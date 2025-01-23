Mark Wahlberg's new movie Flight Risk, which comes from director Mel Gibson, is officially rolling out in theaters everywhere starting today, but the Oscar-nominated actor also has another project in the works that is sure to shock the world in just a few short months. Wahlberg, along with his production company Unrealistic Ideas, will executive produce a new docuseries, Spy High. The four-part series will explore the story of Blake Robbins, a 15-year-old who filed a lawsuit claiming that his prestigious public school was spying on him when he was accused of selling drugs. The larger issue at play examined in the documentary is the war over digital privacy being waged in schools today. Spy High will debut at SXSW this March before arriving on Prime Video in April.

Wahlberg has been extremely busy the last few years featuring in action and comedy movies alongside other major stars, including most recently teaming up with Halle Berry last year for The Union, the Netflix Original buddy cop comedy that spent a considerable amount of time atop Netflix charts before giving up its spot. Earlier in 2024, Wahlberg worked with Marvel star Simu Liu for Arthur the King, the heartfelt animal drama following an adventure racer who adopts a dog named Arthur to join him on his race. In 2023, Wahlberg also led The Family Plan, the hit Apple TV+ comedy that performed so well it's getting a sequel. The film also stars Michelle Monaghan and Ciarán Hinds and follows a former top assassin living as a suburban dad who must take his family on the road when his past catches up to him.

What Is Next for Mark Wahlberg?

In addition to leading The Family Plan 2 on Apple TV+, Wahlberg is also attached to star in a slew of upcoming projects. After Flight Risk, he will next be seen in Play Dirty, the upcoming crime thriller from Iron Man 3 director Shane Black that also stars Dermot Mulroney and Thomas Jane. Wahlberg will even feature alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Daniela Melchior in Balls Up, the upcoming sports action comedy that comes from Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Rheese.

Spy High will premiere at SXSW this March and will arrive on Prime Video in April. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and find tickets below to see Wahlberg in Flight Risk, now playing in theaters everywhere.

