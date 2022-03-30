A reimagined reboot of the Spy Kids franchise is coming to Netflix, with the original franchise's creator Robert Rodriguez coming back to helm the project. The reboot of the beloved franchise was first announced in January 2021, but the project remained silent until today. Now, Netflix confirms that Rodriguez will indeed come back as director, while also writing and producing the next film.

Created by Rodriguez in 2001, Spy Kids follows the adventures of two siblings who get entangled with the spy agency where their parents work. After saving the world, the siblings helped create a department dedicated to young agents, which led to the development of two sequels, Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams in 2002 and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003. Rodriguez wrote and directed all three films of the original trilogy, coming back for a soft reboot in 2011, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. While not all the franchise’s installments were well received by the critic, the Spy Kids movies are considered a commercial success, with a total global box office of more than $550 million.

While the Spy Kids franchise also spawned a two-season animated series on Netflix, Spy Kids: Mission Critical, the mainline films couldn’t exist without Rodriguez. So, it’s wonderful to know that the filmmaker is not only attached to the project but will keep control of the franchise by penning the script and sitting once more in the director’s chair. The Spy Kids franchise is also known for its Latinx elements, and as director Rodriguez will surely keep using his Mexican heritage as inspiration for the franchise’s reboot.

There are still no details on the Spy Kids reboot’s plot, but each of the main films followed young agents using their wits to take down a wacky villain. So, the reboot project, still unnamed, should follow the same formula and present a new menace that the spy kids can take down while proving they are as capable as any adult.

The Spy Kids reboot is being developed by Netflix, Skydance, and Spyglass Media. Spyglass owns the Spy Kids franchise, with Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre acting as executive producers for the company. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which oversees the production of the new film. This will be the second high-profile film Rodriguez directs for Netflix after the successful We Can Be Heroes.

There is currently no release date set for the new Spy Kids film.

