Jason Statham has given us some amazing action movies and continues to entertain us by working with some of the acclaimed directors like Guy Ritchie, David Ayer, Doug Liman, Justin Lin, among many others and has emerged as face of many action-oriented franchises like The Expendables, Transporter movies as well as playing a part in Fast and Furious franchise. But there’s a movie that challenges his on-screen macho persona and it's making waves on streaming a decade after its release.

Paul Feig’s 2015 action-comedy Spy led by Melissa McCarthy, as the titular secret agent, is among the top 10 movies on Peacock, as per FlixPatorl. The movie is on eighth spot, standing tall among films like The Wild Robot, Conclave, Nosferatu, Hitpig!, The Equalizer 2, Sing 2, and The Equalizer.

Spy follows desk-bound CIA analyst Susan Cooper (McCarthy), who transforms into a field agent when she volunteers to infiltrate an arms deal and stop a global catastrophe with hilarious consequences. Statham stars as Rick Ford, another agent, who jumps in on the case thinking Susan isn’t equipped for the situation. Rick is the typical macho agent who’s done most spy-ish things one can think of like jumping from a high rise, fighting multiple men, being undercover – and constantly undermines Susan in this slapstick comedy, with hilarious outcomes.

The movie also stars Rose Byrne as Rayna Boyanov, Jude Law as Bradley Fine, Miranda Hart as Nancy B. Artingstall, Bobby Cannavale as Sergio De Luca, Allison Janney as Elaine Crocker and more. It was well received upon its release and made sizeable profit, making $235 million worldwide against a $65 million budget. It has a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and makes for a wonderful light-hearted watch.

Where Will We See Jason Statham Next?

Statham is gearing up for his next release, A Working Man, where he reunites with Ayer, after the duo made Beekeeper, last year. He plays Levon Cade, a legendary former black ops agent, who has decided to settle down into a construction job to look after his young daughter. Things take a turn when he's forced to rely upon his skills once again. But when he joins the hunt for a missing local college student, it leads him deep into a sinister criminal conspiracy. The movie opens on March 28.

Spy is streaming on Peacock. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Spy Release Date June 15, 2015 Runtime 120 Minutes Director Paul Feig Writers Paul Feig

Source: FlixPatrol