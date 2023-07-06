In an ideal world, our favorite shows would never end and the stories of our most beloved characters would continue with us on our own journey in life forever. Alas, this is far too much to ask for, but many fans would at least like their favorite show to not take years to release another season. So, for fans of the Takemachi-written light novel series turned television show Spy Classroom, it felt as if long prayers were finally being answered. With the novel itself only having been released back in 2020, it took only three years for Japanese animation studio Feel to create the television adaptation that instantly caught the imagination of thousands of fans. Often, as mentioned previously, it can feel painful watching the credits roll on Season 1's finale episode, not knowing when you might see your new favorite group of characters next. However, it was quickly announced that a second season of Spy Classroom would be with us in a flash, much to the ecstatic excitement of its new-found fandom, joining a long list of highly-anticipated second seasons we are expecting this year. So, with that in mind and with the release date edging ever closer, here is everything we know about Spy Classroom Season 2 so far.

Image via HIDIVE

When Is Spy Classroom Season 2 Coming Out?

During a June 25 live-stream event, the team behind Spy Classroom officially revealed that a second season would be premiering on our screens on July 13, 2023. This certainly took fans by surprise, as this meant there was, at the time of the live stream, less than three weeks to wait until the sophomore season launches. So, with such little time left, it is no surprise that so many fans are waiting with bated breath as the seconds tick by before Spy Classroom season 2 joins a whole host of fantastic anime releasing this summer.

Where Can You Watch Spy Classroom Season 2?

Just like its predecessor, fans of Spy Classroom will be able to watch the second season on HIDIVE. HIDIVE is available for $4.99 per month, or an annual subscription of $47.99, however, for those who want to sample the wonderful shows HIDIVE has to offer before spending money, there is a 7-day free trial available to new customers. As well as this, it has been reported that there will be a pre-screening of Episode 1 of Spy Classroom Season 2, titled "#13 MISSION: Bōga (Ecstacy) I", on the official KADOKAWA Anime YouTube channel on July 7. However, there's been no word on if this will be available outside of Japan. Here's the link to the show's landing page on HIDIVE:

Watch the Spy Classroom Season 2 Trailer

On April 7, 2023, an official Spy Classroom Season 2 trailer was released. This trailer throws fans right back into the action, and acts as a reminder of the whirlwind of adventure Klaus (Yūichirō Umehara) and the gang are about to embark on once again. On top of the high-octane action and, as always, wonderful animation, the trailer gives us our first taste of the new opening theme music titled "Rakuen" (Paradise) by Nonoc. Overall, this trailer certainly gives a sense that the production team behind Spy Classroom Season 2 isn't just trying to match the success of Season 1 but to better it.

Who's in the Spy Classroom Season 2 Cast?

With such high praise going to the voice cast of Season 1, it is no surprise that fans are desperate to learn who exactly will be returning for Season 2. Joining the ever-present Yūichirō Umehara (Tiger Mask W) as Klaus are the likes of Sora Amamiya (Blame!) as Lily, Miku Itō (The Quintessential Quintuplets) as Grete, Nao Tōyama (Nisekoi) as Sibylla, Aoi Yūki (Your Name.) as Monika, Sumire Uesaka (Detective Conan) as Thea, Ayane Sakura (Attack on Titan) as Sara, Tomori Kusunoki (Chainsaw Man) as Annett, and Inori Minase (Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE) as Erna. On top of this, fans will be hoping for perhaps some new voices to join the already highly-talented cast list, but, if not, there are enough wonderful names on that list to carry the weight of such a great story.

What Is the Plot of Spy Classroom Season 2 About?

Image via HIDIVE

Although there is not yet an official synopsis for Season 2, English publisher Yen Press provided the following synopsis for the series as a whole:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Following on from the success of Season 1, it is no surprise that fans have high hopes for the plot of Season 2 but, given the amount of talent involved in both the creation and fine-tuning of Season 2, there is good reason to believe it will live up to its predecessor's enormous heights.

Who Is Making Spy Classroom Season 2?

Returning to direct Season 2 of Spy Classroom after his highly-celebrated work on Season 1 is Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Frame Arms Girl), and he is joined by script supervisor Shinichi Inotsume (Gangsta.) and character designer Sumie Kinoshita (Forest of Piano). The series is produced by Aya Iizuka (Classroom of the Elite), Hajime Maruyama (The Eminence in Shadow), and Satoshi Motonaga (Date a Live).

More Anime Shows to Watch If You Like Spy Classroom

Spy Classroom is hardly the only anime series to take on the spy genre. Here are some more anime shows that you could watch if you are a fan of Spy Classroom:

Spy X Family (2022-)

Image via Crunchyroll

A spy needs to create a fake family as cover for a mission. He adopts a little girl and marries a young woman, who is secretly an assassin (and also unaware that he's a spy). And in the middle of this web of lies and fake identities is their newly adopted daughter, who just so happens to be a telepath who knows both their secrets. Spy X Family is a wholesome take on the spy genre but despite its comedic, slice-of-life moments, it also balances the narrative with great action. The two leads are badass in an action scene and equally awkward in others, with their mind-reading child adding a dollop of cuteness to the wholesomeness sundae.

Lycoris Recoil (2022)

Image via Crunchyroll

One of the most successful anime series of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil is a blend of spy thriller and slice-of-life. In the world of the anime, Lycoris are young orphaned girls who are trained as assassins by a division of the Japanese government. Disguised as high school students, Lycoris agents kill terrorists and criminals in the pursuit of peace. The series follows a Lycoris agent who is dismissed and transferred to work with an elite Lycoris who runs a café called LycoReco, attempting to earn her way back into the agency's good books.

