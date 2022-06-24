Everyone likes an underdog story, and no one in television is more apt at telling said stories than Greg Garcia, creator of such favorites as My Name is Earl and Raising Hope. And it looks like Garcia has been cooking up another hardscrabble TV series filled with quirky characters. Garcia's new series is called Sprung, and it has just been given an official release date: August 19, 2022. Along with the new release date is a first-look photo of the series, which is set to stream on Amazon's Freevee network.

Sprung will tell the story of a group of up-until-recently incarcerated people who come together in order to use their devious set of skills in order to do some good. The group targets schemers and scammers who targeted vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Garret Dillahunt, who previously worked with Garcia on the hilarious family comedy Raising Hope, will star as Jack, a man just released from prison after a twenty-year sentence who is intent on getting on the good path. Unfortunately for him, just as soon as he is released, the world goes into lockdown due to COVID.

After prison, Jack moves in with his former cellmate, a man named Rooster (Garcia), Rooster’s mom, Barb, played by Dillahunt's Raising Hope co-star Martha Plimpton, and his former prison girlfriend, Gloria, played by Shakira Barrera. Their unusual and cramped living situation will create a strong bond within the motley crew, and they decide to start actively righting some of the many heinous wrongs they witness during the course of the pandemic.

Image via Freevee

The new image, released today, shows Dillahunt sitting in the front seat of a car with Gloria (Barrera) beside him and Barb (Plimpton) behind him. Settled on the windshield is a pack of cigarettes, a small plastic flower pot, and some glasses — quite the tableau. Jack, for his part, looks afraid, or at least apprehensive. Perhaps the crew has blown their cover during a stakeout? Barb looks more amused than anything, and Gloria smiles winsomely, looking out of frame.

Sprung is executive produced by Garcia, Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Garcia also directs the series. Sprung will premiere on Freevee starting August 19, 2022.