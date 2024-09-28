Typically, spy movies have very capable protagonists, renowned for their mental and/or physical capabilities. Movies about espionage will usually put these central characters in incredibly tense and difficult situations, with the thrills coming thick and fast through seeing how they save the day or simply survive whatever they’ve been thrown into. With capable heroes, however, comes the need for capable villains to match them.

The following characters all serve such a purpose well within the following movies, some of which stretch the definition of “spy movie,” more so being about espionage, conspiracies, political issues, or paranoia. Naturally, there will be a good many James Bond villains featured here, but only a handful, in the interest of keeping things a little more varied overall while also acknowledging that there’s more to the spy genre than the sort of action/adventure elements foregrounded in that series.

10 Phillip Vandamm

'North by Northwest' (1959)

Image via MGM

Alfred Hitchcock directed his fair share of spy-related movies, with North by Northwest being one of his best… and, honestly, just being one of his greatest works in general. The central character is an advertising executive pulled into a complex series of events and forced to go on the run after he’s mistaken for a spy and thereby targeted by some very shady people.

Said shady people are headed by another spy named Phillip Vandamm, who’s played by the always great James Mason. Owing to North by Northwest being generally light-hearted and not as dark as some of the other Hitchcock films made during the end of the director’s career, Vandamm isn't as menacing or ruthless as some other spy movie villains, but he fits this kind of story well, and Mason’s more than up for excelling in the role.

9 Alexander Pierce

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Close

Sure, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is first and foremost a pretty great superhero movie, but it also fits within the spy genre quite neatly, especially during its first two acts. Paranoia and conspiracies play a major part in the narrative here, with the titular Captain America forced to confront some harsh truths about S.H.I.E.L.D., the spy agency he’d been working for as an agent.

It’s a movie that tries to capture the kind of tension found in conspiracy thrillers from the 1970s, with the casting of Robert Redford – who appeared in paranoia-heavy movies like All the President’s Men and Three Days of the Condor – helping further that feel. Redford’s surprisingly great in a rare villainous role here, proving both charming, at least at first, and then quietly menacing once the nature of his character, Alexander Pierce, becomes more apparent.

8 Dr. Evil

'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

Image Via New Line Cinema

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is a very silly spoof of spy movies, particularly the early entries in the James Bond series, but that doesn’t mean that it’s unclassifiable as a spy movie itself. Indeed, the titular character is a comically capable and purportedly irresistible spy/lady’s man, and his nemesis is the more than appropriately named Dr. Evil.

And it’s just too hard to go past someone named Dr. Evil, because how much more evil can you get? Mike Myers is perhaps at his best here, in the first movie, focusing on just playing Austin and Dr. Evil, whereas the sequels saw him taking on some cruder and more disgusting characters. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery is still crude and silly, but it feels the most direct of the bunch when it comes to parodying spy movies, and yes, for as goofy as it is, Dr. Evil is still a super memorable antagonist.

7 Raoul Silva

'Skyfall' (2012)

Image Via Sony

Going from a James Bond spoof to an actual James Bond movie now, Skyfall sits right in the middle of Daniel Craig’s run as 007. Across five movies, Craig’s Bond had some formidable villains to contend with, but perhaps the best of the bunch was Raoul Silva from Skyfall, in large part due to the fact that he was played by Javier Bardem, who’s frequently reliable in antagonist roles.

This is probably best demonstrated by his terrifying performance in No Country for Old Men, but that’s not a spy movie… and, in any event, Silva’s a close second. He’s twisted and compelling in all the best ways, and one gets the sense that he inflicts some lasting damage on 007, particularly so far as his psychological well-being is concerned.