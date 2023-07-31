The Big Picture Netflix drops action-packed Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer featuring new cast, promising a fresh generation of spies.

Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi lead the cast in Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids reboot.

Spy Kids: Armageddon hits Netflix on September 22.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Spy Kids: Armaggedon, the latest installment in the franchise following the youngest protectors of our world. In addition to sharing with audiences the first look at the sequel, the streaming platform also announced that the film will be added to their catalog on September 22. A new generation of Spy Kids is about to take the spotlight, in an adventure that will prove the new characters have everything it takes to save their parents from dangerous villains. Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez play the parents of the new heroes, setting the stage for a fun ride.

Robert Rodriguez is back in the director's chair, after having worked on the franchise for more than two decades. The filmmaker helmed the first movie in the series, alongside the sequels that have been released since then. In addition to the movies, Rodriguez developed an animated series for Netflix titled Spy Kids: Mission Critical. In that story, the siblings from the original films have new missions to accomplish, filling in the gaps left between films. The franchise continues to expand, as evil doesn't take a break from threatening the young heroes of this universe.

The History of Spy Kids

In the original 2001 comedy for the whole family, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) lived a completely normal life while their parents were secretly super spies. While Ingrid (Carla Gugino) and Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) did their best to keep their children away from danger, the entire family has to answer the call to action when Fegan Floop (Alan Cumming) comes up with an evil plan that involves kidnapping. Using their parent's technology and their own skills, Carmen and Juni must save the day before it's too late for their family.

Image via Netflix

With almost $150 million earned at the worldwide box office, the studio moved quickly to get a sequel in production, and Spy Kids 2 was released around a year after the first installment entertained audiences from all over the world. Carmen and Juni's story concluded in the third Spy Kids movie before Rodriguez tried to bring a new spin to the series with different projects. His latest addition to the franchise is about to premiere on Netflix, introducing a new generation of spies capable of saving the entire planet despite their age. Armageddon is right around the corner.

You can check out the first trailer for Spy Kids: Armaggedon below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on September 22: