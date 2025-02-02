Comedy and espionage are tricky elements to fuse together but, when done right, spy comedies can be a ton of fun. The best of them are both humorous and pulse-pounding, serving up suspense alongside the laughs. From over-the-top gadgets to bumbling protagonists and satirical takes on secret agent tropes, these films delight audiences by subverting the expected spy movie formulas.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-watch spy comedies. The following ten films showcase the range and creativity of the genre, each bringing its own spin to the world of covert operations. Whether it’s a suave agent caught in a ridiculous situation or a hapless amateur thrust into the spy game, the subgenre’s charm lies in its ability to entertain on multiple levels.

10 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

Directed by Jay Roach

Image Via New Line Cinema

"Do I make you randy, baby? Do I?" Mike Myers has a very hit-or-miss filmography but the original Austin Powers remains a goofy good time. It's a comedic love letter to the spy films of the 1960s, with Myers as the groovy British spy from that decade who is cryogenically frozen in the '60s and thawed out in the '90s to combat his nemesis, Dr. Evil (also played by Myers). As Austin adjusts to modern society, his outdated sensibilities clash hilariously with contemporary norms.

The humor is thoroughly absurd, parodying James Bond-style tropes with a satirical edge. This is genre spoof done right. The Bond references are plentiful, and the playful, earnest tone can't help but be infectious. Myers wrote the script too, and here the jokes hurtle by at breakneck speed. There are a ton of memorable moments, from Dr. Evil's awkward group therapy session with his son to the infamous slow-moving steamroller scene, making this a movie one to return to.

9 'The Informant!' (2009)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Warner Bros.

"Paranoid is what they call you when they want you to drop your guard." Steven Soderbergh has an impressively varied body of work, and one of his more underrated projects is this ironic black comedy. The Informant! is based on the true story of Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon), an executive at an agricultural company who turns whistleblower against his corrupt employer. Whitacre secretly works with the FBI to expose a price-fixing scandal, but his erratic behavior and questionable motives make the operation increasingly complicated.

This very much feels like Soderbergh's response to the Coen brothers' Burn After Reading. Damon delivers a hilariously offbeat performance, nailing Whitacre's mix of arrogance and naivety. He's a consistent highlight. The supporting cast is also charming, stacked with comedy talents like Joel McHale and Patton Oswalt. While the film's archness might not be to everyone's taste, it's a fun twist on espionage and surveillance formulas, with plenty to say about corporate greed and personal delusion.