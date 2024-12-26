There are few names in the classic espionage genre that carry as much weight as Robert Redford, and more than 20 years ago he teamed up with another legendary actor for a spy thriller that just got a devastating streaming update. Redford stars alongside Brad Pitt in Spy Game, the 2001 crime thriller that has been streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streamer announced that Spy Game will be departing the platform on December 31, and no new streaming home for the film has been announced. Spy Game follows a retired CIA agent recalling his training of a younger protege while working against the agency to free him from his kidnappers. The film earned a 64% score from critics and a 75% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael Frost Beckner and David Arata wrote the screenplay for Spy Game, and the late Tony Scott directed the espionage film. Scott sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 68, and his final directorial outing saw him work with Denzel Washington and Chris Pine for Unstoppable, the action thriller following two men trying to stop a train from crashing into a city. He also teamed up with Washington six years before Unstoppable on Deja Vu, the time-traveling sci-fi thriller that also features Val Kilmer in a supporting role. However, Scott is most famous for directing the original Top Gun (1986), which stars Tom Cruise as a young Maverick. Top Gun received a legacy sequel in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick, which earned almost $1.5 billion at the box office, something Scott would surely be proud of.

What Other Projects Have Brad Pitt and Robert Redford Been In?

Robert Redford was nominated for his first Oscar in 1974 for his performance in The Sting, and he even won Best Director at the 1982 Academy Awards for his work directing Ordinary People. He was also nominated twice in 1995 for Best Directing and Best Picture on Quiz Show. As for Brad Pitt, he’s won two Oscars in his career, first for his work as a producer on 12 Years a Slave, and later for his supporting performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. He’s also been nominated for his performance in 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Moneyball.

Spy Game stars Brad Pitt and Robert Redford and was directed by Tony Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Spy Game before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

WATCH ON NETFLIX