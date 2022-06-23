Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are joining the Spy Kids franchise. According to Deadline, the two have been cast in the upcoming Netflix film.

The franchise follows kids who follow in their parents' footsteps and becomes spies themselves. The newest film will follow the children of spies who accidentally help a game developer release a computer virus. The virus allows the developer to take control of all technology throughout the world. Now, the kids must become spies themselves to both save the world and their parents.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Jane Villanueva in The CW's Jane the Virgin. Her other previous work includes this year's I Want You Back and 2021's Awake. Levi is best known for playing Chuck Bartowski in NBC's Chuck. Levi's other previous work includes 2021's American Underdog and 2019's Shazam!. Levi will reprise the role of Shazam in this year's sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Joining Rodriguez and Levi in the film will be Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

The film will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, who directed all four of the previous installments in the series. He will also co-write the film's screenplay. Rodriguez's previous work includes 2020's We Can Be Heroes, 2019's Red 11, and Alita: Battle Angel. Rodriguez will also be a producer for the film. Racer Max will co-write the film's screenplay. Max will also be a producer for the film. Skydance and Spyglass will produce the film. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce the film. Elizabeth Avellan will also be a producer. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will be executive producers for the film. Nick Nesbit will be the creative lead on the film for Netflix.

The Spy Kids franchise began with the original film, which was released in 2001. It starred Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara. The original cast later returned for 2002's Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams and 2003's Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. A fourth film in the franchise focusing on new characters, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World was released in 2011. The film franchise led to an animated series reboot Spy Kids: Mission Critical

No official release date has been announced for the new Spy Kids film will be released on Netflix. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.