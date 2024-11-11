Plenty of sports movies aim to inspire hope while celebrating courage and perseverance. This can often be found when sports movies tackle underdog stories, following a reliable formula that sees an individual – or a team – come from nothing, work hard, and achieve their goals. Sometimes, however, sports movies go in the opposite direction, showcasing how defeat is possible, or that the cost of devoting oneself to a sport may harm other areas of life irreparably.

Not all the following movies are tragedies necessarily, but each of them can be seen as much darker, in one way or another, than your average/typical sports movie. Some deal with intense themes, others highlight losing over winning, and some are simply just realistic to a brutal extent. They're ranked below, starting with the fairly dark and ending with the utterly soul-crushing.

10 'The Fighter' (2010)

Director: David O. Russell

A film that’s about drug addiction just as much as it is about boxing, The Fighter is a solidly made and very well-acted family drama about downtrodden folks battling personal demons and aspiring to something better in life. The protagonist is an aspiring boxer named Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), though the most memorable character is his more troubled half-brother, Dicky Eklund (Christian Bale), who’s struggled with addiction and now wants to train Micky to achieve the glory he wasn’t able to attain for himself.

It's all based on real people and real-life events, and it never shies away from the harsh realities of the lives some of the characters live. Still, The Fighter isn't totally miserable, as there are some obstacles overcome and victories thereby attained… it’s more just that the journey there is gritty and quite emotionally intense, making large stretches of the film feel rather dark.

9 'Slap Shot' (1977)

Director: George Roy Hill

Taking the already quite rough sport of ice hockey and making it even more brutal, Slap Shot stands in sharp contrast to a legendary sports movie that came out just one year earlier: Rocky. Sure, you could argue that the team followed in Slap Shot are underdogs of a certain kind, but they're also far more chaotic and take part in a sport that they manage to make even more violent than actual boxing.

Much of this is played for laughs, which does mitigate the true “darkness” at hand, but there is also something sad at the core of Slap Shot, or maybe even nihilistic, in a way. It’s also edgy for the violence, profanity, and crude humor shown throughout, which all contribute to this feeling like a down-and-dirty and gleefully cynical sports movie, and one that still feels quite unique, too.

8 'I, Tonya' (2017)

Director: Craig Gillespie

I, Tonya brings something new to the table as far as biopics go, combining dark humor, a fast pace, a level of irreverence, and some true moral complexity to what might've otherwise been a fairly standard movie. The figure at the center of it all, though – Tonya Harding – had a far from standard life, which I, Tonya captures in all its complexity, rendered even more intricate because of the differing points of view explored.

Harding’s rise and fall is shown with energy, dark comedy, and, ultimately, tragedy, with the whole film being breathless and even anxiety-provoking at times. It’s a movie that can be fun to watch, but then the mood shifts and you find it slapping you in the face while (successfully) making you feel bad. It’s bold and grim, but also engaging; a tonally fascinating film that does feel like something genuinely great.

7 'Icarus' (2017)

Director: Bryan Fogel

While Icarus is a documentary (and a pretty great one), it also feels as impactful and thrilling as any sports drama would, owing to the narrative it explores and the relentless way it’s paced. Essentially, it’s a two-hour expose regarding the subject of illegal doping within the world of sports, particularly as it relates to individuals within Russia’s Winter Olympics team in 2014.

Of course, things go broader than that, with many of the revelations uncovered by the filmmakers behind Icarus proving troubling and even earth-shattering. It’s something that uncovers a dark side to real-life sports, and that in turn contributes to this sports documentary feeling overall quite bleak, or at least sobering. In any event, it’s likely to make you more skeptical about some sporting events and the credibility (or lack thereof) of certain sportspeople, teams, and even countries.

6 'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Director: Bennett Miller

Speaking of the Olympics, Foxcatcher is another film that tells a dark story about competitors in one of the sporting events that brings the whole world together, here focusing on the Summer Olympics of 1988. Well, more specifically, it’s about the titular Team Foxcatcher (one focused on wrestling) making preparations for those Games, with individuals in said team clashing in ways that end in tragedy.

It's based on a true story, so some might well know how Foxcatcher is going to end before the film itself ends, but even then, it’s still devastating and appropriately grim. It makes a true story feel remarkably intense and persistently disquieting, with the overall atmosphere of Foxcatcher feeling gray, bleak, and even desolate throughout the film, and not just once the particularly downbeat final act starts.

5 'The Wrestler' (2008)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky has proven himself time and again willing to tackle difficult subjects in his films, sometimes in mind-bending ways and, at other times, doing so with harsh realism. The Wrestler falls into the latter category, feeling quite grounded by Aronofsky’s standards, but nevertheless being harrowing and remarkably sad at some points with its exploration of aging, the fleetingness of fame, and the eternal struggle that is seeking redemption.

It's a movie that often feels like watching reality play out, owing to the way it looks and how naturalistic all the performances are. This makes The Wrestler even more challenging when it decides to get emotionally intense, because it’s easy to get swept up in the story and hope that things will turn out alright… even if it looks increasingly less likely that that’ll happen with every passing scene.

4 'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Director: Sean Durkin

Taking a true story that was so tragic it actually had to be made less relentless on screen because it would’ve otherwise risked seeming implausible, The Iron Claw makes other dramas about fighting/wrestling and family – like the aforementioned The Fighter and The Wrestler – look sunny by comparison. The Von Erich brothers are the focus here, with The Iron Claw showing how tough they had it, trying to make it in the world of professional wrestling while trying to please a seemingly unpleasable father.

It is a very compelling movie, and perhaps one of the most emotionally powerful of the 2020s so far, but The Iron Claw is undeniably depressing, but it has to be, with the story it aims to retell. There are themes surrounding perseverance and overcoming grief that help ensure the movie finds a somewhat bittersweet note to end on, but the journey there is about as harrowing as sports movies get.

3 'The Hustler' (1961)

Director: Robert Rossen

Boasting great performances from the likes of Paul Newman, Piper Laurie, and George C. Scott, The Hustler is understandably one of the most acclaimed sports movies of all time. The central sport explored here is pool, with Newman’s character being an ambitious and rebellious hustler who finds himself in a match against another (highly skilled and well-renowned) player.

There’s also a romance story here, but it’s one with a tragic ending owing to just how intensely focused on pool the protagonist is, above all else. With The Hustler, there’s technically a victory at the end of the main game that’s being built to, but it doesn’t feel very victorious. It ends with a sense of emptiness and an overall feeling that it was all for nothing, making it all surprisingly downbeat and distressing for a movie about pool.

2 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Standing as one of the greatest films in Clint Eastwood’s extensive body of work, Million Dollar Baby functions like an underdog sports movie until it’s not. It is harsh and realistic as a look at the world of boxing, following a young woman who’s trained by an older man, both doing all they can – even if it’s not enough – to have the former go pro.

Building towards a surprisingly dark ending, Million Dollar Baby is super effective as a sports drama, even if it’s ultimately going to make you feel pretty miserable by the time it’s all over and done with. It highlights the way that sometimes, you don’t get what you want, and drives this message home within the confines of the sports genre in an unrelenting way. Fittingly, for a movie about boxing, it is possible to feel like Million Dollar Baby pummels you into submission emotionally.