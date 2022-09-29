Victory comes in many shapes and sizes; and, as paradoxical as it may sound, it sometimes comes in the form of a loss. Proof of this are some beloved sports films where the main characters lose in the end, but in this process gain something much more important.

Sometimes it's about proving to oneself that one is capable of success, like in Eddie the Eagle, while some other times it's about self-improvement and community, like in Coach Carter. Whatever the case, when the stars of a sports movie lose, there's always a much more valuable trophy for the characters and for the audience.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Play or Be Played — 'Any Given Sunday' (1999)

In this divisive Oliver Stone film, an aging American football coach (Al Pacino) is forced to reevaluate his game plans and even his own life when a third-string quarterback (Jamie Foxx) gives a stunning performance on the field.

Aided by his strong editing and a talented cast featuring the likes of Dennis Quaid and Cameron Diaz, Stone creates a stylish and dense film with Any Given Sunday. Its ending is incredibly inspiring ,despite the fact that the main team eventually loses the championship final.

One Big Dream at Twenty Below Zero — 'Cool Runnings' (1993)

This incredibly charming and funny Disney comedy shows the true story of a Jamaican sprinter (Leon) who, after being disqualified from the Olympics, recruits a disgraced coach to start the first Jamaican Bobsled team.

During their final race, the team epically loses after one of their bobsled's blades detaches, yet they gracefully pick up their vehicle and carry it across the finish line. The ending of Cool Runnings is a rousing one, full of sweetness and emotion that manages to be poignantly sincere and satisfyingly feel-good at the same time, even if the movie isn't particularly faithful to the real-life source material.

In this fascinating movie based on a true story, a small Texas town has an unhealthy obsession with their high school football team. So when a star player is seriously injured, all hope dies for the team and the town's social problems become more apparent.

Throughout its runtime, Friday Night Lights perfectly walks the line between uplifting and devastating, and nowhere is this clearer than in the ending as the team loses the state championship. There is an undeniable air of sadness and defeat, yet the things that are won make this an emotional but satisfying ending.

The Titanic Task of Being One's Own Hero — 'Whip It' (2009)

Whip It, Drew Barrymore's directing debut, finds an indie-rock loving Texan misfit called Bliss (Elliot Page) finding a way to deal with her nonconformity after discovering a roller derby league in Austin.

Barrymore has a surprisingly charming directing style, and the ending proves it. In it, Bliss and her team narrowly lose the championship match, but they accept their defeat with enthusiasm and celebrate how far they got. In the end, the film is a moving tale about finding one's own way in life.

Growing Up With Baseball — 'The Bad News Bears' (1976)

In this classic '70s dramedy, a down-on-his-luck ex-minor leaguer coaches a team of misfits in an extraordinarily competitive California little league.

The Bad News Bears isn't only a hilarious comedy, it also has some really effective dramatic moments, some deep and thoughtful themes, and a hell of an ending. Although the Bears end up losing the game, the whole film refuses to celebrate meritocracy. It truly feels like the team won simply by showing up, doing their best, and having fun.

Aiming Higher Than You Can Possibly Reach — 'Eddie the Eagle' (2016)

Based on a feel-good true story, Eddie the Eagle is the tale of Eddie Edwards (Taron Egerton), and how a charismatic coach (Hugh Jackman) helped him become an unlikely British ski-jumper with a lot more self-confidence than actual skill.

With charm and tenderness to spare, the film speeds toward an exhilarating ending where Eddie comes last at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. It's not a sad ending, though, since Eddie is cheered on by audiences and TV viewers worldwide. He is hailed as a national hero, delivering a powerful message about resilience and hard work.

It Begins on the Streets, It Ends Here — 'Coach Carter' (2005)

Arguably one of the most inspiring sports dramas of the 2000s, Coach Carter is based on the true story of a high school basketball coach (Samuel L. Jackson) who benches his undefeated team due to lackluster academic results.

At the end of the movie, the team loses the state quarter-finals. It's an upsetting moment, but one full of hope in the knowledge that the members of the team have achieved the "ever elusive victory within". It's a beautiful ending that celebrates perseverance and self-improvement over meaningless victories, making this one of the very best basketball movies ever.

There's No Crying in This Movie! — 'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Penny Marshall's beloved comedy is about two competitive sisters who join the first professional all-female baseball team, trying to push it toward unlikely success.

A League of Their Own is timelessly entertaining, a celebration of teamwork and leadership based on an inspiring real-life story. Although the main characters lose at the World Series, the sense of community built and the lessons learned along the way really hold a lot more weight.

What Is a Legacy? — 'Creed' (2015)

Ryan Coogler took the world by storm with Creed, a phenomenal Rocky spin-off/sequel focusing on Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky (Sylvester Stallone)'s late friend Apollo Creed.

Creed more than lives up to the quality of the franchise, being perhaps one of the best sports movies of all time. It works on pretty much all levels, and its ending is one of stunning power. Although Adonis loses on a split decision, he wins the respect of the public, his rival, and—most importantly—himself, proving that he is a worthy bearer of his father's name.

The Ultimate Sports Movie Ending — 'Rocky' (1976)

When it comes to talking about movies where the protagonist loses, the conversation must always veer toward Rocky, the Oscar-winning drama about an uneducated amateur boxer who gets a shot at the title of world heavyweight champion against Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

At the end of the movie, Rocky doesn't really care who won the fight, and neither does the audience. It was all about going the distance and the protagonist's beautiful relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), resulting in one of the most uplifting and exciting endings in movie history.

