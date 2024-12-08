From classics like The Karate Kid and Rocky to real-life dramas like Rudy and I, Tonya, sports films have a way of sticking with the viewer long after the credits role. Whether it's about the underdog or a team that is defying societal prejudice, this genre has a way of inspiring moviegoers and leaving them with a sense of excitement. Have it be a fictional story or a dramatic retelling of real-life events, the sports genre is always in style, bringing action, suspense, and epic final games to the silver screen for people to enjoy.

Due to the large catalog of sports movies, it might be difficult for people to pick and choose which ones are worth watching. And while they all deserve their time to shine, there are a few movies that are essential to the genre with stories that are meant to be on the silver screen with characters that need to tell their tales. From teams that need to actually become a team to players that want nothing more than to prove themselves, these sports movies are in a league of their own.

10 ‘Rudy’ (1993)

Directed by: David Anspaugh

Image via TriStar Pictures

A biographical sports film based on the life of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger (Sean Astin), Rudy brings viewers on a heartfelt journey, exploring the life of a guy who wants nothing more than to go to school at the University of Notre Dame and play for their legendary football team. Set in 1960s Joliet, Illinois, Rudy is from a low-income household, works at a steel mill, and has no money to attend college, let alone the tuition needed to attend Notre Dame. Money isn’t the only issue; Rudy isn’t academically qualified, so he enrolls in Holy Cross College, eventually transferring to Notre Dame after three rejections. Now, it’s a matter of becoming a walk-on for the football team. A small guy with no formal training, Rudy eventually dresses for a home game his senior year, actually making it onto the field for a play, too.

Between money issues, academic hardships, and people not believing in him (mostly his brother, Frank (Scott Benjaminson), Rudy doesn’t let anyone or anything discourage him from following his dreams. The movie is all about overcoming hardships to achieve something great, even when you’re the underdog in your own story. It is a sports movie with highs and lows, good times and bad, and is one that everyone should watch at least once.

9 ‘Caddyshack’ (1980)

Directed by: Harold Ramis

Image via Warner Bros.

Set in the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club, Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe) wants to spend his time making money as a caddy to help pay for his college tuition. In the hopes of winning the caddie scholarship program, Danny caddies for Elihu Smails (Ted Knight), a prominent golfer and judge of the scholarship program who cheats during the Caddie Day tournament. Fed up with his cheating ways, Danny goes to play with Ty Webb (Chevy Chase) and Al Czervik (Rodney Dangerfield). By the end of the tournament, the stacks are high, and a bet is made: double or nothing if Danny makes a very difficult putt. While all of this is going on, greenskeeper Carl Spackler (Bill Murray) is in a standoff with a pesky gopher. He decides to rig the course with explosives in hopes of getting rid of the animal, and, in the process, the shaking ground helps Danny’s ball go in the hole, winning him the match and scholarship money.

Caddyshack definitely isn’t a typical sports film. There is no moral to the story; it isn’t based on a true event, and there isn’t a traditional underdog. Even so, it is definitely a sports film worthy of attention. According to ESPN, it is one of the funniest sports movies ever made and one of the most quotable. It is hands down one of the best golf movies ever created. The comedy expertise of Chase, Murray, and O’Keefe is not to be overlooked, and the overall subplot of a crazy groundskeeper having a fight with a gopher is just too crazy that viewers have no choice but to become invested in their standoff.

Your changes have been saved Caddyshack Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 25, 1980 Cast Chevy Chase , Rodney Dangerfield , Ted Knight , Michael O'Keefe , Bill Murray , Sarah Holcomb Runtime 98 minutes

8 ‘I, Tonya’ (2017)

Directed by: Craig Gillespie

Image via Neon

Based on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, I, Tonya, brings viewers into one of the most notorious scandals in American sports history. The first woman to land a triple axel in competition, Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), is on top of her game, gearing up to hopefully compete for the United States in the 1994 Winter Olympics after coming in fourth in 1992. That’s when everything goes downhill. When Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) conspires to injure fellow skater and rival Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), Harding’s reputation, life, and legacy as a skater crashes and burns.

A mockumentary based on Harding’s life and the infamous scandal, I, Tonya, is interesting because viewers really don’t know what to believe. The interviews given by Harding, her mother (Allison Janney), and Gillooly contradict one another, making them unreliable narrators who want to fix their reputations. While most people know of the 1994 assault, this film dives into Harding’s life and the events and relationships that led up to the infamous scandal that ruined her competitive career. It is one of those rare films that is able to incorporate humor into what is a horrible event that altered the lives of many people.

7 ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989)

Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson

Image via Universal Pictures

Taking a different route when it comes to the sports genre, Field of Dreams dives into fantasy with ghosts of baseball legends and the main character, Ray (Kevin Costner), hearing voices. A farmer who, one night, hears a strange voice telling him, “If you build it, he will come.” The strange order prompts Ray to build a baseball diamond in the cornfield on his property. Eventually, the ghost of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) appears in the diamond, along with other players from the Chicago Black Sox, all of whom begin a game. Of course, the film is about more than former baseball legends. By the end of the film, Ray learns that the “he” is his father, a man Ray had a troubled relationship with and the catcher on the field.

Field of Dreams isn’t about being an underdog or winning the big game; it is about following your gut and learning valuable lessons along the way. In this case, it is about making amends and building something for everyone to enjoy. While everyone thought Ray was a bit crazy, they eventually saw the beauty in the field, and neighbors and townspeople would drive to the field to do something simple: sit together and watch a fun game of baseball.