The Big Picture Spring offers a unique blend of romance and horror, showcasing a deep and sweet relationship between a human and a monstrous figure.

Communication is at the heart of the tender romance between Evan and Louise, emphasizing the importance of open and honest conversations.

The film subverts stereotypes by portraying Louise as a complex character who struggles to balance her immortality with the desire for a meaningful relationship.

Zelda William's Lisa Frankenstein is the dark, hilarious, yet genuinely sweet movie that lovesick horror fans like me have been waiting for. Set in the same universe as the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body, the best way to describe the film is Weird Science meets Heathers, as the outcast Lisa (Kathryn Newton) reanimates a bachelor from the 1830s (Cole Sprouse), and finds replacements for his missing parts by any means necessary. With the release and success of this heartwarming tale of a lonely girl and her undead boyfriend, we're finally seeing another wide-release monster romance since the human-djinn love story of 2022's Three Thousand Years of Longing and, before that, The Shape Of Water in 2017. This tale as old as time gets few and far between film releases these days, whether it's because of lingering Twilight fatigue, or the tricky intersection of genres. Hopefully, Lisa Frankenstein opens the floodgates for more beauties and beasts.

If you're starved for the moment, there is no shortage of underrated monster romances on the big and small screens. If you need more outrageous comedies, watch Tammy And The T-Rex. If you need something that has more of a similar mix of laughs, murder, and sweetness to Lisa Frankenstein, Warm Bodies is one of the best horror romance films of its decade. But there is one suggestion if you're after a monster romance with a deeper, more intimate feel to it; one that more sincerely and wholly embraces the ideas of gothic romance, especially as half the world catches Spring Fever. Appropriately titled, the 2014 film, Spring, is a hidden gem for the season. The Shape of Water comparisons are very much founded as Guillermo del Toro said of Spring "Just in case I wasn't clear: Spring is one of the best horror films of this decade. And the only Lovecraftian film that has blown me away." If it's good enough for him, it's certainly good enough for us!

Spring (2014) A young man in a personal tailspin flees from US to Italy, where he sparks up a romance with a woman harboring a dark, primordial secret. Release Date March 20, 2015 Director Justin Benson , Aaron Moorhead Cast Lou Taylor Pucci , Nadia Hilker , Francesco Carnelutti , Nick Nevern , Chris Palko , Jonathan Silvestri , Jeremy Gardner , Vinny Curran Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Justin Benson

'Spring' Is a Tender Human-Monster Love Story

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead,Spring is a blend of Roman Holiday and Lovecraftian nightmares, and I mean that in the best way possible. It follows a young American man who runs off to Europe after the death of his mother to try to reckon with his grief and mental struggles and to get a fresh start. While trying to establish himself in an Italian town, find work, and avoid immigration authorities, he meets the girl of his dreams. As he pursues a relationship with her, he discovers that there's a darkness behind her beauty and charm. The mysterious, flirtatious, and intelligent young woman is revealed to be something ancient and primordial, approaching a great and terrible rebirth. What happens after and in between that is one of the sweeter romances to come out of the horror genre, and at the heart of it is Evan (Lou Taylor Pucci) and Louise (Nadia Hilker).

In an uncommon turn of events, the guy is the human of the relationship. It's not like this never happens, as it's been done to tremendous effect in films like Let The Right OneIn and Corpse Bride. However, Evan is among the absolute best versions of this character. As the film opens, you have some expectations of who he'll be. Like Lisa of Lisa Frankenstein, he's reckoning with the very recent death of his mother, his spirit is broken, and he lashes out as a result. A bar fight is what triggers his need to leave for Italy, so we immediately get the impression that this is an angry, impulsive young man. Lisa is someone who embraces the dark side as the film continues, but she realizes the consequences and sees the light at the end.

As Spring continues, especially after he meets Louise, it becomes apparent that Evan's aggression only stems from very understandable feelings of bereavement, and he softens up rather quickly as he doesn't feel so alone. The best part of Evan's character is that, in short, he's a superb boyfriend. He values clear and honest communication, and rather than resorting to violence, he hears Louise out when things look completely unexplainable. He's someone who has to deal with an incredible situation, and he does so with more grace, vulnerability, and understanding than what we may initially expect of him, not only as a protagonist of a horror film but one half of a love story as well.

‘Spring’s Louise Is Unlike Other Horror Movie Monsters

Louise is also a character that subverts expectations, not just that of the horror genre, but of the romantic subgenre Spring emulates. At first, she seems like the stereotypical Italian beauty that the male protagonist falls in love with on vacation, with dark hair, red lips, and a fun, flirtatious vibe. That turns out to be an act, a way of adapting and surviving to maintain, what turns out to be, her immortality. It's not exactly established what Louise is; she's not placed in any familiar category. She's an evolutionary anomaly, a mutation in nature, a blend of natural and unnatural who is fighting off deterioration into monstrosity. She is an eco-horror given human form. She has claws and tentacles, full of blood and mucus, and becomes an insane amalgamation of different animals unless kept under control.

For thousands of years, she has successfully kept her monstrous side hidden and sustained a semi-regular life for herself. She's extremely well-read and intelligent, able to manufacture her own medication, and sufficiently prepared for whatever may go wrong. In that sense, she is the complete opposite of the Creature in Lisa Frankenstein, who begins as a shambling corpse as he works his way back to life, and fails to be reined in when inspired to commit acts of violence. Metaphorically, it makes sense. If beauty and beast stories are about loving the flawed, then naturally the monsters are the ones who are improved by the restorative properties of true love — much like the Creature being restored by Lisa, just with more murder. Louise is no different; she's detached, at first totally unwilling to give up her immortality by falling in love. But being in a meaningful relationship causes a shift in her very being, and it's one she's an active participant in, whether she's aware of it or not.

'Spring' and 'Lisa Frankenstein' Take Different Approaches to the Same Story

The relationship between Evan and Louise is very immediately a physical one, which is Louise's way of sustaining her immortality. She must be impregnated to rebirth herself every 20 years, ergo she finds Evan to have a one-night-stand with him. The film's choice to resist the will-they-won't-they temptation and have the couple have sex early on allows for the relationship to expand in other ways. The parts that highlight Evan and Louise's dynamic the most intimately are the conversations they have in the back half of the film. They open up about personal tragedies, tell stories from 2000 years of life, share a bottle of wine, and philosophize about the nature of mortality. These types of conversations are needed in any relationship: the ability to talk to each other about both the emotional and existential, someone to have conversations with long into the night, to truly know someone and accept even the most ugly parts of themselves. Like, for example, growing tentacles or their skin flaking off every once in a while.

Spring is something of an opposite recommendation to Lisa Frankenstein; a perfect choice if you want a different take on a similar relationship — a romance of words rather than actions. Conversations between Lisa and the Creature are slow-paced, as the undead bachelor's body is slowly rebuilt. Lisa understands that he once was a human man, with an entire life that ended too soon, but we don't get much of his perspective other than a confession of love at the end. As a result, the two don't get to have the more in-depth discussions required to make a relationship that feels emotionally intimate. It's not that nonverbal communication is less valid — The Shape of Water's Elisa and the Amphibian Man are perfectly in tune with one another without uttering a word. But for some, you need more than a grunt and a look, especially when communication or lack thereof is the most common tool to drive romance narratives.

Despite the excellent blood and gore that comes as Louise's form twists into the uncanny and unknowable, as it takes the concepts of nature and rebirth that come with its titular season and twists it into terror, Spring has one of the best relationships in recent romance cinema. Don't believe me? Ask del Toro.

