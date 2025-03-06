We're only a few months into 2025, but this has already been a pretty solid year for movies, including Companion, Steven Soderbergh's Presence, Osgood Perkins' The Monkey, and the return of everyone's favorite bear with Paddington in Peru. But this spring, 2025 starts kicking into high gear, as we'll be seeing new films from Bong Joon Ho, another from Soderbergh, Anthony and Joe Russo, David Ayer, Alex Garland, Ryan Coogler, and many more.

With spring here, let's take a look at 32 movies to get excited for over the next few months.

'Mickey 17'

March 7

Image via Warner Bros.

With Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, and Snowpiercer under his belt, Bong Joon-ho was already one of the world’s most interesting working directors before Parasite made Oscar history and shook the world with its tense, insightful, but entertaining social lens. It’s been a long six-year wait for his feature follow-up, but it’s finally here: Mickey 17. The film stars Robert Pattinson as an impoverished man who signs up to be an “expendable,” a disposable clone worker who takes on dangerous jobs, when it’s discovered that his last iteration unexpectedly survived. Suffice to say that’s a big problem. Bong Joon-ho is a master at balancing competing tones, weaving horror, comedy, and tragedy with elegant skill. On the other hand, Pattinson excels at bold, experimental roles and competing tones. From the psychological horror The Lighthouse to the thriller Good Time, the mind-bending sci-fi actioner Tenet or the stunning superhero yarn The Batman, he’s excellent at landing tough, innovative material in exciting ways. Add Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and others, and it’s a who’s-who of the boldest talents in Hollywood. Just be sure to see the first 16 for it to make sense. (It’s a bad joke, but the Mickeys would probably get it.) —Jeff Ewing