Sports and movies: America’s other favorite pastime for more than a hundred years. Over the decades, sports movies have been funny, serious, and inspirational. They’ve taught viewers how to root for an underdog, believe in redemption, and admire the passion and dedication of real-life sports heroes. But not everyone loves a sports movie.

Some viewers balk at how loosely sports movies follow the rules of the sports. Some people just flat-out don’t care for sports. Sports are a big enough movie genre that if you dig deeply enough, there’ll be something for everyone – even for people who don’t like sports movies.

'Fighting With My Family' (2019)

Dad Ricky (Nick Frost) traded in a life of crime to establish his own small wrestling organization where he fought in the ring alongside wife Julia (Lena Headey), son Zak (Jack Lowden) and goth daughter Saraya (Florence Pugh). When brother and sister try out together for the WWE, only Saraya is chosen, whisked off to a Florida training center by coach Hutch (Vince Vaughn). The separation is difficult, and the price of success may be too high to pay.

Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was filming Fast & Furious 6 in the UK when he caught a documentary about Paige, a WWE Divas Champion. He called up Tooth Fairy costar Stephen Merchant to write and direct. A committed cast gives this film emotional heft, particularly from Pugh, who is quirky without becoming a caricature. Scenes with Johnson are a particular delight in this crowd-pleasing movie.

'The Wrestler' (2008)

Randy ‘The Ram’ Robinson (Mickey Rourke) is a wrestler well past his prime. His body is broken and his bank account’s just broke. Facing retirement, Randy takes stock of his life and realizes he’s made some major sacrifices for a career that never really loved him back. But unable to do anything else, not even a budding relationship with his favorite stripper (Marissa Tomei) or a possible reconciliation with a daughter he hardly knows (Evan Rachel Wood) seem poised to save him from himself.

Director Darren Aronofsky draws a striking portrait of personal ruin, but it’s Rourke who gives the performance of his career playing a man battered by life but still proud. Randy is a man in search of redemption, but he’s so unaccustomed to life outside the ring that he may not recognize it even if he does find it.

'Whip It' (2009)

Bliss Cavendar (Elliot Page) is a misfit in small-town Bodeen, Texas and feels oppressed by her mother’s (Marcia Gay Harden) emphasis on conformity and insistence on beauty pageant participation. Bliss’s inevitable rebellion comes in the form of a roller derby team in Austin called the Hurl Scouts where she is reborn as Babe Ruthless.

Drew Barrymore made her directorial debut with 2009’s Whip It, and while it doesn’t break new ground, it mixes coming of age with tough, girl-powered athleticism in an extremely likable, watchable way.

'Foxcatcher' (2014)

Based on true events, Foxcatcher tells the eerie story of John du Pont (Steve Carell), heir to the du Pont fortune, who wants nothing more than to be admired as a successful and inspiring wrestling coach. Having built a state-of-the-art training facility on his estate, Foxcatcher Farms, he lures athletes Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) and brother David (Mark Ruffalo) to the Foxcatcher team, training and coaching them on their quest for Olympic gold. Du Pont’s mental illness, however, creates a bizarre and abusive environment that ends in murder.

This was Carell’s first non-comedic role, and he was able to tap into a darkness that led to a brilliant if unsettling performance. Tatum and Ruffalo also excel as wrestlers caught up in a web of obsession. The film is chilling, the score shivering down viewers’ backs as it limps along to a conclusion that almost feels forgone.

'The Cutting Edge' (1992)

At the 1988 Calgary Olympics, haughty pairs figure skater Kate (Moira Kelly) gets dropped by her inadequate partner, losing any chance of a medal. Meanwhile Doug (D.B. Sweeney), a cocky hockey player, scores a goal against Germany but takes a hit that leaves his peripheral vision permanently damaged and his hockey career in the dust. Two years later, Kate has blown through just about every male figure skater available, and gets paired with Doug as a last resort. They’re both determined to win Olympic gold but the two butt heads as Doug grapples with the toe pick and the two struggle to sync up.

The Cutting Edge is a classic movie from 1992 that proves it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game. This familiar enemies-to-lovers romantic trope pairs well with a generous helping of competition and Moira Kelly is second to none when it comes to hate-flirting. Kelly and Sweeney have undeniable chemistry and their antagonistic banter is iconic.

Brittany Runs A Marathon

Brittany (Jillian Bell) is only 27, but her hard partying is catching up with her. Looking for a prescription for Adderall to escape her hollow lifestyle, toxic relationships, and chronic underemployment, her doctor challenges her to get healthy instead. Too broke for the gym, Brittany resolves to run a single block. Huffing and puffing, she’s determined to increase it to two, and soon enough, she’s training for the New York City Marathon in effort to regain some control in her life.

This isn’t your typical sports movie; Brittany Runs A Marathon isn’t about physical transformation or achievement so much as a reawakening of old dreams. Her mental health gets the real makeover – she finds confidence in accomplishment and widens her circle of support. Luckily, Bell is more than up to the task, giving life to first-time writer-director/award-winning playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo’s tribute to his real-life friend.

Love & Basketball

Childhood friends Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) grow up playing basketball together, both aspiring to play professionally. Quincy is a natural talent and has a father (Dennis Haysbert) in the NBA. Monica is strong and competitive but can sometimes let her emotions get the better of her. The two inevitably fall in love, but their careers send them in separate directions.

Love & Basketball, produced by Spike Lee, is Gina Prince-Bythewood’s directorial debut, yet she very adeptly paints the double standard inherent in the premise. While Quincy is free to pursue love and basketball, Monica’s path is distinguished by its seminal choice: love or basketball. Unlike most male-driven sports movies, Prince-Bythewood doesn’t shy away from gender roles or female ambition. Her nuanced script proves that this genre really can appeal to everyone.

Big Fan

To most people, Paul (Patton Oswalt) lives an unremarkable life: he still lives with his mom in Staten Island, his job as a parking lot attendant is a dead end that doesn’t even support him, and as his mom puts it, his only girlfriend is his hand. Known as ‘Paul from Staten Island’ on sports talk radio, his life revolves watching games from the parking lot and writing and delivering “off-the-cuff” rants for the radio. His rivalry with another call-in voice, Eagles fan ‘Phil from Philadelphia,’ gets even more heated as the two teams head toward a late season match up. But when Paul meets a favorite Giants player, his team loyalty is tested for the first time.

Big Fan is of particular interest because it involves no actual football. It’s told from a fan’s point of view – a hardcore fan too broke to buy tickets. This sympathetic character portrait shows the unseen side of sports movies – fans so devout they can no longer distinguish themselves from their teams.

Eddie The Eagle

Eddie The Eagle is a true story out of the Calgary Olympics, this time telling the story of Eddie Edwards (Taron Egerton), an unathletic but determined young man who dreamed of the Olympics. Spotting a lucky loophole, Eddie determined that England didn’t have a ski jump team, hence there would be no competition, and he’d land an automatic qualification. His reluctant coach (Hugh Jackman) is as apathetic as the rest of the country, but Eddie’s optimism is the stuff Olympic dreams are made of.

This feel-good film charms with its tale of tenacity and positivity. Born from pure underdog ingredients, Eddie The Eagle is a recipe sports movie clichés over historical accuracy, but the resulting confection is exceptionally endearing.

Warrior

Ex-Marine Tommy (Tom Hardy) returns home in ruins, enlisting his alcoholic father (Nick Nolte) to train him for Sparta, the biggest MMA tournament ever held. Neither expect to encounter Tommy’s underdog brother Brendan (Joel Edgerton) in the tournament, but they’re destined to meet in the ring and confront their estrangement with their fists.

2011’s Warrior embraces many typical sports movie tropes and transcends them through the power of storytelling, brutal but compelling action, and spellbinding performances. This movie is worth it for Hardy’s raw physicality alone, but viewers will find themselves punch-drunk, emotionally bruised, and ultimately redeemed.

