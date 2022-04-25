Puberty has never been as examined as viscerally as it was back on a Broadway stage in 2006. Spring Awakening, a musical adapted from a German play, follows a group of teenagers that start exploring and being horrified by their sexuality, and now that the rock musical has an incredible legacy, HBO decided to reunite the cast in order to look back at Spring Awakening’s conception, talk about the highs and lows of production and, of course, sing their hearts out with nostalgic songs that were first performed 15 years ago. Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known debuts next week.

The trailer reveals that it will play up the nostalgia of Spring Awakening, with footage from very young lead actors Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, and the cast commenting on the fact that the coming-of-age musical tackled themes that you normally didn’t see in theater, especially in a story centered around children. It featured a same-sex kiss, abortion and suicide storylines, and sex.

In addition, the trailer highlights the fact that, because of these very themes, the cast and crew were repeatedly led to believe that Spring Awakening would never get the spotlight it deserved. But, at the same time that lead producer Tom Hulce and playwright Steven Sater heard their share of “no’s”, they kept going because they could see the story touched a nerve, and people eventually flocked to theaters in order to see it.

After the struggle to get it made, Spring Awakening went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Direction, and Book. It spawned the production of remakes across the world, and a 2015 Broadway revival earned the title an additional three Tony Award nominations. The production also got a widely acclaimed London revival in 2021.

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known is directed by Michael John Warren, who previously helmed Shrek: The Musical, Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway, and TV documentaries centered around music superstars Nicki Minaj and Drake. Warren also directed Fearless, a docuseries that chronicles the lives of professional bull riders across the world.

HBO premieres Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known on May 3. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

15 years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of “Spring Awakening,” the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, the film follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show’s underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele.

