to fight world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Stallone managed to make Rocky one of the most likable underdogs in film, with his humble and gentle persona. From its epic soundtrack to iconic stairs scene, it stands the test of time.

‘Battle of the Sexes’ (2017)

Billie Jean King is a tennis icon who paved the way for many female athletes, spearheading the fight for equal pay and treatment of women in sport. Her 1973 match with hustler Bobby Riggs, which is the focal point of Battle of the Sexes, was about much more than just winning.

The film follows the rivalry between King (Emma Stone) and Riggs (Steve Carell) during the rise of the women’s movement. Their match became one of the most watched of all time as both battled issues off court - King with her sexual identity and relationships, and Riggs with his gambling issues.

‘Queen of Katwe’ (2016)

It may not involve the physicality of some sports, but chess is just as grueling, if not more so. You can’t push or dodge your way through it - it’s all about strategy and being one step ahead. Before The Queen’s Gambit, there was the heartwarming family film Queen of Katwe.

Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) lives in a slum in Uganda with her mother (Lupita Nyong’o) and siblings. Her life changes when she is introduced to chess and becomes a top player. The film is both a cultural exploration and an inspiring tale, with chess scenes that are just as entertaining as any game with a ball.

‘The Blind Side’ (2009)

Although it may be formulaic, there’s no denying The Blind Side is a moving film, based on a powerful true story. Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) is a homeless African-American teenager, and is taken in by a Caucasian family who help him realize his potential in football.

Under the guidance of the caring Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock), Michael overcomes his learning difficulties, personal challenges and enters the NFL. It’s an uplifting story as his life is transformed, as well as Leigh Anne’s, and Sandra Bullock gives a stellar performance.

‘The Way Back’ (2020)

Ben Affleck gives one of his best performances in years in the underrated drama The Way Back. Jack, played by Affleck, is a divorced alcoholic who had everything going for him as a basketball star in high school. He is offered a shot at redemption when asked to coach his old team.

RELATED:The Most Underrated Ben Affleck Performances

While bonding with and helping his young team reignites a spark within Jack, the real story revolves around a man struggling to heal from trauma and loss, and the difficult path in finding the way back. As well as being a sports film, it’s also an emotional character study.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ (2016)

Eddie the Eagle is a sports film that feels like a warm hug, and is guaranteed to leave a smile on your face. The biopic is based on the true story of Michael ‘Eddie’ Edwards (Taron Egerton), the unlikely underdog ski-jumper who represented Britain at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

It’s an irresistible affair with a central character who will win over the hearts of audiences. Interestingly, Eddie’s coach Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman) is completely fictional and made up for the film, but works as a clever and memorable addition as Eddie’s mentor figure.

‘Ford v Ferrari’ (2019)

One of the best sports films of the past decade and a bona fide fan favorite is Ford v Ferrari. The film tells the real-life story of car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), who team up to build a vehicle to defeat Ferrari at the Le Mans race in 1966.

It’s a compelling tale of two very different characters, with top-notch performances from Damon and Bale. It’s also an impressive technical feat in filmmaking, with slick and meticulously shot racing scenes. An engaging piece of history that will have you on the edge of your seat.

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ (2002)

The British comedy Bend it Like Beckham has remained a classic due to its timely themes and hilarious clash of cultures. The film follows David Beckham obsessed Jess (Parminder Nagra), who dreams of playing professional soccer, but is held back by her traditional Indian family.

While Jess’s parents want her to learn how to cook and find a husband, she’d rather be kicking a ball on the field. Both heartwarming and hilarious, it’s an empowering film with the perfect touch of social commentary, and a fabulous cast of characters.

NEXT:Quaint and Quintessential British Film to Watch After 'Phantom of the Open'