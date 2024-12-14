With their suspenseful stories, exotic locations, and charismatic characters, spy movies have been a favorite of audiences for decades. Over time, the genre has evolved to encompass a wide range of narratives, from the comedic and adventurous to the dramatic and emotional and everything in between. Prime Video has a sizable collection of spy movies in its catalog, including acclaimed classics and more modern hits. They have so many, in fact, that it can be difficult to find the really good ones, so we’ve done that work for you. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best spy movies you can watch right now on Prime Video.

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.7/10

The seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen. A sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the movie follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team as they face off against a rogue AI. Tom Cruise leads the ensemble cast, which includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, and Henry Czerny.

Dead Reckoning was critically acclaimed and the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2023. However, it was still a box office disappointment, largely because of its massive budget and because the theatrical release was overshadowed by the Barbenheimer phenomenon. Nevertheless, the film is an exciting, epic action saga with high stakes and some of the most thrilling stuntwork in the franchise. The movie went on to receive two Academy Award nominations and a sequel, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is set to release in May 2025.

‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.8/10

The 23rd movie in Eon’s James Bond series and the third starring Daniel Craig, Skyfall was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and John Logan. The film’s story kicks off with a series of data leaks and attacks against MI6. The investigation leads to a cyberterrorist who has an old connection to Bond’s boss, M (Judi Dench). Besides Craig and Dench, the film also stars Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Bérénice Marlohe, and Albert Finney.

Skyfall was a highly acclaimed film when it premiered, receiving praise from both fans and critics for its direction, performances, action, cinematography, and music. Arguably the best of Daniel Craig’s Bond movies, the movie introduces new faces to the franchise while paying tribute to the franchise’s long history. Skyfall received several accolades, including two Academy Award wins out of five nominations, and was also a box office hit, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of 2012.

‘All the Old Knives’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Release Date April 8, 2022 Director Janus Metz Cast Jonathan Pryce , Chris Pine Thandiwe Newton , Laurence Fishburne Runtime 101 minutes

Directed by Janus Metz Pedersen, All the Old Knives is based on the eponymous 2015 novel by Olen Steinhauer, who also wrote the screenplay. The film follows a veteran CIA operative tasked with rooting out a mole with the help of his former lover and colleague. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star in the lead roles, with Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce, and David Dawson as supporting characters.

All the Old Knives was released in April 2022 to largely favorable reviews. While the plot is quite familiar and predictable, the film received praise for its performances and the chemistry between its two leads. The movie is a character-driven spy thriller that aspires to the standard of old-school spy films, and while its execution is a little uneven, it still manages to capture some of that grittiness and introspection. Ultimately, All the Old Knives may not be quite as great as it tries to be, but it’s still an interesting and sorely underrated spy movie.

‘Jack Strong’ (2014)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Run Time 2 hr 8 min Director Władysław Pasikowski Release Date February 7, 2014 Actors Marcin Dorociński, Maja Ostaszewska

Directed and written by Władysław Pasikowski, Jack Strong is a Polish political thriller based on the true story of a Soviet-era Polish colonel who became a spy for America. The film stars Marcin Dorociński as Ryszard Kukliński, a Polish People’s Army colonel who risked everything to leak information to the CIA at the height of the Cold War. The movie also stars Maja Ostaszewska, Dagmara Dominczyk, Oleg Maslennikov, Ilja Zmiejew, Mirosław Baka, and Patrick Wilson in supporting roles.

Jack Strong premiered in Poland in 2014 and was released in the US in 2015, receiving largely favorable reviews from critics. The movie is a well-crafted work of period filmmaking with excellent choreography, a suspenseful narrative, and great attention to detail. There are also some great performances and music, which further elevate this compelling spy story and make it a genuinely entertaining watch. Jack Strong also received several accolades, including 12 nominations at the 2015 Polish Film Awards.

‘The Eagle Has Landed’ (1976)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 6.9/10

The Eagle Has Landed is a 1976 British war movie written by Tom Mankiewicz that was the final film directed by acclaimed filmmaker John Sturges, who is renowned for his work on movies like The Magnificent Seven and Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Based on Jack Higgins’s eponymous 1975 novel, the film follows a fictional German conspiracy during World War II to kidnap British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The movie stars Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, and Robert Duvall, with Jenny Agutter, Donald Pleasence, Anthony Quayle, Jean Marsh, and more in key roles.

The Eagle Has Landed was very successful upon its release and received largely positive reviews from critics. Its plot may be more than a little implausible, but the film makes up for that with its performances. Masterfully directed, well-written, and extremely entertaining, the film is a genuinely fun and suspenseful story of mystery and adventure with many enjoyable twists.

‘The Good Shepherd’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The Good Shepherd is a 2006 spy drama produced and directed by Robert De Niro, who also stars in the film alongside Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie. Loosely based on real events, the film follows the life of CIA officer Edward Wilson (Damon), exploring his past, personal life, and involvement in key historical events. In the process, the movie also becomes about the birth of the CIA and American counterintelligence. The film also boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Alec Baldwin, William Hurt, Joe Pesci, John Turturro, and more.

Critical reception to The Good Shepherd was quite mixed at the time of its release, and the movie received criticism for its self-seriousness and dense narrative. However, the film is well-directed and emotionally layered, with some amazing performances by its ensemble cast, especially Matt Damon. It’s not a movie for everyone, but for those fascinated by history and the psychological effects of intelligence work, The Good Shepherd is a must-watch.

‘Mr. Jones’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Release Date October 3, 2019 Director Agnieszka Holland Cast James Norton , Vanessa Kirby Peter Sarsgaard , Joseph Mawle , Kenneth Cranham , Celyn Jones , Krzysztof Pieczyński , Beata Pozniak , Fenella Woolgar , Michalina Olszańska , Patrycja Volny , Edward Wolstenholme , Oleh Drach , Martin Bishop , Marcin Czarnik , Julian Lewis Jones , Matthew Marsh , John Edmondson , Olena Leonenko , Barry Mulkerns , Oleksandr Pozharskyi , Martin Latallo , Jacob Krichefski , Ksenia Matsuk , Michael O'Donnell Runtime 119 minutes

Based on a true story, Mr. Jones is a 2019 biographical thriller directed by Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Agnieszka Holland and written and co-produced by Andrea Chalupa. The film follows British journalist Gareth Jones as he uncovers the truth about a devastating famine in the Ukrainian Republic, which cost millions of lives and was covered up by the Soviet government. James Norton stars as Gareth Jones, with Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Kenneth Cranham, Joseph Mawle, Celyn Jones, Krzysztof Pieczyński, Beata Poźniak, and more in supporting roles.

Mr. Jones premiered at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and was selected to compete for the Golden Bear, the festival’s highest prize. The movie also won the Grand Prix at the 2019 Gdynia Film Festival. While the film has some flaws in its execution, it’s a bold and brutally honest movie that may be somewhat fictionalized but is no less eye-opening.

‘The Looking Glass War’ (1970)

IMDb: 5.8/10

Release Date February 7, 1970 Director Frank Pierson Run Time 1 hr 47 min Actors Christopher Jones, Pia Degermark, Ralph Richardson

Based on the eponymous 1965 John le Carré novel, The Looking Glass War is a 1970 British neo-noir film directed by Frank Pierson. Set at the height of the Cold War, the film follows a Polish defector working for MI6 who agrees to infiltrate East Germany and obtain vital intelligence in exchange for UK citizenship. The film stars Christopher Jones, Pia Degermark, Ralph Richardson, Paul Rogers, Anthony Hopkins, Susan George, Ray McAnally, Robert Urquhart, and more.

The Looking Glass War received quite mixed reviews in its day, as did the book it’s based on. But while the film remains a little-known entry in the John le Carré canon, it has been significantly better received by more modern audiences. The movie presents a bleak and tragic story with difficult characters at every turn; it’s really not a film meant for easy watching. However, with its realistic narrative, compelling performances, and excellent direction, The Looking Glass War is a fascinating spy thriller that deserves far more attention.

