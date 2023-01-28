Sports movies are great. The competitiveness, love for your game of choice, and the underlying theme of teamwork and unity that brings us all together when watching our favorite sports movie. The only thing that can make those movies even better is by sprinkling a little romance and love into the mix. After all, athletes have personal lives too!

It's getting to be that time of the year when all the bigger sporting events pop up, so in between games, check out some of these movies to fill your sporting needs and make you feel a little bit sentimental.

RELATED: 10 Great Sports Movies Where the Main Characters Don't Stand A Chance

Fever Pitch (2005)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore, Fever Pitch is a cute baseball movie all about compromise, sharing memories, and opposites attracting. Ben (Fallon) and Lindsey (Barrymore) are an unlikely duo with little in common, but they fall in love regardless. All is well until baseball season begins and Lindsey realizes that Ben is obsessed with the Red Sox. This obsession starts to threaten their relationship, but can they come to an understanding of each other to see it through? Fever Pitch was nominated for Choice Date Movie, and Choice Movie Actor and Actress at the Teen Choice Awards. You can stream this movie on Amazon Prime.

Rocky (1976)

One of the classics, Sylvester Stallone stars as Rocky, a working-class amateur boxer who is randomly chosen to take on the world champ, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Of course, what is an underdog without a supportive partner by his side? Rocky meets Adrian (Talia Shire), falls in love, and she sits ringside for Rocky every chance she can get. Yo, Adrian, you rock. Rocky won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director (John G. Avildsen), and Best Film Editing. You can watch this movie on Netflix and Paramount+

Just Wright (2010)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Leslie Wright (Queen Latifah) is a Physical Therapist who gets the career chance of a lifetime in working with basketball star Scott McKnight (Common). Everything is all fun and games until Leslie starts to fall for Scott, but he overlooks her for the trophy and fame chasing friend of Leslie's, Morgan, who is played by Paula Patton. Is Leslie doomed to live in the Bermuda Triangle that is the friend zone? Just Wright won at the Image Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture and is streaming on Tubi.

Bull Durham (1988)

Image via Orion Pictures

A love triangle is always exciting to see unfold on screen, and Bull Durham gives us that. Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) is a veteran Minor league baseball player who is sent to a routinely losing team to help their pitcher, Ebby (Tim Robbins), get the team to a better streak. Annie (Susan Sarandon) is somewhat of a groupie of the team and chooses one player each season to be the arm candy of. This season, she struggles to decide between Crash and Ebby. This movie was nominated for Best Writing at the Academy Awards. Bull Durham is streaming on Paramount+ and Tubi.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Jess (Parminder Nagra) is the daughter of a strict and traditional Indian family that do not approve of her playing soccer, the sport she loves. When she's discovered by Jules (Kiera Knightley), she convinces her to come play for the semi-pro team. Jess agrees and hides it from her parents in elaborate ways. While playing on the team, Jess and her coach, Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), start to develop feelings for each other. Bend It Like Beckham won the Best Comedy Film at the British Comedy Awards and is streaming on Amazon Prime and Disney+.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) is a sports agent who eventually decides that he wants to do better for the athletes he represents and gets fired from the big corporation that he works for. Going solo isn't easy, but his assistant, Dorothy (Reneé Zellweger) and Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr) are the two who stand by his side as he develops his own business. After Maguire and his fiancé (Kelly Preston) split, he and Dorothy grow a lot closer together and develop quite the love. They had each other at hello. Jerry Maguire won Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Academy Awards for Gooding Jr's role. This movie is streaming on Netflix and Hulu.

Love & Basketball (2000)

New Line Cinema

Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) have been friends their whole lives and have always shared the same love of basketball together. Love & Basketball is the story of Monica and Quincy's evolution in their basketball careers, adulthood, and their connection with each other. The two of them ultimately choose opposing paths with basketball, and it threatens to tear them apart. Can their bond keep them together no matter what? Sanaa Lathan's performance earned a win for Best Actress at the BET Awards. Love & Basketball is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Wimbledon (2004)

Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) is no longer in his tennis playing prime and decides that he's going to retire from competing. That is, until he receives a wild card chance to play at Wimbledon and meets Lizzie (Kirsten Dunst), who inspires him again. He decides that he can play again and can win again, thanks to her changing his perception and giving him the strength he needs. Wimbledon was nominated for Best British Actor in the Empire Awards and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Image via MGM

In a mash-up of sports, The Cutting Edge stars Moira Kelly and D.B. Sweeney as an unlikely duo making a perfect pair. Kate (Kelly) is desperate to win gold at the Olympics in figure skating, but after an injury and then driving away any potential partner because of her attitude, she is forced to pair up with a former Olympic hockey player named Doug (Sweeney). The two start off rocky but eventually, we get that classic opposites attract love story that suckers us all it. The Cutting Edge is streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

She's The Man (2006)

Viola (Amanda Bynes) gets herself in quite the pickle in She's The Man. She can't play soccer at her school anymore because the girl's team gets cut. So the obvious answer, of course, is to pose as her brother, Sebastian, and join the boy's tea at Illyria Boy's School. After successfully doing so, she starts to fall for her roommate, Duke (Channing Tatum), but he doesn't know she's actually Viola and not Sebastian. She's The Man won the Choice Comedy award at the Teen Choice Awards. This movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.