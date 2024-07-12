The Big Picture Check out the trailer for Spread, as Elizabeth Gillies' Ruby faces a life slump but thrives at an adult magazine job.

Spread is inspired by writer Buffy Charlet's real-life experience working at Hustler Magazine.

Also starring Harvey Keitel, the film premieres on Tubi on July 19.

We’ve all - at one time or another - been stuck in a life slump. Unsure of which way to move, let alone which path is the one pointing forward, it’s hard to be certain that you’re making the right decision when your brain is fogged over, and you’re running out of steam. Elizabeth Gillies’ (Vacation) Ruby is exactly in that place when audiences meet her in Tubi’s upcoming comedy feature, Spread. With hopes of becoming a well-known journalist, everything in Ruby’s life is falling apart, which leads her to take the only job that will have her - a temporary position at an old-school adult magazine called Spread. In the Collider exclusive debut trailer, Ruby struggles with her decision but soon begins to realize that even if it didn't seem like it at first, this might just be the next step that she needed.

With her relationship dissolving right before her eyes and cash flow making its way into her bank account, Ruby is in need of a serious 180 at the beginning of the Spread trailer. Her parents are of absolutely zero help, instead pointing out the obvious of how screwed she is, and with no solid job prospects, she’s forced to take the one gig she can land - a temp job at an adult magazine run by a group of out-of-touch men. A staunch feminist, Ruby has some moral qualms with her new position but soon finds herself thriving by bringing the magazine into the new millennium - just a few decades late. As she moves up the ladder at Spread and makes some new friends and even stumbles into a budding romance, Ruby realizes that maybe things aren’t so bad after all and that this was the exact push she needed to flourish.

Starring alongside Gillies in the spicy workplace comedy are Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents), Diedrich Bader (Office Space), Diora Baird (Wedding Crashers), Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), April Telek (Supernatural), Blake Harrison (World on Fire), Bryan Craig (General Hospital), Nhi Do (Maid), and Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos).

‘Spread’ Was Born From a Real-Life Experience

The story of Ruby’s rise to the top of the titular adult magazine is an all-too-familiar one for the project’s writer, Buffy Charlet (Holy Ghost People), who based Spread on her experience working as a temp at Hustler magazine. Along with starring, Gillies also serves as an executive producer alongside producers Stan Spry (Creepshow), Eric Scott Woods (Harland Manor), and Graem Luis (Day of the Dead).

Check out the exclusive first look at the trailer for Spread above and tune into Tubi to watch Ruby jump start her new career when the film arrives on July 19.

