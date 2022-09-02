Almost two years after word got out that a new Spy Kids movie was in the works at Netflix, the franchise's longtime writer-director Robert Rodriguez has now confirmed that production has wrapped on the reboot film which will be titled Spy Kids: Armageddon. The reboot comes 20 years after the first film was released in theaters to a surprise box office success, spawning a beloved family-friendly franchise.

Rodriguez made the reveal on social media, celebrating the production's wrap with a then and now photo recreation of him and his son; one from the set of the 2002 sequel Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and the other from the set of the recent reboot. Rodriguez's son Racer Max was only a kid when the first photo was taken and though he did not have a major role in the production of the second film, he has grown to embrace his father's craft and is credited as co-writer and co-producer on the reboot film alongside his dad. "Just wrapped a new SPYkids for @Netflix, working with my son Racer Max!" Rodriguez wrote, adding; "First foto is from the set of SPYkids 2 in 2002. Not much has changed, only now he's co-writer, co-producer, and a little heavier." This would not be the first time that Rodgriguez is collaborating with his son Racer on a major project. Racer was the brain behind the story for his father's 2005 film, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. He has since remained committed to developing his craft with his other major credit coming in 2019's Alita: Battle Angel.

The Spy Kids film reboot will stay true to its original formula of following the adventures of young agents as they daringly contribute to operations at their parent's espionage organizations. Netflix has unveiled the synopsis for the upcoming reboot, which reads, “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.” Shazam!'s Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez will play the parents while Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty) and newcomer Connor Esterson will play the young agents. The reboot also stars Billy Magnussen in an unknown role.

RELATED: 'Spy Kids' Reboot Adds Billy Magnussen to Netflix Series

Spy Kids: Armageddon will see the return of the franchise to Netflix after an animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical based on the films aired in 2018 for two seasons on the streamer. The film also adds to Rodgriguez's growing Netflix portfolio which includes 2020's We Can Be Heroes.

The reboot film is produced under the umbrella of Skydance and Spyglass Media. The latter owns the Spy Kids franchise and is behind the reboot of famous franchises including the Scream reboot and Hellraiser reboot. Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will serve as executive producers for Spyglass media while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are the producers from Skydance.

The Spy Kids reboot film is still yet without a release date, however with filming now wrapped, its exclusive release on Netflix is now closer than ever. Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the film.