It’s been over a year since the Spy Kids reboot was announced by Netflix. Details of the production are still kept under wraps, and we’re yet to get a first look at the highly anticipated movie. So, there’s no one better than returning director Robert Rodriguez to give us some updates on the project. During a press tour for his new movie Hypnotic, Rodriguez talked to Collider about what 2023 holds for Spy Kids: Armageddon.

During the interview, the filmmaker revealed to our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub some pretty exciting information about when can we expect to see the new movie. As we know, production wrapped back in September, so a 2023 release window was certainly on the horizon. Now, Rodriguez not only confirms that but explains when is the earliest we can expect to see the reboot—and why:

“I don't know if I can say the release date, but it's coming, it's this year. We haven't announced it yet, but it's coming this year. I just finished scoring it, so you know, we're still waiting for visual effects. It won't be done until August, so it won't be any earlier than August.”

Even though a Fall release window seems promising for Spy Kids: Armageddon, there’s also the possibility that Netflix decides to hold the title for December – a great month to release family movies. All the same, fans of the original Spy Kids franchise have plenty of reason to get excited as they now know that they’ll get to see the new generation of kid agents before the year wraps.

Spy Kids Had 3-D Before It Was Cool

Written and directed by Rodriguez, Spy Kids originally premiered in 2001, and told the story of two kids who were forced to become spies after their agent parents went missing. The original cast featured Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Alexa PenaVega (The Casagrandes), and Daryl Sabara (Ben 10). The movie became surprisingly popular and spawned three sequels, including a 3-D entry that was screened way before the format was a trend.

The new Spy Kids was also penned by Robert Rodriguez, who co-wrote the script with his son Racer Rodriguez (Red 11). The cast of the reboot features Zachary Levi (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Billy Magnussen (The Many Saints of Newark), D.J. Cotrona (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), and Fabiola Andujar (Love & Death). There's been no information about past Spy Kids former cast members making cameos in Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Robert Rodriguez’s new movie Hypnotic premieres this Friday, May 12. You can watch the trailer below and look for more from Steve's exclusive interview with Rodriguez this week.