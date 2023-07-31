This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The Spy Kids franchise is set for a reboot featuring a multicultural family and new spy parents portrayed by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi.

Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson have been cast as the children of the secret agents in the upcoming reboot, continuing the tradition of family-centered adventures.

The first image released showcases the central family of the Spy Kids reboot, generating anticipation for the movie.

In January 2021, it was announced that a reboot of the beloved Spy Kids franchise was in the works. As part of the efforts towards a re-imagination of the franchise, the reboot was set to be helmed by original creator Robert Rodriguez. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 22, and as we build up anticipation toward that, a brand-new image has been released that introduces us to the spy family at the heart of this familiar tale.

Much like in the original Spy Kids film, the reboot will see a pair of young siblings who are tasked with the responsibility of saving their spy parents after a failed mission. The new image introduces us to the family quartet of new characters that include the parents, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, the young protagonists in this story are Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla. The new image sees the duo of young secret agents, flanked by their parents staring down a seemingly menacing foe that is out of shot.

Rodriguez has enjoyed a good working relationship with Netflix as referenced by the success of We Can Be Heroes. The project was set in the Spy Kids universe and while Rodriguez declined to comment on whether the upcoming reboot ties into the original movie. The director did promise that it "rings more true now than it did 20 years ago." He goes on to praise the new faces set to bring the family-friendly franchise back to our screens. "We have a really fun new cast, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are so wonderful together, and our new Spy Kids Connor and Everly are simply magical," says Rodriguez. "They are super talented, and very fun to watch."

The Spy Kids Reboot Will Retain the Family Friendly Entertainment at the Heart of the Franchise

Rodriguez had worked on the original four installments of the Spy Kids franchise, writing, directing and producing them. When quizzed about what draws him back to the franchise he said, "I’ve just heard from so many families how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids." For the coming reboot, Rodriguez will be collaborating with his son Racer Rodriguez for the script.

Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres on Netflix Sept. 22. Check out the image below: