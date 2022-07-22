Billy Magnussen will be adding yet another storied franchise to his resume. Fresh off of co-starring in Season 2 of HBO's dark comedy Made for Love, Deadline reports that the actor is joining the previously announced Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson in the Netflix reboot of the classic franchise Spy Kids.

Beginning back in 2001, the Spy Kids franchise follows a pair of siblings who become spies after following in the footsteps of their parents and getting embroiled in the affairs of their spy agency. The franchise kicked into gear after they set up a department in the agency dedicated to developing the next generation of spies, leading into the sequel films and eventually multiple animated series. This new, yet unnamed installment will be another soft reboot with the focus on two kids, the children of the world's greatest spies, after they unwittingly help a malicious game developer create an unstoppable computer virus. With the virus giving the developer control over all the world's technology, the kids have to take up the parents' mantle and save the day.

The reboot features the return of the franchise's creator Robert Rodriguez who's been there every step of the way with the films. Although he's since gone on to direct beloved films like Alita: Battle Angel and Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, he's been the heart and soul of the Spy Kids brand, even if some entries weren't particularly well-received. He's once again directing, writing, and producing the new film with Racer Max joining him as a co-writer and producer along with Elizabeth Avellan who also produces. Skydance and Spyglass teamed up to produce the film with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger executive producing for Skydance and Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre executive producing for Spyglass.

Magnussen has spent the last few years quietly assembling an incredible resume of film and television appearances. While he most recently joined Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano for Made for Love, his most recent major film appearances came with No Time to Die and The Many Saints of Newark, the latter of which saw him take on a younger version of Tony Sirico's Paulie Walnuts. He also has credits in Into the Woods, Game Night, and The Big Short among much more. On the small screen, he can count the excellent "USS Callister" episode of horror anthology Black Mirror among his credits, alongside an appearance as O.J. Simpson friend and professional Milwaukee Brewers fan Kato Caelin in American Crime Story.

More recently, Magnussen is also extending to podcasts where he'll get to play The Joker alongside Christina Ricci's Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. His next appearance will be in the Kevin Hart thriller Lift.

Netflix's Spy Kids reboot is still without a title and there is currently no release date set. Be sure to check out our interview with Magnussen and his No Time to Die co-star Jeffrey Wright: