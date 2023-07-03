The fan-favorite family of a spy, an assassin, a telepath, and a psychic are on a brand-new mission, but this time, they are hitting the big screen. The popular anime franchise Spy x Family is all set for their movie spin-off, which will mark its first theatrical release with Spy x Family Code: White. The film was announced at the Jump Festa 2023 in March, along with the anime series’ second season arriving in October. Also directed by Takashi Katagiri and written by Ichiro Okouchi, the film is set to follow a completely original story by Tatsuya Endo, the creator of the original eponymous manga and its characters. Unlike what we have seen in the series, the upcoming spin-off movie will steer away from the original manga, which makes for a great watch for even those who are new to the franchise. Spy X Family Code: White follows the Forgers, a family of Loid, Yor, and Anya, who all seem normal, but otherwise are an oddball group of a spy, an assassin, and a telepath, along with a clairvoyant pet dog, Bond. As a part of his undercover mission, Operation Strix, Loid plans a vacation with the family, which turns out to be one adrenaline-rushing adventure for all, thanks to Anya, and the trio attempts to save the world.

Since its debut in March 2019, Spy x Family has become one of the best-selling manga series in the last few years, with a circulation of whopping 30 million copies in four years. The manga was first adapted for the screen in 2021, with a 25-episode first season released in April 2022, and the second season is set to arrive this fall, followed by the spin-off movie arriving in winter. If you are a fan of the original manga and/or the anime series, then Spy X Family Code: White is something you can look forward to. Even if you are not acquainted with the Forgers, but love a good spy adventure, then the film adaptation might be just the thing to watch. Check out our quick and comprehensive guide below to find out everything we know about Spy × Family Code: White, including the film’s release date, plot, cast, and characters.

What Is Spy × Family Code: White About?

Spy x Family Code: White is essentially a spy adventure anime about a “pretend” family consisting of an elite spy, a telepathic kid, and a skilled assassin, and how they save the world. Loid, the spy, is on an undercover mission, Operation Strix, and takes his daughter, Anya, and wife, Yor, on vacation, as a part of his cover. But as luck would have it, Anya does something that sets off a series of chaotic events which will put the fate of the world in the hands of this peculiar family.

When Is Spy × Family Code: White Coming Out?

Spy x Family Code: White is set to premiere in theaters in Japan on December 22, 2023. Watch this space for the movie’s release date for the U.S. and other territories when they are available.

Where Can You Watch Spy × Family Code: White?

As per the official news so far, Spy x Family Code: White is the franchise’s first big-screen adaptation, so it will most likely be released only in theaters.

Is there a Spy × Family Code: White Trailer?

The first visual of Spy x Family Code: White was released at the Anime Japan 2023, in March, followed by the film’s official trailer in June 2023. One poster shows the story's four protagonists with a snowfall backdrop, which would also explain the film’s title and the plot set in a snow-covered region, followed by another where we see a collage of the characters and different props. The latest 30-second trailer gives a quick background on the lead characters – Loid, Yor, Anya, and the dog, Bond, and who they are behind the veneers of a misfit family.

The clip hints at a big vacation for the family, planned by Loid as a part of his undercover mission. We also get quick glimpses of a delicious confectionary that Anya is about to make, as well as a treasure chest with a piece of chocolate in it, which seems to hold all the mystery of the movie. As expected, the trip does not go as planned, and trouble is inevitable as the family tries to save the world. From the first look at the movie, the spin-off seems as exciting and hopeful as the anime series has been so far.

Who Stars in Spy × Family Code: White?

The original Japanese cast of the Spy x Family series will be returning to voice the same characters for the Spy x Family Code: White as well. As far as the characters are concerned, they are expected to be similar to the original as in the manga or the show, albeit with newer arcs. In leading roles, Takuya Eguchi features as Loid Forger, an elite spy named Twilight who now lives as Loid, a psychiatrist, and works on his undercover mission, Operation Strix that, if not handled well, could bring world order or destroy it; Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, Loid’s “pretend” wife who supposedly works in the city, but is actually a skilled assassin named Thorn Princess; Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger Loid and Yor’s adopted daughter who goes to an elite school and is secretly a telepath. In the film, Anya seems to be responsible for the family vacation turning into a life-or-death mission, and Ken'ichirô Matsuda as the voice of the family pet dog, Bond, who has precognitive abilities.

In other supporting roles, Kenshô Ono features as Yuri Briar, Yūko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson, Emiri Kato as Becky Blackbell, Ayane Sakura as Fiona Frost, and Natsumi Fujiwara as Damian Desmond.

Who is Making Spy × Family Code: White?

Spy x Family Code: White is a spin-off of the original eponymous manga, created and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, who is helming the film with original character designs and a new story. Award-winning Japanese manga artist, Endo is best known for his previously published works like Tista and Blade of the Moon Princess. The anime film is directed by Takashi Katagiri and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi. Katagiri is best known for previously serving as director and assistant director for select episodes (and storyboard) for the Spy x Family series and assisted production on Attack on Titan, Great Pretender, and the Netflix film, Bubble. Okouchi, who also writes the second season of Spy x Family, is also the writer for the spin-off movie. He is best known for previously penning Code Geass and the 2019 sequel, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, among others.

The anime movie is produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks in collaboration with the legendary Toho Animation of Jujutsu Kaisen and Dorohedoro fame, with Akifumi Fujio and Kazutaka Yamanaka serving as executive producers. The Japanese musical group, [K]NoW_Name, who also provided the music for the series is returning to compose the music for Spy x Family Code: White.

What is the Background of Spy × Family Code: White

Spy x Family Code: White is the first theatrical adaptation and film in the eponymous franchise that started with the first manga release in Shōnen Jump+ in March 2019. The manga was then adapted into an anime series, released in two parts, in April and October 2022, respectively. Both the manga and the TV adaptation were widely popular and earned a huge fan following and positive reception. The slice-of-life narrative of the story and adventurous story arcs with lovable characters are a few factors that can be attributed to the franchise’s success. Now with the spin-off film, it’s most likely that this legacy will continue as the fan-favorite characters return with a newer, bigger adventure right after the series’ second season is over. Although the characterizations and story for the film are billed as fresh and unrelated to the original manga, some of the original traits of the protagonists are expected to remain the same, as we see in the trailer.