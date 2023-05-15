Back in 2001, fans of both family-friendly movies and spy capers were treated to a beautiful mix of both genres in the form of Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids. The film is centered on Carmen and Juni Cortez who, after becoming embedded in their family's espionage business, end up in all sorts of troubled situations trying to save, often, the world. When this film was first released, a franchise was born, with millions of children and adults alike leaving the theater knowing they could be considered fans. Within just over two years, two more movies had made it to the big screen, with Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over cementing the franchise as a household name. The third of this trilogy was fairly innovative too, with 3D proving, not such a popular movie style at the time, and DVDs of the film coming equipped with rudimentary 3D glasses ready to watch a special version of the movie that told the viewer exactly when to put them on. For fans everywhere, it felt like this franchise might just be getting started, although they would have to wait until 2011 to get the fourth outing Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Finally, after another 12 years, Spy Kids lovers are getting the fifth installment in the series, with a release window now scheduled for the upcoming Spy Kids: Armageddon. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Spy Kids: Armageddon so far.

Although an exact release date has not yet been scheduled, in a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, the franchise's creator Robert Rodriguez (Grindhouse), had this to say on the topic of a possible release date:

“I don't know if I can say the release date, but it's coming, it's this year. We haven't announced it yet, but it's coming this year. I just finished scoring it, so you know, we're still waiting for visual effects. It won't be done until August, so it won't be any earlier than August.”

With production having wrapped back in September 2022, fans were waiting expectantly for any and all news regarding a launch date for the upcoming title, so this information has understandably caused quite the excitement from within the fan base. Although there is nothing confirmed, fans can expect Spy Kids: Armageddon to hit their screens sometime in the final quarter of 2023, hopefully.

Where Can You Watch Spy Kids: Armageddon?

Although being produced by both Spyglass Media Group and Skydance Media, the film is being distributed by Netflix, after their successful time hosting the recent animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical back in 2018. For anyone without a subscription that needs one in time for Spy Kids: Armageddon, a standard Netflix subscription with ads is $6.99 per month, with a basic subscription at $9.99 per month, standard at $15.49 per month, and premium at $19.99 per month.

Is There A Trailer For Spy Kids: Armageddon?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon. With an exact release date not yet set, it is understandable that the trailer might have to wait temporarily. We know, thanks to Collider's interview with creator Robert Rodriguez, that visual effects are still to be completed for the movie, so here's hoping that, upon their completion, a trailer may finally drop and fans all over the world can rejoice. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any updates on trailer information.

What Is Spy Kids: Armageddon About?

Given the franchise debuted over 20 years ago, the release of Spy Kids: Armageddon will not be able to rely on the generation that loved it then simply, but will have to appeal to a new generation of potential Spy Kids fans. With that in mind, this fifth installment in the franchise is considered a reboot, attempting to introduce a whole new generation to Spy Kids. The official plot synopsis for Spy Kids: Armageddon reads:

"The children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Understandably, this synopsis reads similarly to the synopsis of the first movie, with the reboot clearly taking precedence. That being said the promise of our favorite spy family having to save the world is exactly what fans would have wanted, and now, more than ever, anticipation for the upcoming release is high.

Who Is In The Cast For Spy Kids: Armageddon?

The cast for the fifth installment in the franchise looks fantastic, with the casting team of Catherine Stroud, Mary Vernieu, and Michelle Wade Byrd doing a wonderful job. The ensemble consists of the likes of Zachary Levi (Shazam!: Fury of the Gods), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), creator Robert Rodriguez, Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), D.J. Cotrona (Shazam!), Neal Kodinsky (1883), and Fabiola Andújar (Love & Death). Of course, this is only a small taste of the fantastic array of abilities on display in Spy Kids: Armageddon, but it isn't just the on-screen talent that will make the film a success; it is off-screen too.

Who Is Behind Spy Kids: Armageddon?

The show's creator Robert Rodriguez has been pivotal to the success of each of the previous four movies, with his hands-on approach lending itself to a consistent tone throughout the franchise's life. Spy Kids: Armageddon will be no different, with Rodriguez taking on roles as an actor, director, writer, and producer. The score was written by John Debney (The Jungle Book), with Robert Rodriguez's son Racer joining him in the writing room after he famously conceived of the story for Shark Boy and Lava Girl when he was only 7 years old, receiving his first writing credit along the way. Gary Barber (Unbreakable), Peter Oillataguerre (RoboCop), and Ben Ormand (We Can Be Heroes) are all executive producers on the project.

Where Did The Title Come From?

The title Spy Kids: Armageddon, was initially conceived as the title for the fourth installment in the franchise back in 2011. This was instead swapped to Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, with Armageddon being set aside for a future venture. Thankfully for fans, the title was used again, meaning they could see their favorite secret agent youngsters again.