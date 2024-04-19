The Big Picture Spy x Family: Code White is a standalone adventure suitable for new viewers, efficiently recapping the series' plot.

The film balances all main characters effectively, with Anya being the driving force and Yor's role serving as comic relief.

Code White offers great action sequences and animation but lacks new perspectives, making it more like an extended filler episode.

Of all the things that make Spy x Family so unique, the main element is that we instantly fell in love with the Forgers. Whether we’re following Twilight’s daring adventures, Yor’s intense battles, or Anya getting into hilarious situations, there’s never a dull moment for our favorite fake family. Spy x Family: Code White marks the series' first time on the big screen, and while it’s not without its faults, the film stays true to what makes Spy x Family such an exceptional anime.

Spy x Family Code: White Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Kazuhiro Furuhashi Cast Takuya Eguchi , Atsumi Tanezaki , Saori Hayami , Ken'ichirô Matsuda , Hiroyuki Yoshino , Yûko Kaida , Kazuhiro Yamaji , Kensho Ono Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Ichirō Ōkouchi , Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family: Code White sees Anya and her parents go on a family road trip as they try to finish a school project. This reasonably simple premise allows the film to focus on the Forgers without diving deep into a massive villain plot or introducing a ton of exposition and unnecessary world-building. Instead, the film sticks to the basics, which is all it ever really needed to do.

'Spy x Family: Code White' is the Franchise at Its Best

Spy x Family: Code White is a standalone adventure that anyone can watch without seeing the anime’s previous two seasons. The film encourages new viewers to jump right in as it does a fantastic job efficiently recapping the show’s plot. When we meet the family in Code White, it’s very much a day in the life of the Forgers, making it easy for all viewers to get into.

The film is essentially a nostalgic journey through Spy x Family’s greatest hits, as we see almost every major character appear, and the film doesn’t cover any themes not seen in the series. However, it’s still an entertaining watch. The film’s main storyline focuses on Anya accidentally getting mixed up in a villain plot while the Forgers are out on a family trip. Coinciding with Twilight also having to stop said villains, Yor gets suspicious of Loid’s behavior and suspects infidelity. These familiar themes, executed with precision, are what make the film stand out and evoke a sense of connection for returning fans.

One of the major struggles of Spy x Family has always been balancing the screen time between the three main characters. In Season 1, Yor was rarely the main focus, while in Season 2, Twilight’s role was significantly reduced. Code White does the incredible feat of keeping every character relevant to the plot and leaning into their strengths. Anya, like always, is the driving force of the film. She’s the only one consistently aware of what’s happening at all times, which always puts her at the center of events. Anya brings that sense of joy and childlike wonder as she gets into trouble. At the same time, Yor’s role in the film is much more subtle. She’s often used as comic relief, but her fears are real; losing this family can leave her with nothing, and we see that she legitimately cares for Anya and Loid. The threat of this family falling apart is again not entirely new to the series. Still, the execution is good enough to make it feel earned, especially when Twilight’s directives change throughout the film.

'Spy x Family: Code White' Might Not Be Best For Returning Fans

Unfortunately, Code White's strengths are also a double-edged sword. The film, while entertaining, adds little for those familiar with the series. With little bearing on Operation S.T.R.I.X., this entire mission can be viewed as an extended filler episode. We know Twilight and Yor stay together and that Anya’s safety is not in danger, which undercuts much of the dramatic tension the film hopes to create. With no real sense of urgency, Spy x Family: Code White feels like it can drag on a bit, especially in the second act. It also doesn't help that the film's main antagonist, Snidel, was not that interesting. He's a serviceable foil for Twilight and Anya, but he serves no purpose outside of being a bad guy who needs to be punched.

The film does have great action sequences, and the animation is some of the best we’ve seen in the franchise. The 1960s aesthetic aids the classic spy feel, making the art stand out. Twilight is in his James Bond bag as the spy antics are amped to a level we haven’t seen since Season 1, while Yor specifically has a highlight moment during her third-act battle with a new villain. Anya and Bond do their usual slapstick moments that are still cute but might overstay their welcome just a bit too long.

The film needed to take bigger swings to have a lasting impact. It keeps the status quo of the anime and doesn’t do anything to give a new perspective or spin on these characters. While the status quo is still the series that has become a cultural phenomenon, we can only look at Code White and wonder just how great it could’ve been if it had attempted something new.

Spy x Family: Code White is a fun adventure with the Forger family. However, it offers very little for those looking for a more character-driven story or even a threatening new antagonist to Twilight. Instead, they keep things consistent with the show so it's an easy entry for new viewers. If you’ve enjoyed the series up to this point, you’d have fun with the film. Just know that it’s not mandatory viewing. That said, a day in the life of the Forgers is still an outstanding time.

Spy x Family Code: White REVIEW Spy x Family: Code White is a fun journey with the familiar characters of the series though doesn't add much of anything new. 7 10 Pros The film stays true to what made the anime series so great.

All of the characters get the attention they deserve, ensuring the movie remains balanced.

The animation is some of the best we've seen from the series, with great action sequences providing plenty of highlights. Cons While consistent, there is still something lacking from the movie as it doesn't take that extra leap into something new.

Spy x Family: Code White is now in theaters in the U.S. in the original Japanese subtitles and English Dub. Click below for showtimes near you.

