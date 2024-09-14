Spy movies, in all of their different presentations, from gripping action thrillers to enthralling low-key dramas, are some of the most entertaining cinematic efforts out there. Over the years, the genre has evolved and re-invented itself on multiple occasions and in a variety of ways, finding new and exciting tactics to entertain viewers with mystery-filled narratives.

Very few spy movies are truly, fully perfect; the likes of Casino Royale or Notorious fit the bill, for example. Something that's just as rare but every bit as enjoyable is a spy movie that comes admirably close to perfection. These kinds of films may have one or two small flaws holding them back from being real masterpieces, but their level of quality is so commendable that it hardly matters if there's some kind of nitpick to be found.

10 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via 20th Century Studios

Matthew Vaughn is a fan-favorite and one of the most energetic and visually distinct directors working in the action genre today, even if not all of his movies are surefire hits. One of his best works, however, is undeniably Kingsman: The Secret Service. Based on the comic book series of the same title, it's about a spy organization that recruits a promising street kid into their training program while a global threat emerges from a twisted tech genius.

Kingsman's action is brutal, colorful, and delightfully over-the-top. It's when the movie revels in its unique action that it comes closest to perfection because when it slows down, it lets viewers see some of the cracks in its uneven tone and disjointed clash of styles. Nevertheless, the phenomenal cast, idiosyncratic visuals, and cool story make Kingsman: The Secret Service an irresistible must-see for fans of the spy movie genre.

9 'The Bourne Identity' (2002)

Directed by Doug Liman

Image via Universal Studios

Jason Bourne was created by novelist Eric Van Lustbader in his 1980 book The Bourne Identity. Twenty-two years later, the acclaimed Doug Liman brought the story to the silver screen with Matt Damon in the title role. The Bourne Identity is about a bullet-riddled amnesiac man who gets picked up by a fishing boat and must elude assassins while he attempts to regain his memory.

While the more high-concept, caricaturistic spy-action films that characterized the genre in the '90s certainly have their charm, there's something about spy-action movies that are a lot more grounded, gritty, and realistic. Such is the case with Bourne Identity, which was so successful that it spawned one of the best-known modern action franchises. The script isn't the strongest and the pacing has a surprising number of dead spots, but when the action is this fun and the suspense is this effective, it's easy to overlook whatever minor issues the movie may have.

8 'The Day of the Jackal' (1973)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the best non-Bond spy movies ever, the highly underappreciated The Day of the Jackal is a political thriller set during the aftermath of Algeria's independence from France, which prompts a group of resentful military veterans hire a professional assassin to kill President Charles de Gaulle. Thus starts a legendary French-British co-production that has for a long time been a staple of the genre.

Day of the Jackal is a taut, gorgeously directed international espionage thriller with a rising sense of tension that never lets up.

The movie is so detail-oriented and focused on creating a structurally perfect plot that it sometimes forgets to have fun with its story, but this problem only ever lasts a brief while. For the most part, Day of the Jackal is a taut, gorgeously directed international espionage thriller with a rising sense of tension that never lets up. The script is gripping, the editing is outstanding (earning the movie its only Oscar nomination), and Edward Fox is effortlessly cool in the lead role.

Watch on Amazon

7 'Munich' (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Close

Although Steven Spielberg's career and filmography in the 21st century have generally been a far cry from the old work of the master of high-quality blockbusters that he used to be, he's made a few truly masterful movies; one such film is Munich. Set after the Black September capture and massacre of Israeli athletes during the 1972 Olympics in Germany, it follows the five Mossad agents chosen to track down and execute those responsible.

It may not be one of Spielberg's all-time best movies, but Munich is still an incredibly suspenseful drama with a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, and Geoffrey Rush. Showcasing the destructiveness of revenge and Spielberg's impressive control of his craft, it's a very timely film that's very much worth watching, even if its messaging lacks the kind of subtlety that Spielberg seems to struggle to achieve in his most recent films.

Rent on Amazon

6 'The Spy Who Came in from the Cold' (1965)

Directed by Martin Ritt

Image via Paramount Pictures

British novelist John le Carré is by far one of the most popular and influential writers in history. As such, films based on his work are always a treat. It's up for debate, but some would argue that The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is the best adaptation of a John le Carré story. It's about a British agent who, instead of coming in from the Cold War, decides to face another mission.

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is one of the best movies set during the Cold War, setting aside all the genre's clichés and instead focusing on all the story's most human aspects. It's a cold, meticulous film that's probably not a great fit for those looking for more emotionally engaging material in their spy stories. However, those who just want an incredibly tense thriller that will keep them on the edge of their seats will surely find this to be one of the best spy films they've ever watched.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Dr. No' (1962)

Directed by Terence Young

Image via MGM

It's the one, the only, the movie started it all. Dr. No, based on Ian Fleming's legendary work, was movie audiences' introduction to the character of James Bond, the iconic 007. It's about the resourceful British agent seeking answers in a case involving the disappearance of a colleague and the disruption of the American space program. It's probably not the best Sean Connery Bond film, but it's still an exceptional introduction to the character.

The Bond franchise is far from perfect and has even produced some of the worst spy movies of all time. Sean Connery's run was phenomenal, though, and its start is still remembered as one of the series' best. Some narrative and technical aspects feel quite dated (how could they not?) and the formula would definitely be significantly improved in future installments. Still, as the first portrayal of Bond and his espionage adventures, Dr. No is as enjoyable as popcorn flicks come.

Dr. No Release Date October 7, 1962 Cast Sean Connery , ursula andress , Joseph Wiseman , Jack Lord , Bernard Lee , Anthony Dawson Runtime 110 Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Berkely Mather , Ian Fleming , Terence Young

Rent on Apple

4 'The Lady Vanishes' (1938)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Gaumont-British Picture Corporation

Known as the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock was one of the most prolific filmmakers around. A particularly fruitful time for him was his period in his native England before he started working in Hollywood in 1940. His second-to-last British film before Rebecca (the film that brought him to America) was The Lady Vanishes, about a rich young playgirl who, while traveling around Europe, realizes that an elderly lady seems to have disappeared from the train she's in.

The Lady Vanishes is a much more lighthearted and fun movie than the majority of the director's later thrillers, but it's every bit as memorable and effective.

This is easily Hitchcock's best movie from the 1930s, and that's saying something. It's a much more lighthearted and fun movie than the majority of the director's later thrillers, but it's every bit as memorable and effective. The Lady Vanishes is not quite as tightly written or tonally potent as some of his other great films, but it's nevertheless a must-see for those who enjoy Hitchcock's work.

Watch on Max

3 'Skyfall' (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Without a doubt, Daniel Craig's run as 007 was one of the best of any actor who has played the character before. Different people are sure to have different favorite movies from his tenure, but there's one title that's usually mentioned as one of, if not the best: Skyfall. In it, Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. 007 must track down and eliminate the threat that's placing MI6 at risk, no matter the personal cost.

Skyfall is thrilling, mysterious, and incredibly fun, but what makes it so different from other movies in the franchise comes from the surprisingly layered and emotionally compelling character writing and melodrama. There's a slight imbalance between camp and seriousness, as well as a bit of an overlong runtime holding the film back from being the best Bond film, but it surely does come close.